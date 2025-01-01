|
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableTemp"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
double value=0; // we will receive the values of the global variable here
//--- if there is no temporary global variable of the client terminal yet, then:
//--- 1. either the program has not yet been launched,
//--- 2. or there was a reboot of the terminal with the program running
if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))
{
//--- create a new temporary global variable for the client terminal
if(!GlobalVariableTemp(GV_NAME))
{
Print("GlobalVariableTemp() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- set the current date and time in the global variable
if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))
{
Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- get the value of the temporary global variable and display in the journal the time of the first program launch or terminal restart
if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))
{
Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
Print("First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at ", TimeToString((datetime)value,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
}
//--- if the temporary global variable of the client terminal has already been created, then this is a program restart
else
{
//--- set the current date and time in the global variable
if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))
{
Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- get the value of the temporary global variable and print the program restart time in the journal
if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))
{
Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
Print("Restarting the program at ", TimeToString((datetime)value, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
}
/*
result during the first launch, or after restarting the terminal:
First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at 2024.11.29 15:03:18
the result of several consecutive program restarts:
Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:25
Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:33
Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:45
*/
}