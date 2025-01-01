#property description "The indicator analyzes data for the last month and draws all candlesticks with small"

#property description "and large tick volumes. The tick volume array is sorted out"

#property description "to define such candlesticks. The candlesticks having the volumes comprising the first InpSmallVolume"

#property description "per cent of the array are considered small. The candlesticks having the tick volumes comprising "

#property description "the last InpBigVolume per cent of the array are considered large."

//--- indicator settings

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot

#property indicator_label1 "VolumeFactor"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue,clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- predefined constant

#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0

//--- input parameters

input int InpSmallVolume=15; // Percentage value of small volumes (<50)

input int InpBigVolume=20; // Percentage value of large volumes (<50)

//--- analysis start time (will be shifted)

datetime ExtStartTime;

//--- indicator buffers

double ExtOpenBuff[];

double ExtHighBuff[];

double ExtLowBuff[];

double ExtCloseBuff[];

double ExtColorBuff[];

//--- volume boundary values for displaying the candlesticks

long ExtLeftBorder=0;

long ExtRightBorder=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Receive border values for tick volumes |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetVolumeBorders(void)

{

//--- variables

datetime stop_time; // copy end time

long buff[]; // buffer for copying

//--- end time is the current one

stop_time=TimeCurrent();

//--- start time is one month earlier from the current one

ExtStartTime=GetStartTime(stop_time);

//--- receive the values of tick volumes

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTickVolume(Symbol(),Period(),ExtStartTime,stop_time,buff)==-1)

{

//--- failed to receive the data, return false to launch recalculation command

PrintFormat("Failed to receive tick volume values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- calculate array size

int size=ArraySize(buff);

//--- sort out the array

ArraySort(buff);

//--- define the values of the left and right border for tick volumes

ExtLeftBorder=buff[size*InpSmallVolume/100];

ExtRightBorder=buff[(size-1)*(100-InpBigVolume)/100];

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Receive the data that is one month less than the passed one |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

datetime GetStartTime(const datetime stop_time)

{

//--- convert end time into MqlDateTime type structure variable

MqlDateTime temp;

TimeToStruct(stop_time,temp);

//--- receive the data that is one month less

if(temp.mon>1)

temp.mon-=1; // the current month is not the first one in the year, therefore, the number of the previous one is one less

else

{

temp.mon=12; // the current month is the first in the year, therefore, the number of the previous one is 12,

temp.year-=1; // while the year number is one less

}

//--- day number will not exceed 28

if(temp.day>28)

temp.day=28;

//--- return the obtained date

return(StructToTime(temp));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- check if input parameters satisfy the conditions

if(InpSmallVolume<0 || InpSmallVolume>=50 || InpBigVolume<0 || InpBigVolume>=50)

{

Print("Incorrect input parameters");

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpenBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHighBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLowBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtCloseBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColorBuff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- set the value that will not be displayed

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

//--- set labels for indicator buffers

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- check if unhandled bars are still present

if(prev_calculated<rates_total)

{

//--- receive new values of the right and left borders for volumes

if(!GetVolumeBorders())

return(0);

}

//--- start variable for bar calculation

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- work at the last bar if the indicator values have already been calculated at the previous tick

if(start>0)

start--;

//--- set direct indexing in time series

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(tick_volume,false);

//--- the loop of calculation of the indicator values

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- fill out candlesticks starting from the initial date

if(ExtStartTime<=time[i])

{

//--- if the value is not less than the right border, fill out the candlestick

if(tick_volume[i]>=ExtRightBorder)

{

//--- receive data for drawing the candlestick

ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];

ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];

ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];

ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];

//--- DodgerBlue color

ExtColorBuff[i]=0;

//--- continue the loop

continue;

}

//--- fill out the candlestick if the value does not exceed the left border

if(tick_volume[i]<=ExtLeftBorder)

{

//--- receive data for drawing the candlestick

ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];

ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];

ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];

ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];

//--- Orange color

ExtColorBuff[i]=1;

//--- continue the loop

continue;

}

}

//--- set empty values for bars that have not been included in the calculation

ExtOpenBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtHighBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtLowBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtCloseBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}