StringFill
It fills out a selected string by specified symbols.

bool StringFill(
Parameters
string_var
[in][out] String, that will be filled out by the selected symbol.
character
[in] Symbol, by which the string will be filled out.
Return Value
In case of success returns true, otherwise - false. To get the error code call GetLastError().
Note
Filling out a string at place means that symbols are inserted directly to the string without transitional operations of new string creation or copying. This allows to save the operation time.
Example:

void OnStart()
