PlotIndexGetInteger

The function sets the value of the corresponding property of the corresponding indicator line. The indicator property must be of the int, color, bool or char type. There are 2 variants of the function.

Call indicating identifier of the property.

int PlotIndexGetInteger(

int plot_index,

int prop_id,

);

Call indicating the identifier and modifier of the property.

int PlotIndexGetInteger(

int plot_index,

int prop_id,

int prop_modifier

)

Parameters

plot_index

[in] Index of the graphical plotting

prop_id

[in] The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

prop_modifier

[in] Modifier of the specified property. Only color index properties require a modifier.

Note

Function is designed to extract the settings of drawing of the appropriate indicator line. The function works in tandem with the function PlotIndexSetInteger to copy the drawing properties of one line to another.

Example: an indicator that colors candles depending on the day of the week. Colors for each day are set in a programmatically.