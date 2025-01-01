- ArrayBsearch
ArrayRange
The function returns the number of elements in a selected array dimension.
int ArrayRange(
Parameters
array[]
[in] Checked array.
rank_index
[in] Index of dimension.
Return Value
Number of elements in a selected array dimension.
Note
Since indexes start at zero, the number of the array dimensions is one greater than the index of the last dimension.
Example:
void OnStart()