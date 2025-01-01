StringBufferLen

The function returns the size of buffer allocated for the string.

int StringBufferLen(

string string_var

)

Parameters

string_var

[in] String.

Return Value

The value 0 means that the string is constant and buffer size can't be changed. -1 means that the string belongs to the client terminal, and modification of the buffer contents can have indeterminate results.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

long length=1000;

string a="a",b="b";

//---

long i;

Print("before: StringBufferLen(a) = ",StringBufferLen(a),

" StringLen(a) = ",StringLen(a));

for(i=0;i<length;i++)

{

StringAdd(a,b);

}

Print("after: StringBufferLen(a) = ",StringBufferLen(a),

" StringLen(a) = ",StringLen(a));

}

See also

StringAdd, StringInit, StringLen, StringFill