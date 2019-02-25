version

Return the MetaTrader 5 terminal version.

version()

Return Value

Return the MetaTrader 5 terminal version, build and release date. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The version() function returns the terminal version, build and release date as a tuple of three values:

Type Description Sample value integer MetaTrader 5 terminal version 500 integer Build 2007 string Build release date '25 Feb 2019'

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import pandas as pd

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# display data on MetaTrader 5 version

print(mt5.version())



# display data on connection status, server name and trading account 'as is'

print(mt5.terminal_info())

print()



# get properties in the form of a dictionary

terminal_info_dict=mt5.terminal_info()._asdict()

# convert the dictionary into DataFrame and print

df=pd.DataFrame(list(terminal_info_dict.items()),columns=['property','value'])

print("terminal_info() as dataframe:")

print(df[:-1])



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()





Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29

[500, 2367, '23 Mar 2020']

TerminalInfo(community_account=True, community_connection=True, connected=True, dlls_allowed=False, trade_allowed=False, ...



terminal_info() as dataframe:

property value

0 community_account True

1 community_connection True

2 connected True

3 dlls_allowed False

4 trade_allowed False

5 tradeapi_disabled False

6 email_enabled False

7 ftp_enabled False

8 notifications_enabled False

9 mqid False

10 build 2367

11 maxbars 5000

12 codepage 1251

13 ping_last 77881

14 community_balance 707.107

15 retransmission 0

16 company MetaQuotes Software Corp.

17 name MetaTrader 5

18 language Russian

19 path E:\ProgramFiles\MetaTrader 5

20 data_path E:\ProgramFiles\MetaTrader 5



See also

initialize, shutdown, terminal_info