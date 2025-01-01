SymbolsTotal Returns the number of available (selected in Market Watch or all) symbols

SymbolExist Checks if a symbol with a specified name exists

SymbolName Returns the name of a specified symbol

SymbolSelect Selects a symbol in the Market Watch window or removes a symbol from the window

SymbolIsSynchronized Checks whether data of a selected symbol in the terminal are synchronized with data on the trade server

SymbolInfoDouble Returns the double value of the symbol for the corresponding property

SymbolInfoInteger Returns a value of an integer type (long, datetime, int or bool) of a specified symbol for the corresponding property

SymbolInfoString Returns a value of the string type of a specified symbol for the corresponding property

SymbolInfoMarginRate Returns the margin rates depending on the order type and direction

SymbolInfoTick Returns the current prices for the specified symbol in a variable of the MqlTick type

SymbolInfoSessionQuote Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.

SymbolInfoSessionTrade Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.

MarketBookAdd Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes

MarketBookRelease Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes