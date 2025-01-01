StringFill

It fills out a selected string by specified symbols.

bool StringFill(

string& string_var,

ushort character

);

Parameters

string_var

[in][out] String, that will be filled out by the selected symbol.

character

[in] Symbol, by which the string will be filled out.

Return Value

In case of success returns true, otherwise - false. To get the error code call GetLastError().

Note

Filling out a string at place means that symbols are inserted directly to the string without transitional operations of new string creation or copying. This allows to save the operation time.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

string str;

StringInit(str,20,'_');

Print("str = ",str);

StringFill(str,0);

Print("str = ",str,": StringBufferLen(str) = ", StringBufferLen(str));

}

// Result

// str = ____________________

// str = : StringBufferLen(str) = 20

//

See also

StringBufferLen, StringLen, StringInit