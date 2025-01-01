MathMax

The function returns the maximal value of two values.

double MathMax(

double value1,

double value2

);

Parameters

value1

[in] First numeric value.

value2

[in] Second numeric value.

Return Value

The largest of the two values.

Note

Instead of MathMax() you can use fmax(). Functions fmax(), fmin(), MathMax(), MathMin() can work with integer types without typecasting them to the type of double.

If parameters of different types are passed into a function, the parameter of the smaller type is automatically cast to the larger type. The type of the return value corresponds to the larger type.

If data of the same type are passed, no casting is performed.

Example: