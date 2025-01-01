- StringAdd
- StringBufferLen
- StringCompare
- StringConcatenate
- StringFill
- StringFind
- StringGetCharacter
- StringInit
- StringLen
- StringSetLength
- StringReplace
- StringReserve
- StringSetCharacter
- StringSplit
- StringSubstr
- StringToLower
- StringToUpper
- StringTrimLeft
- StringTrimRight
StringAdd
The function adds a substring to the end of a string.
bool StringAdd(
Parameters
string_var
[in][out] String, to which another one is added.
add_substring
[in] String that is added to the end of a source string.
Return Value
In case of success returns true, otherwise false. In order to get an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Example:
void OnStart()
See also