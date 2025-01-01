DatabaseOpen

Opens or creates a database in a specified file.

int DatabaseOpen(

string filename,

uint flags

);

Parameters

filename

[in] File name relative to the "MQL5\Files" folder.

flags

[in] Combination of flags from the ENUM_DATABASE_OPEN_FLAGS enumeration.

Return Value

If executed successfully, the function returns the database handle, which is then used to access the database. Otherwise, it returns INVALID_HANDLE. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:

ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (4001) – critical runtime error;

ERR_WRONG_INTERNAL_PARAMETER (4002) - internal error, while accessing the "MQL5\Files" folder;

ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003) – path to the database file contains an empty string, or an incompatible combination of flags is set;

ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (4004) - insufficient memory;

ERR_WRONG_FILENAME (5002) - wrong database file name;

ERR_TOO_LONG_FILENAME (5003) - absolute path to the database file exceeds the maximum length;

ERR_DATABASE_TOO_MANY_OBJECTS (5122) - exceeded the maximum acceptable number of Database objects;

ERR_DATABASE_CONNECT (5123) - database connection error;

ERR_DATABASE_MISUSE (5621) - incorrect use of the SQLite library.

Note

If the filename parameter features NULL or the empty string "", a temporary file is created on the disk. It is automatically deleted after closing the database connection.

If the filename parameter features ":memory:", the database is created in the memory and is automatically deleted after the connection to it is closed.

If the flags parameter features none of the DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY or DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE flags, the DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE flag is used.

If the file extension is not specified, ".sqlite" is used.

ENUM_DATABASE_OPEN_FLAGS

ID Description DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY Read only DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE Open for reading and writing DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE Create the file on a disk if necessary DATABASE_OPEN_MEMORY Create a database in RAM DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON The file is in the common folder of all terminals

See also

