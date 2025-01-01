- SymbolsTotal
Getting Market Information
These are functions intended for receiving information about the market state.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Returns the number of available (selected in Market Watch or all) symbols
|
Checks if a symbol with a specified name exists
|
Returns the name of a specified symbol
|
Selects a symbol in the Market Watch window or removes a symbol from the window
|
Checks whether data of a selected symbol in the terminal are synchronized with data on the trade server
|
Returns the double value of the symbol for the corresponding property
|
Returns a value of an integer type (long, datetime, int or bool) of a specified symbol for the corresponding property
|
Returns a value of the string type of a specified symbol for the corresponding property
|
Returns the margin rates depending on the order type and direction
|
Returns the current prices for the specified symbol in a variable of the MqlTick type
|
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
|
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
|
Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes
|
Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes
|
Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol