CalendarValueHistory

Get the array of values for all events in a specified time range with the ability to sort by country and/or currency.

int CalendarValueHistory(

MqlCalendarValue& values[],

datetime datetime_from,

datetime datetime_to=0

const string country_code=NULL,

const string currency=NULL

);

Parameters

values[]

[out] MqlCalendarValue type array for receiving event values. See the example of handling calendar events.

datetime_from

[in] Initial date of a time range events are selected from by a specified ID, while datetime_from < datetime_to.

datetime_to=0

[in] End date of a time range events are selected from by a specified ID. If the datetime_to is not set (or is 0), all event values beginning from the specified datetime_from date in the Calendar database are returned (including the values of future events).

country_code=NULL

[in] Country code name (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)

currency=NULL

[in] Country currency code name.

Return Value

If successful, return the number of available values in the 'values' array, otherwise -1. To get information about an error, call the GetLastError() function. Possible errors:

4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),

4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (not enough memory for executing a request),

5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded),

5400 – ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA (array size is insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values, only the ones that managed to fit in were received),

errors of failed execution of ArrayResize()

Note

All functions for working with the economic calendar use the trade server time (TimeTradeServer). This means that the time in the MqlCalendarValue structure and the time inputs in the CalendarValueHistoryByEvent/CalendarValueHistory functions are set in a trade server timezone, rather than a user's local time.

If the events[] array of fixed length was passed to the function and there was not enough space to save the entire result, the ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA (5400) error is activated.

If the datetime_to is not set (or is 0), all event values beginning from the specified datetime_from date in the Calendar database are returned (including the values of future events).

For the country_code and currency filters, NULL and "" values are equivalent and mean the absence of the filter.

For country_code, the code field of the MqlCalendarCountry structure, for example "US", "RU" or "EU", should be used.

For currency, the currency field of the MqlCalendarCountry structure, for example "USD", "RUB" or "EUR", should be used.

The filters are applied by conjunction, i.e. logical 'AND' is used to select only the values of events both conditions (country and currency) are simultaneously met for.

The MqlCalendarValue structure provides methods for checking and setting values from the actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value and revised_prev_value fields. If no value is specified, the field stores LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808).

Please note that the values stored in these field are multiplied by one million. It means that when you receive values in MqlCalendarValue using functions CalendarValueById, CalendarValueHistoryByEvent, CalendarValueHistory, CalendarValueLastByEvent and CalendarValueLast, you should check if the field values are equal to LONG_MIN; if a value is specified in a field, then you should divide the value by 1,000,000 in order to get the value. Another method to get the values is to check and to get values using the functions of the MqlCalendarValue structure.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- country code for EU (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string EU_code="EU";

//--- get all EU event values

MqlCalendarValue values[];

//--- set the boundaries of the interval we take the events from

datetime date_from=D'01.01.2018'; // take all events from 2018

datetime date_to=0; // 0 means all known events, including the ones that have not occurred yet

//--- request EU event history since 2018 year

if(CalendarValueHistory(values,date_from,date_to,EU_code))

{

PrintFormat("Received event values for country_code=%s: %d",

EU_code,ArraySize(values));

//--- decrease the size of the array for outputting to the Journal

ArrayResize(values,10);

//--- display event values in the Journal

ArrayPrint(values);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Error! Failed to receive events for country_code=%s",EU_code);

PrintFormat("Error code: %d",GetLastError());

}

//---

}

/*

Result:

Received event values for country_code=EU: 1384

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]

[0] 54215 999500001 2018.01.02 09:00:00 2017.12.01 00:00:00 3 60600000 60600000 -9223372036854775808 60500000 1 0

[1] 54221 999500002 2018.01.04 09:00:00 2017.12.01 00:00:00 3 56600000 56500000 -9223372036854775808 56000000 1 0

[2] 54222 999500003 2018.01.04 09:00:00 2017.12.01 00:00:00 3 58100000 58000000 -9223372036854775808 58400000 2 0

[3] 45123 999030005 2018.01.05 10:00:00 2017.11.01 00:00:00 0 600000 400000 -9223372036854775808 100000 1 0

[4] 45124 999030006 2018.01.05 10:00:00 2017.11.01 00:00:00 0 2800000 2500000 -9223372036854775808 1500000 1 0

[5] 45125 999030012 2018.01.05 10:00:00 2017.12.01 00:00:00 1 900000 900000 -9223372036854775808 1000000 2 0

[6] 45126 999030013 2018.01.05 10:00:00 2017.12.01 00:00:00 1 1400000 1500000 -9223372036854775808 1500000 2 0

[7] 54953 999520001 2018.01.05 20:30:00 2018.01.02 00:00:00 0 127900000 92100000 -9223372036854775808 76400000 0 0

[8] 22230 999040003 2018.01.08 10:00:00 2017.12.01 00:00:00 0 9100000 8200000 8100000 7600000 1 0

[9] 22231 999040004 2018.01.08 10:00:00 2017.12.01 00:00:00 0 18400000 16300000 16400000 16800000 1 0

*/

