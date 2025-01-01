MQL5 ReferenceWorking with OpenCLCLSetKernelArg
CLSetKernelArg
Sets a parameter for the OpenCL function.
bool CLSetKernelArg(
Parameters
kernel
[in] Handle to a kernel of the OpenCL program.
arg_index
[in] The number of the function argument, numbering starts with zero.
arg_value
[in] The value of the function argument.
Return Value
Returns true if successful, otherwise returns false. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.
Note
At the moment, the following error codes are used:
- ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER,
- ERR_OPENCL_INVALID_HANDLE – invalid handle to the OpenCL kernel.
- ERR_OPENCL_SET_KERNEL_PARAMETER - internal error of OpenCL.