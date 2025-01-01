DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectX 

Working with DirectX

DirectX 11 functions and shaders are designed for 3D visualization directly on a price chart.

Creating 3D graphics requires a graphic context (DXContextCreate) with the necessary image size. Besides, it is necessary to prepare vertex and index buffers (DXBufferCreate), as well as create vertex and pixel shaders (DXShaderCreate). This is enough to display graphics in color.

The next level of graphics requires the inputs (DXInputSet) for passing additional rendering parameters to shaders. This allows setting the camera and 3D object positions, describe light sources and implement mouse and keyboard control.

Thus, the built-in MQL5 functions enable you to create animated 3D charts directly in MetaTrader 5 with no need for third-party tools. A video card should support DX 11 and Shader Model 5.0 for the functions to work.

To start working with the library, simply read the article How to create 3D graphics using DirectX in MetaTrader 5.

Function

Action

DXContextCreate

Creates a graphic context for rendering frames of a specified size

DXContextSetSize

Changes a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()

DXContextSetSize

Gets a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()

DXContextClearColors

Sets a specified color to all pixels for the rendering buffer

DXContextClearDepth

Clears the depth buffer

DXContextGetColors

Gets an image of a specified size and offset from a graphic context

DXContextGetDepth

Gets the depth buffer of a rendered frame

DXBufferCreate

Creates a buffer of a specified type based on a data array

DXTextureCreate

Creates a 2D texture out of a rectangle of a specified size cut from a passed image

DXInputCreate

Creates shader inputs

DXInputSet

Sets shader inputs

DXShaderCreate

Creates a shader of a specified type

DXShaderSetLayout

Sets vertex layout for the vertex shader

DXShaderInputsSet

Sets shader inputs

DXShaderTexturesSet

Sets shader textures

DXDraw

Renders the vertices of the vertex buffer set in DXBufferSet()

DXDrawIndexed

Renders graphic primitives described by the index buffer from DXBufferSet()

DXPrimiveTopologySet

Sets the type of primitives for rendering using DXDrawIndexed()

DXBufferSet

Sets a buffer for the current rendering

DXShaderSet

Sets a shader for rendering

DXHandleType

Returns a handle type

DXRelease

Releases a handle