- SymbolsTotal
- SymbolExist
- SymbolName
- SymbolSelect
- SymbolIsSynchronized
- SymbolInfoDouble
- SymbolInfoInteger
- SymbolInfoString
- SymbolInfoMarginRate
- SymbolInfoTick
- SymbolInfoSessionQuote
- SymbolInfoSessionTrade
- MarketBookAdd
- MarketBookRelease
- MarketBookGet
SymbolName
Returns the name of a symbol.
|
string SymbolName(
Parameters
pos
[in] Order number of a symbol.
selected
[in] Request mode. If the value is true, the symbol is taken from the list of symbols selected in MarketWatch. If the value is false, the symbol is taken from the general list.
Return Value
Value of string type with the symbol name.
Example:
|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"