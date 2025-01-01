MQL5 ReferenceWorking with OpenCLCLContextCreate
- CLHandleType
- CLGetInfoInteger
- CLGetInfoString
- CLContextCreate
- CLContextFree
- CLGetDeviceInfo
- CLProgramCreate
- CLProgramFree
- CLKernelCreate
- CLKernelFree
- CLSetKernelArg
- CLSetKernelArgMem
- CLSetKernelArgMemLocal
- CLBufferCreate
- CLBufferFree
- CLBufferWrite
- CLBufferRead
- CLExecute
- CLExecutionStatus
CLContextCreate
Creates an OpenCL context and returns its handle.
int CLContextCreate(
Parameter
device
[in] The ordinal number of the OpenCL-device in the system. Instead of a specific number, you can specify one of the following values:
- CL_USE_ANY – any available device with OpenCL support is allowed;
- CL_USE_CPU_ONLY – only OpenCL emulation on CPU is allowed;
- CL_USE_GPU_ONLY – OpenCL emulation is prohibited and only specialized devices with OpenCL support (video cards) can be used;
- CL_USE_GPU_DOUBLE_ONLY – only the GPUs that support type double are allowed.
Return Value
A handle to the OpenCL context if successful, otherwise -1. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.