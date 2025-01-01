DocumentationSections
Sets the type of primitives for rendering using DXDrawIndexed().

bool  DXPrimiveTopologySet(
   int                         context,                // graphic context handle
   ENUM_DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY  primitive_topology      // primitive type
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

primitive_topology

[in]  The value from the ENUM_DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY enumeration.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

ENUM_DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY

ID

Value

Match in D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY

DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_POINTLIST

1

D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_POINTLIST

DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINELIST

2

D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINELIST

DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINESTRIP

3

D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINESTRIP

DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLELIST

4

D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLELIST

DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLESTRIP

5

D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLESTRIP

DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINELIST_ADJ

6

D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINELIST_ADJ

DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINESTRIP_ADJ

7

D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_LINESTRIP_ADJ

DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLELIST_ADJ

8

D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLELIST_ADJ

DX_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLESTRIP_ADJ

9

D3D11_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY_TRIANGLESTRIP_ADJ