- initialize
- login
- shutdown
- version
- last_error
- account_info
- terminal_info
- symbols_total
- symbols_get
- symbol_info
- symbol_info_tick
- symbol_select
- market_book_add
- market_book_get
- market_book_release
- copy_rates_from
- copy_rates_from_pos
- copy_rates_range
- copy_ticks_from
- copy_ticks_range
- orders_total
- orders_get
- order_calc_margin
- order_calc_profit
- order_check
- order_send
- positions_total
- positions_get
- history_orders_total
- history_orders_get
- history_deals_total
- history_deals_get
version
Return the MetaTrader 5 terminal version.
|
version()
Return Value
Return the MetaTrader 5 terminal version, build and release date. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().
Note
The version() function returns the terminal version, build and release date as a tuple of three values:
|
Type
|
Description
|
Sample value
|
integer
|
MetaTrader 5 terminal version
|
500
|
integer
|
Build
|
2007
|
string
|
Build release date
|
'25 Feb 2019'
Example:
|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
See also