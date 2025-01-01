DocumentationSections
Creates shader inputs.

int  DXInputCreate(
   int   context,        // graphic context handle
   uint  input_size      // size of inputs in bytes 
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

input_size

[in]  Size of the parameter structure in bytes.

Return Value

The handle for shader inputs or INVALID_HANDLE in case of an error. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

A created handle that is no longer in use should be explicitly released by the DXRelease() function.