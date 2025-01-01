DocumentationSections
Period

Returns the current chart timeframe.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  Period();

Return Value

The contents of the _Period variable that contains the value of the current chart timeframe. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration.

Note

Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not bound to a specific chart. Therefore, Period() returns 0 for a service.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- get the timeframe value of the current chart and its description
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period    = Period();
   string          timeframe = StringSubstr(EnumToString(period), 7);
   
//--- send the obtained data to the journal
   PrintFormat("Current chart timeframe: %s\nTimeframe value: %s (%d)",
               timeframeEnumToString(period), period);
   /*
   result:
   Current chart timeframeH4
   Timeframe valuePERIOD_H4 (16388)
   */
  }

See also

