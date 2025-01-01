DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXInputSet 

DXInputSet

Sets shader inputs.

bool  DXInputSet(
   int          input,      // graphic context handle
   const void&  data        // data for setting  
   );

Parameters

input

[in]  Handle of inputs for a shader obtained in DXInputCreate().

data

[in]  Data for setting shader inputs.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.