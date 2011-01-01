|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_iStochastic.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iStochastic technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Stochastic Oscillator."
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
//--- the Stochastic plot
#property indicator_label1 "Stochastic"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrLightSeaGreen
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- the Signal plot
#property indicator_label2 "Signal"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 1
//--- set limit of the indicator values
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
//--- horizontal levels in the indicator window
#property indicator_level1 -100.0
#property indicator_level2 100.0
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
{
Call_iStochastic, // use iStochastic
Call_IndicatorCreate // use IndicatorCreate
};
//--- input parameters
input Creation type=Call_iStochastic; // type of the function
input int Kperiod=5; // the K period (the number of bars for calculation)
input int Dperiod=3; // the D period (the period of primary smoothing)
input int slowing=3; // period of final smoothing
input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method=MODE_SMA; // type of smoothing
input ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field=STO_LOWHIGH; // method of calculation of the Stochastic
input string symbol=" "; // symbol
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe
//--- indicator buffers
double StochasticBuffer[];
double SignalBuffer[];
//--- variable for storing the handle of the iStochastic indicator
int handle;
//--- variable for storing
string name=symbol;
//--- name of the indicator on a chart
string short_name;
//--- we will keep the number of values in the Stochastic Oscillator indicator
int bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- assignment of arrays to indicator buffers
SetIndexBuffer(0,StochasticBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,SignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for
name=symbol;
//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left
StringTrimRight(name);
StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string
if(StringLen(name)==0)
{
//--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to
name=_Symbol;
}
//--- create handle of the indicator
if(type==Call_iStochastic)
handle=iStochastic(name,period,Kperiod,Dperiod,slowing,ma_method,price_field);
else
{
//--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator
MqlParam pars[5];
//--- the K period for calculations
pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[0].integer_value=Kperiod;
//--- the D period for primary smoothing
pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[1].integer_value=Dperiod;
//--- the K period for final smoothing
pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[2].integer_value=slowing;
//--- type of smoothing
pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[3].integer_value=ma_method;
//--- method of calculation of the Stochastic
pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[4].integer_value=price_field;
handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_STOCHASTIC,5,pars);
}
//--- if the handle is not created
if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- tell about the failure and output the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iStochastic indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
//--- the indicator is stopped early
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Stochastic Oscillator indicator is calculated for
short_name=StringFormat("iStochastic(%s/%s, %d, %d, %d, %s, %s)",name,EnumToString(period),
Kperiod,Dperiod,slowing,EnumToString(ma_method),EnumToString(price_field));
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- normal initialization of the indicator
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- number of values copied from the iStochastic indicator
int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
if(calculated<=0)
{
PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iStochastic indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
{
//--- if the StochasticBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iStochastic indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything
//--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
else values_to_copy=calculated;
}
else
{
//--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()
//--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
}
//--- fill the arrays with values of the iStochastic indicator
//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(StochasticBuffer,SignalBuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- form the message
string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
short_name,
values_to_copy);
//--- display the service message on the chart
Comment(comm);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Stochastic Oscillator indicator
bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iStochastic indicator |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &main_buffer[], // indicator buffer of Stochastic Oscillator values
double &signal_buffer[], // indicator buffer of the signal line
int ind_handle, // handle of the iStochastic indicator
int amount // number of copied values
)
{
//--- reset error code
ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the StochasticBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,MAIN_LINE,0,amount,main_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iStochastic indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- fill a part of the SignalBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,SIGNAL_LINE,0,amount,signal_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iStochastic indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- everything is fine
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator
Comment("");
}