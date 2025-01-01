CLContextCreate

Creates an OpenCL context and returns its handle.

int CLContextCreate(

int device=CL_USE_ANY

);

Parameter

device

[in] The ordinal number of the OpenCL-device in the system. Instead of a specific number, you can specify one of the following values:

CL_USE_ANY – any available device with OpenCL support is allowed;

CL_USE_CPU_ONLY – only OpenCL emulation on CPU is allowed;

CL_USE_GPU_ONLY – OpenCL emulation is prohibited and only specialized devices with OpenCL support (video cards) can be used;

CL_USE_GPU_DOUBLE_ONLY – only the GPUs that support type double are allowed.

Return Value

A handle to the OpenCL context if successful, otherwise -1. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.