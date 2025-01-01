- DXContextCreate
Sets the type of primitives for rendering using DXDrawIndexed().
|
bool DXPrimiveTopologySet(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
primitive_topology
[in] The value from the ENUM_DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY enumeration.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
|
ID
|
Value
|
Match in D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY
|
DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_POINTLIST
|
1
|
D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_POINTLIST
|
DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINELIST
|
2
|
D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINELIST
|
DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINESTRIP
|
3
|
D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINESTRIP
|
DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLELIST
|
4
|
D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLELIST
|
DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLESTRIP
|
5
|
D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLESTRIP
|
DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINELIST_ADJ
|
6
|
D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINELIST_ADJ
|
DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINESTRIP_ADJ
|
7
|
D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINESTRIP_ADJ
|
DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLELIST_ADJ
|
8
|
D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLELIST_ADJ
|
DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLESTRIP_ADJ
|
9
|
D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLESTRIP_ADJ