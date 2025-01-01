DocumentationSections
CLSetKernelArg

Sets a parameter for the OpenCL function.

bool  CLSetKernelArg(
   int   kernel,        // Handle to the kernel of an OpenCL program
   uint  arg_index,     // The number of the argument of the OpenCL function
   void  arg_value      // Source code
   );

Parameters

kernel

[in]  Handle to a kernel of the OpenCL program.

arg_index

[in]  The number of the function argument, numbering starts with zero.

arg_value

[in]  The value of the function argument.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise returns false. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

Note

At the moment, the following error codes are used:

  • ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER,
  • ERR_OPENCL_INVALID_HANDLE – invalid handle to the OpenCL kernel.
  • ERR_OPENCL_SET_KERNEL_PARAMETER - internal error of OpenCL.