CLSetKernelArg

Sets a parameter for the OpenCL function.

bool CLSetKernelArg(

int kernel,

uint arg_index,

void arg_value

);

Parameters

kernel

[in] Handle to a kernel of the OpenCL program.

arg_index

[in] The number of the function argument, numbering starts with zero.

arg_value

[in] The value of the function argument.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise returns false. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

Note

At the moment, the following error codes are used: