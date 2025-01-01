DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceMath FunctionsMathMax 

MathMax

The function returns the maximal value of two values.

double  MathMax(
   double  value1,     // first value
   double  value2      // second value
   );

Parameters

value1

[in]  First numeric value.

value2

[in]  Second numeric value.

Return Value

The largest of the two values.

Note

Instead of MathMax() you can use fmax(). Functions fmax(), fmin(), MathMax(), MathMin() can work with integer types without typecasting them to the type of double.

If parameters of different types are passed into a function, the parameter of the smaller type is automatically cast to the larger type. The type of the return value corresponds to the larger type.

If data of the same type are passed, no casting is performed.

 

Example:

//--- input parameters
input int                  InpPeriod = 10;            // Moving average calculation period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethod = MODE_SMA;      // Moving average calculation method
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice  = PRICE_CLOSE;   // Moving average calculation price
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- if the moving average period is set to a value less than 1, then the default value (10) is used
   int period=(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);
//--- create the Moving Average indicator handle
   int handle=iMA(Symbol(),Period(),period,0,InpMethod,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Failed to create the Moving Average indicator handle. Error ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- get the current Bid price
   double bid=0;
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID,bid))
     {
      Print("Failed to get Bid price. Error ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- get the moving average value on the current bar
   double array[1];
   int    copied=CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,1,array);
   if(copied!=1)
     {
      Print("Failed to get Moving Average data. Error ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- get the highest price of the two (Bid price and Moving Average value) and display the resulting data in the journal
   double max_price=MathMax(bid,array[0]);
   PrintFormat("Bid: %.*f, Moving Average: %.*f, highest price of the two: %.*f",_Digits,bid,_Digits,array[0],_Digits,max_price);
   PrintFormat("Bid price %s moving average",(bid>array[0] ? "higher" : bid<array[0] ? "lower" : "equal to"));
  }