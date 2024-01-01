//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomTicksAdd.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // custom symbol name

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // number of ticks copied

#define DATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // number of ticks sent to the journal



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the error code when creating a custom symbol

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- if the error code is not 0 (successful symbol creation) and not 5304 (symbol has already been created) - leave

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- get the standard symbol tick data to the MqlTick array

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- print the time of the first and last received ticks of the standard symbol

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- print DATATICKS_TO_PRINT last ticks of the standard symbol in the journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- add a custom symbol to the MarketWatch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- add the tick array data to the custom symbol price history

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- get the custom symbol tick data to the MqlTick array

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- print the time of the first and last received ticks of the custom symbol

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- print DATATICKS_TO_PRINT last ticks of the custom symbol in the journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- display a hint about the script termination keys on the chart comment

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- wait for pressing the Esc or Del keys to exit in an endless loop

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- when pressing Del, delete the created custom symbol and its data

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- delete bar data

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- delete tick data

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- delete symbol

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- clear the chart before exiting

Comment("");

/*

result:

Requested 4294967295 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 56454 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 269890 ms

...

Requested 351183943 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 116407 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- define the name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- if failed to create a custom symbol and this is not error 5304, report this in the journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successful

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Remove a custom symbol |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- hide the symbol from the Market Watch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- if failed to delete a custom symbol, report this in the journal and return 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Get the specified number of ticks in the array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- notify of the start of loading historical data

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- make 3 attempts to receive ticks

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- measure the start time before receiving the ticks

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- request the tick history since 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parameter from=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- display information about the number of ticks and spent time

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- if the tick history is synchronized, the error code is equal to zero - return 'true'

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- count attempts

attempts++;

//--- a one-second pause to wait for the end of synchronization of the tick database

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- failed to copy ticks in 3 attempts

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| return the string description of a tick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- check tick flags

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- check the tick for trading flags first (there are none for CustomTicksAdd())

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- form an output for a trading tick

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- form an output for an info tick a bit differently

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- return tick description

return(desc);

}