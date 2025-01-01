Custom symbols

Functions for creating and editing the custom symbol properties.

When connecting the terminal to a certain trade server, a user is able to work with time series of the financial symbols provided by a broker. Available financial symbols are displayed as a list in the Market Watch window. A separate group of functions allows receiving data on the symbol properties, trading sessions and market depth updates.

The group of functions described in this section allows creating custom symbols. To do this, users are able to apply the trade server's existing symbols, text files or external data sources.