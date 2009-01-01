ExpertRemove

The function stops an Expert Advisor and unloads it from a chart.

void ExpertRemove();

Return Value

No return value.

Note

The Expert Advisor is not stopped immediately as you call ExpertRemove(); just a flag to stop the EA operation is set. That is, any next event won't be processed, OnDeinit() will be called and the Expert Advisor will be unloaded and removed from the chart.

Calling ExpertRemove() in the strategy tester inside the OnInit() handler cancels testing on the current set of parameters. Such completion is considered an initialization error.

When calling ExpertRemove() in the strategy tester after successful initialization of an EA, a test is completed normally with the call of OnDeinit() and OnTester(). In this case, the entire trading statistics and an optimization criterion value are obtained.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Test_ExpertRemove.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

input int ticks_to_close=20;// number of ticks before EA unload

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//---

Print(TimeCurrent(),": " ,__FUNCTION__," reason code = ",reason);

//--- "clear" comment

Comment("");

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

static int tick_counter=0;

//---

tick_counter++;

Comment("

Before unloading expert advisor ",__FILE__," left",

(ticks_to_close-tick_counter)," ticks");

//--- before

if(tick_counter>=ticks_to_close)

{

ExpertRemove();

Print(TimeCurrent(),": ",__FUNCTION__," expert advisor will be unloaded");

}

Print("tick_counter =",tick_counter);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

See also

