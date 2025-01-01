#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableTemp"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

double value=0; // we will receive the values of the global variable here



//--- if there is no temporary global variable of the client terminal yet, then:

//--- 1. either the program has not yet been launched,

//--- 2. or there was a reboot of the terminal with the program running

if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))

{

//--- create a new temporary global variable for the client terminal

if(!GlobalVariableTemp(GV_NAME))

{

Print("GlobalVariableTemp() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- set the current date and time in the global variable

if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- get the value of the temporary global variable and display in the journal the time of the first program launch or terminal restart

if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at ", TimeToString((datetime)value,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}



//--- if the temporary global variable of the client terminal has already been created, then this is a program restart

else

{

//--- set the current date and time in the global variable

if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- get the value of the temporary global variable and print the program restart time in the journal

if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("Restarting the program at ", TimeToString((datetime)value, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}



/*

result during the first launch, or after restarting the terminal:

First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at 2024.11.29 15:03:18



the result of several consecutive program restarts:

Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:25

Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:33

Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:45

*/

}