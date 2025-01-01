StringAdd

The function adds a substring to the end of a string.

bool StringAdd(

string& string_var,

string add_substring

);

Parameters

string_var

[in][out] String, to which another one is added.

add_substring

[in] String that is added to the end of a source string.

Return Value

In case of success returns true, otherwise false. In order to get an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

long length=1000000;

string a="a",b="b",c;

//--- first method

uint start=GetTickCount(),stop;

long i;

for(i=0;i<length;i++)

{

c=a+b;

}

stop=GetTickCount();

Print("time for 'c = a + b' = ",(stop-start)," milliseconds, i = ",i);



//--- second method

start=GetTickCount();

for(i=0;i<length;i++)

{

StringAdd(a,b);

}

stop=GetTickCount();

Print("time for 'StringAdd(a,b)' = ",(stop-start)," milliseconds, i = ",i);



//--- third method

start=GetTickCount();

a="a"; // re-initialize variable a

for(i=0;i<length;i++)

{

StringConcatenate(c,a,b);

}

stop=GetTickCount();

Print("time for 'StringConcatenate(c,a,b)' = ",(stop-start)," milliseconds, i = ",i);

}

See also

StringConcatenate, StringSplit, StringSubstr