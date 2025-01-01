CalendarEventByCurrency
Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the Calendar by a specified currency.
|
int CalendarEventByCurrency(
const string currency,
MqlCalendarEvent& events[]
);
Parameters
currency
[in] Country currency code name.
events[]
[out] MqlCalendarEvent type array for receiving descriptions of all events for a specified currency.
Return Value
- 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),
- 4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (not enough memory for executing a request),
- 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded),
- errors of failed execution of ArrayResize()
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- declare the array for receiving economic calendar events
MqlCalendarEvent events[];
//--- get EU currency events
int count = CalendarEventByCurrency("EUR",events);
Print("count = ", count);
//--- 10 events are sufficient for the current example
if(count>10)
ArrayResize(events,10);
//--- display events in the Journal
ArrayPrint(events);
}
/*
Result:
[id] [type] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [source_url] [event_code] [name]
[0] 999010001 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting" "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"
[1] 999010002 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts" "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts"
[2] 999010003 0 999 0 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference" "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference"
[3] 999010004 0 999 0 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech" "ECB President Draghi Speech"
[4] 999010005 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB Vice President Constancio Speech"
[5] 999010006 1 999 1 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision" "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"
[6] 999010007 1 999 1 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision" "ECB Interest Rate Decision"
[7] 999010008 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin" "ECB Economic Bulletin"
[8] 999010009 1 999 2 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro" "ECB Targeted LTRO"
[9] 999010010 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech" "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Speech"
*/
See also
CalendarEventById, CalendarEventByCountry