DXPrimiveTopologySet

Sets the type of primitives for rendering using DXDrawIndexed().

bool DXPrimiveTopologySet(

int context,

ENUM_DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY primitive_topology

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

primitive_topology

[in] The value from the ENUM_DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY enumeration.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

ENUM_DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY