//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomTicksReplace.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // custom symbol name

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // number of ticks copied

#define DATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // number of ticks sent to the journal



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the error code when creating a custom symbol

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- if the error code is not 0 (successful symbol creation) and not 5304 (symbol has already been created) - leave

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- get the standard symbol tick data to the MqlTick array

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- print the time of the first and last received ticks of the standard symbol

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- print DATATICKS_TO_PRINT last ticks of the standard symbol in the journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- add a custom symbol to the MarketWatch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- add the tick array data to the custom symbol price history

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- get the newly added custom symbol tick data to the MqlTick array

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- print the time of the first and last received ticks of the custom symbol

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- print DATATICKS_TO_PRINT last ticks of the custom symbol in the journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- now change Ask and Bid tick values in the array using the equation Ask(Symbol) = 1.0 / Ask(Symbol), Bid(Symbol) = 1.0 / Bid(Symbol)

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

array[i].ask = (array[i].ask !=0 ? 1.0 / array[i].ask : array[i].ask);

array[i].bid = (array[i].bid !=0 ? 1.0 / array[i].bid : array[i].bid);

}

Print("

Now the ticks are changed");



//--- replace the tick history of the custom symbol with data from the modified array of ticks

Print("...");

start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start replacing %u changed ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int replaced=CustomTicksReplace(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array[0].time_msc, array[total-1].time_msc, array);

PrintFormat("Replaced %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", replaced, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- get the newly replaced custom symbol tick data to the MqlTick array

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- print the time of the first and last received modified ticks of the custom symbol

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First changed tick time: %s.%03u, Last changed tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- print DATATICKS_TO_PRINT last modified ticks of the custom symbol in the journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d changed ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Changed tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- display a hint about the script termination keys on the chart comment

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- wait for pressing the Esc or Del keys to exit in an endless loop

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- when pressing Del, delete the created custom symbol and its data

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- delete bar data

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- delete tick data

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- delete symbol

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- clear the chart before exiting

Comment("");

/*

result:

Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 55735 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351195802th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195803th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195804th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195805th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195806th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195807th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195808th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195809th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195810th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195811th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195812th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195813th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=1.07197 (Info tick)

351195814th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195815th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=1.07197 (Info tick)

351195816th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195817th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195818th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195819th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195820th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195821th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351195822 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351195822 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 349407 ms

...

Requested 351195822 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 190203 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351195802th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195803th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195804th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195805th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195806th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195807th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195808th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195809th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195810th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195811th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195812th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195813th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=1.07197 Bid=1.07197 (Info tick)

351195814th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195815th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=1.07197 Bid=1.07197 (Info tick)

351195816th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195817th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195818th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195819th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195820th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195821th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)



Now the ticks are changed

...

Start replacing 351195822 changed ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Replaced 351195822 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 452266 ms

...

Requested 351195822 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 199812 ms

First changed tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last changed tick time: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113



The last 20 changed ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351195802th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195803th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195804th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195805th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195806th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195807th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195808th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195809th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195810th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195811th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195812th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195813th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=0.93286 Bid=0.93286 (Info tick)

351195814th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195815th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=0.93286 Bid=0.93286 (Info tick)

351195816th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195817th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195818th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195819th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195820th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195821th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- define the name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- if failed to create a custom symbol and this is not error 5304, report this in the journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successful

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Remove a custom symbol |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- hide the symbol from the Market Watch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- if failed to delete a custom symbol, report this in the journal and return 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Get the specified number of ticks in the array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- notify of the start of loading historical data

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- make 3 attempts to receive ticks

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- measure the start time before receiving the ticks

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- request the tick history since 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parameter from=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- display information about the number of ticks and spent time

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- if the tick history is synchronized, the error code is equal to zero - return 'true'

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- count attempts

attempts++;

//--- a one-second pause to wait for the end of synchronization of the tick database

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- failed to copy ticks in 3 attempts

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| return the string description of a tick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- check tick flags

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- check the tick for trading flags first (there are none for CustomTicksAdd())

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- form an output for a trading tick

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- form an output for an info tick a bit differently

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- return tick description

return(desc);

}