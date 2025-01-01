- StringAdd
StringBufferLen
The function returns the size of buffer allocated for the string.
int StringBufferLen(
Parameters
string_var
[in] String.
Return Value
The value 0 means that the string is constant and buffer size can't be changed. -1 means that the string belongs to the client terminal, and modification of the buffer contents can have indeterminate results.
Example:
void OnStart()
