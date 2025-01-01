//--- input parameters

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod1 = PERIOD_CURRENT; // First Period

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod2 = PERIOD_M1; // Second Period



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the number of seconds in the InpPeriod1 and InpPeriod2 chart periods

int sec1=PeriodSeconds(InpPeriod1);

int sec2=PeriodSeconds(InpPeriod2);

//--- display the received values in the log

PrintFormat("Seconds in period %s: %lu, in period %s: %lu",TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod1),sec1,TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod2),sec2);

//--- calculate how many bars of the InpPeriod2 chart period are contained in a bar with the chart period of InpPeriod1

int res=sec1/sec2;

if(res==0)

res=1;

//--- display the obtained value in the log

PrintFormat("One bar %s contains %d bars %s",TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod1),res,TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod2));

/*

Result:

Seconds in period M5: 300, in period M1: 60

One bar M5 contains 5 bars M1

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the timeframe name |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string TimeframeDescription(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)

{

return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(period==PERIOD_CURRENT ? Period() : period), 7));

}