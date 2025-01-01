DatabaseTableExists

Checks the presence of the table in a database.

bool DatabaseTableExists(

int database,

string table

);

Parameters

database

[in] Database handle received in DatabaseOpen().

table

[in] Table name.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:

ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003) – no table name specified (empty string or NULL);

ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER (5040) – error converting a request into a UTF-8 string;

ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL (5120) – internal database error;

ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121) - invalid database handle;

ERR_DATABASE_EXECUTE (5124) - request execution error;

ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA (5126) - no table exists (not an error, normal completion).

