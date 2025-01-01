SymbolName

Returns the name of a symbol.

string SymbolName(

int pos,

bool selected

);

Parameters

pos

[in] Order number of a symbol.

selected

[in] Request mode. If the value is true, the symbol is taken from the list of symbols selected in MarketWatch. If the value is false, the symbol is taken from the general list.

Return Value

Value of string type with the symbol name.

Example: