FileMove

Moves a file from a local or shared folder to another folder.

bool FileMove(

const string src_file_name,

int common_flag,

const string dst_file_name,

int mode_flags

);

Parameters

src_file_name

[in] File name to move/rename.

common_flag

[in] Flag determining the location of the file. If common_flag = FILE_COMMON, then the file is located in a shared folder for all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files. Otherwise, the file is located in a local folder (common_flag=0).

dst_file_name

[in] File name after operation

mode_flags

[in] Access flags. The parameter can contain only 2 flags: FILE_REWRITE and/or FILE_COMMON - other flags are ignored. If the file already exists and the FILE_REWRITE flag isn't specified, the file will not be rewritten, and the function will return false.

Return Value

In case of failure the function returns false.

Note

For security reasons, work with files is strictly controlled in the MQL5 language. Files with which file operations are conducted using MQL5 means, cannot be outside the file sandbox.

If the new file already exists, the copy will be made depending on the availability of the FILE_REWRITE flag in the mode_flags parameter.

Example:

//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input string InpSrcName="data.txt";

input string InpDstName="newdata.txt";

input string InpSrcDirectory="SomeFolder";

input string InpDstDirectory="OtherFolder";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string local=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH);

string common=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH);

//--- receive file paths

string src_path;

string dst_path;

StringConcatenate(src_path,InpSrcDirectory,"//",InpSrcName);

StringConcatenate(dst_path,InpDstDirectory,"//",InpDstName);

//--- check if the source file exists (if not - exit)

if(FileIsExist(src_path))

PrintFormat("%s file exists in the %s\\Files\\%s folder",InpSrcName,local,InpSrcDirectory);

else

{

PrintFormat("Error, %s source file not found",InpSrcName);

return;

}

//--- check if the result file already exists

if(FileIsExist(dst_path,FILE_COMMON))

{

PrintFormat("%s file exists in the %s\\Files\\%s folder",InpDstName,common,InpDstDirectory);

//--- file exists, moving should be performed with FILE_REWRITE flag

ResetLastError();

if(FileMove(src_path,0,dst_path,FILE_COMMON|FILE_REWRITE))

PrintFormat("%s file moved",InpSrcName);

else

PrintFormat("Error! Code = %d",GetLastError());

}

else

{

PrintFormat("%s file does not exist in the %s\\Files\\%s folder",InpDstName,common,InpDstDirectory);

//--- the file does not exist, moving should be performed without FILE_REWRITE flag

ResetLastError();

if(FileMove(src_path,0,dst_path,FILE_COMMON))

PrintFormat("%s file moved",InpSrcName);

else

PrintFormat("Error! Code = %d",GetLastError());

}

//--- the file is moved; let's check it out

if(FileIsExist(dst_path,FILE_COMMON) && !FileIsExist(src_path,0))

Print("Success!");

else

Print("Error!");

}

See also

FileIsExist