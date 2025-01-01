CalendarEventByCurrency

Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the Calendar by a specified currency.

int CalendarEventByCurrency(

const string currency,

MqlCalendarEvent& events[]

);

Parameters

currency

[in] Country currency code name.

events[]

[out] MqlCalendarEvent type array for receiving descriptions of all events for a specified currency.

Return Value

Number of received descriptions. To get information about an error, call the GetLastError() function. Possible errors:

4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),

4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (not enough memory for executing a request),

5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded),

errors of failed execution of ArrayResize()

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare the array for receiving economic calendar events

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

//--- get EU currency events

int count = CalendarEventByCurrency("EUR",events);

Print("count = ", count);

//--- 10 events are sufficient for the current example

if(count>10)

ArrayResize(events,10);

//--- display events in the Journal

ArrayPrint(events);

}

/*

Result:

[id] [type] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [source_url] [event_code] [name]

[0] 999010001 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting" "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"

[1] 999010002 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts" "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts"

[2] 999010003 0 999 0 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference" "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference"

[3] 999010004 0 999 0 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech" "ECB President Draghi Speech"

[4] 999010005 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB Vice President Constancio Speech"

[5] 999010006 1 999 1 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision" "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"

[6] 999010007 1 999 1 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision" "ECB Interest Rate Decision"

[7] 999010008 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin" "ECB Economic Bulletin"

[8] 999010009 1 999 2 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro" "ECB Targeted LTRO"

[9] 999010010 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech" "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Speech"

*/

See also

CalendarEventById, CalendarEventByCountry