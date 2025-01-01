Working with DirectX

DirectX 11 functions and shaders are designed for 3D visualization directly on a price chart.

Creating 3D graphics requires a graphic context (DXContextCreate) with the necessary image size. Besides, it is necessary to prepare vertex and index buffers (DXBufferCreate), as well as create vertex and pixel shaders (DXShaderCreate). This is enough to display graphics in color.

The next level of graphics requires the inputs (DXInputSet) for passing additional rendering parameters to shaders. This allows setting the camera and 3D object positions, describe light sources and implement mouse and keyboard control.

Thus, the built-in MQL5 functions enable you to create animated 3D charts directly in MetaTrader 5 with no need for third-party tools. A video card should support DX 11 and Shader Model 5.0 for the functions to work.

To start working with the library, simply read the article How to create 3D graphics using DirectX in MetaTrader 5.