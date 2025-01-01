HistoryOrderGetTicket

Return the ticket of a corresponding order in the history. Prior to calling HistoryOrderGetTicket(), first it is necessary to receive the history of deals and orders using the HistorySelect() or HistorySelectByPosition() function.

ulong HistoryOrderGetTicket(

int index

);

Parameters

index

[in] Number of the order in the list of orders.

Return Value

Value of the ulong type. If the function fails, 0 is returned.

Note

Do not confuse orders of a trading history with current pending orders that appear on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" bar. The list of orders that were canceled or have led to a transaction, can be viewed in the "History" tab of "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

datetime from=0;

datetime to=TimeCurrent();

//--- request the entire history

HistorySelect(from,to);

//--- variables for returning values from order properties

ulong ticket;

double open_price;

double initial_volume;

datetime time_setup;

datetime time_done;

string symbol;

string type;

long order_magic;

long positionID;

//--- number of current pending orders

uint total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

//--- go through orders in a loop

for(uint i=0;i<total;i++)

{

//--- return order ticket by its position in the list

if((ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i))>0)

{

//--- return order properties

open_price =HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket,ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);

time_setup =(datetime)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_TIME_SETUP);

time_done =(datetime)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_TIME_DONE);

symbol =HistoryOrderGetString(ticket,ORDER_SYMBOL);

order_magic =HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_MAGIC);

positionID =HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_POSITION_ID);

initial_volume=HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket,ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);

type =GetOrderType(HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_TYPE));

//--- prepare and show information about the order

printf("#ticket %d %s %G %s at %G was set up at %s => done at %s, pos ID=%d",

ticket, // order ticket

type, // type

initial_volume, // placed volume

symbol, // symbol

open_price, // specified open price

TimeToString(time_setup),// time of order placing

TimeToString(time_done), // time of order execution or deletion

positionID // ID of a position , to which the deal of the order is included

);

}

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns the string name of the order type |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetOrderType(long type)

{

string str_type="unknown operation";

switch(type)

{

case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY): return("buy");

case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL): return("sell");

case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT): return("buy limit");

case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT): return("sell limit");

case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP): return("buy stop");

case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP): return("sell stop");

case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT): return("buy stop limit");

case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT):return("sell stop limit");

}

return(str_type);

}

See also

HistorySelect(), HistoryOrdersTotal(), HistoryOrderSelect(), Order Properties