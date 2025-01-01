MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXInputCreate
- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXInputCreate
Creates shader inputs.
int DXInputCreate(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
input_size
[in] Size of the parameter structure in bytes.
Return Value
The handle for shader inputs or INVALID_HANDLE in case of an error. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
A created handle that is no longer in use should be explicitly released by the DXRelease() function.