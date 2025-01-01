DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceCustom Symbols 

Custom symbols

Functions for creating and editing the custom symbol properties.

When connecting the terminal to a certain trade server, a user is able to work with time series of the financial symbols provided by a broker. Available financial symbols are displayed as a list in the Market Watch window. A separate group of functions allows receiving data on the symbol properties, trading sessions and market depth updates.

The group of functions described in this section allows creating custom symbols. To do this, users are able to apply the trade server's existing symbols, text files or external data sources.

Function

Action

CustomSymbolCreate

Create a custom symbol with the specified name in the specified group

CustomSymbolDelete

Delete a custom symbol with the specified name

CustomSymbolSetInteger

Set the integer type property value for a custom symbol

CustomSymbolSetDouble

Set the real type property value for a custom symbol

CustomSymbolSetString

Set the string type property value for a custom symbol

CustomSymbolSetMarginRate

Set the margin rates depending on the order type and direction for a custom symbol

CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote

Set the start and end time of the specified quotation session for the specified symbol and week day

CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade

Set the start and end time of the specified trading session for the specified symbol and week day

CustomRatesDelete

Delete all bars from the price history of the custom symbol in the specified time interval

CustomRatesReplace

Fully replace the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from the MqlRates type array

CustomRatesUpdate

Add missing bars to the custom symbol history and replace existing data with the ones from the MqlRates type array

CustomTicksAdd

Adds data from an array of the MqlTick type to the price history of a custom symbol. The custom symbol must be selected in the Market Watch window

CustomTicksDelete

Delete all ticks from the price history of the custom symbol in the specified time interval

CustomTicksReplace

Fully replace the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from the MqlTick type array

CustomBookAdd

Passes the status of the Depth of Market for a custom symbol