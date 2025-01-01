DocumentationSections
The function returns the size of buffer allocated for the string.

int  StringBufferLen(
   string  string_var      // string
   )

Parameters

string_var

[in]  String.

Return Value

The value 0 means that the string is constant and buffer size can't be changed. -1 means that the string belongs to the client terminal, and modification of the buffer contents can have indeterminate results.

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
   long length=1000;
   string a="a",b="b";
//---
   long i;
   Print("before: StringBufferLen(a) = ",StringBufferLen(a),
         "  StringLen(a) = ",StringLen(a));
   for(i=0;i<length;i++)
     {
      StringAdd(a,b);
     }
   Print("after: StringBufferLen(a) = ",StringBufferLen(a),
         "  StringLen(a) = ",StringLen(a));
  }

