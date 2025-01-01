DocumentationSections
Checks the presence of the table in a database.

bool  DatabaseTableExists(
   int     database,      // database handle received in DatabaseOpen
   string  table          // table name
   );

Parameters

database

[in]  Database handle received in DatabaseOpen().

table

[in]  Table name.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:

  • ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003)               –  no table name specified (empty string or NULL);
  • ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER (5040)  – error converting a request into a UTF-8 string;
  • ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL (5120)              – internal database error;
  • ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121)   - invalid database handle;
  • ERR_DATABASE_EXECUTE (5124)               -  request execution error;
  • ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA (5126)    - no table exists (not an error, normal completion).

