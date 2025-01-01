Period

Returns the current chart timeframe.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period();

Return Value

The contents of the _Period variable that contains the value of the current chart timeframe. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration.

Note

Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not bound to a specific chart. Therefore, Period() returns 0 for a service.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the timeframe value of the current chart and its description

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period = Period();

string timeframe = StringSubstr(EnumToString(period), 7);



//--- send the obtained data to the journal

PrintFormat("Current chart timeframe: %s

Timeframe value: %s (%d)",

timeframe, EnumToString(period), period);

/*

result:

Current chart timeframe: H4

Timeframe value: PERIOD_H4 (16388)

*/

}

See also

PeriodSeconds, Chart timeframes, Date and Time, Visibility of objects