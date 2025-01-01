ArrayRange

The function returns the number of elements in a selected array dimension.

int ArrayRange(

const void& array[],

int rank_index

);

Parameters

array[]

[in] Checked array.

rank_index

[in] Index of dimension.

Return Value

Number of elements in a selected array dimension.

Note

Since indexes start at zero, the number of the array dimensions is one greater than the index of the last dimension.

Example: