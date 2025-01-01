ObjectsDeleteAll

Removes all objects from the specified chart, specified chart subwindow, of the specified type.

int ObjectsDeleteAll(

long chart_id,

int sub_window=-1,

int type=-1

);

Removes all objects of the specified type using prefix in object names.

int ObjectsDeleteAll(

long chart_id,

const string prefix,

int sub_window=-1,

int object_type=-1

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

prefix

[in] Prefix in object names. All objects whose names start with this set of characters will be removed from chart. You can specify prefix as 'name' or 'name*' – both variants will work the same. If an empty string is specified as the prefix, objects with all possible names will be removed.

sub_window=-1

[in] Number of the chart subwindow. 0 means the main chart window, -1 means all the subwindows of the chart, including the main window.

type=-1

[in] Type of the object. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT enumeration. -1 means all types.

Return Value

Returns the number of deleted objects. To read more about the error call GetLastError().

Note

The function uses a synchronous call, which means that the function waits for the execution of all commands that have been enqueued for this chart prior to its call, that is why this function can be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

Example: