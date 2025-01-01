DocumentationSections
Getting Market Information

These are functions intended for receiving information about the market state.

SymbolsTotal

Returns the number of available (selected in Market Watch or all) symbols

SymbolExist

Checks if a symbol with a specified name exists

SymbolName

Returns the name of a specified symbol

SymbolSelect

Selects a symbol in the Market Watch window or removes a symbol from the window

SymbolIsSynchronized

Checks whether data of a selected symbol in the terminal are synchronized with data on the trade server

SymbolInfoDouble

Returns the double value of the symbol for the corresponding property

SymbolInfoInteger

Returns a value of an integer type (long, datetime, int or bool) of a specified symbol for the corresponding property

SymbolInfoString

Returns a value of the string type of a specified symbol for the corresponding property

SymbolInfoMarginRate

Returns the margin rates depending on the order type and direction

SymbolInfoTick

Returns the current prices for the specified symbol in a variable of the MqlTick type

SymbolInfoSessionQuote

Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.

SymbolInfoSessionTrade

Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.

MarketBookAdd

Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes

MarketBookRelease

Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes

MarketBookGet

Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol