DXInputCreate

Creates shader inputs.

int DXInputCreate(

int context,

uint input_size

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

input_size

[in] Size of the parameter structure in bytes.

Return Value

The handle for shader inputs or INVALID_HANDLE in case of an error. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

A created handle that is no longer in use should be explicitly released by the DXRelease() function.