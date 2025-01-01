- GetLastError
Returns the current chart timeframe.
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period();
Return Value
The contents of the _Period variable that contains the value of the current chart timeframe. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration.
Note
Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not bound to a specific chart. Therefore, Period() returns 0 for a service.
Example:
See also
PeriodSeconds, Chart timeframes, Date and Time, Visibility of objects