PlotIndexGetInteger

The function sets the value of the corresponding property of the corresponding indicator line. The indicator property must be of the int, color, bool or char type. There are 2 variants of the function.

Call indicating identifier of the property.

int  PlotIndexGetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // plotting style index
   int  prop_id,           // property identifier
   );

Call indicating the identifier and modifier of the property.

int  PlotIndexGetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // plotting index
   int  prop_id,           // property identifier
   int  prop_modifier      // property modifier
   )

Parameters

plot_index

[in]  Index of the graphical plotting

prop_id

[in] The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

prop_modifier

[in]  Modifier of the specified property. Only color index properties require a modifier.

Note

Function is designed to extract the settings of drawing of the appropriate indicator line. The function works in tandem with the function PlotIndexSetInteger to copy the drawing properties of one line to another.

Example: an indicator that colors candles depending on the day of the week. Colors for each day are set in a programmatically.

Candlsticks colored in accordance with the weekday number

 

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot ColorCandles
#property indicator_label1  "ColorCandles"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- indicator buffers
double         OpenBuffer[];
double         HighBuffer[];
double         LowBuffer[];
double         CloseBuffer[];
double         ColorCandlesColors[];
color          ColorOfDay[6]={CLR_NONE,clrMediumSlateBlue,
                              clrDarkGoldenrod,clrForestGreen,clrBlueViolet,clrRed};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,OpenBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,HighBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,LowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,CloseBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ColorCandlesColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- set number of colors in color buffer
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,6);
//--- set colors for color buffer
   for(int i=1;i<6;i++)
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,i,ColorOfDay[i]);
//--- set accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits);
   printf("We have %u colors of days",PlotIndexGetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES));
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int i;
   MqlDateTime t;
//----
   if(prev_calculated==0) i=0;
   else i=prev_calculated-1;
//----
   while(i<rates_total)
     {
      OpenBuffer[i]=open[i];
      HighBuffer[i]=high[i];
      LowBuffer[i]=low[i];
      CloseBuffer[i]=close[i];
      //--- set color for every candle
      TimeToStruct(time[i],t);
      ColorCandlesColors[i]=t.day_of_week;
      //---
      i++;
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+