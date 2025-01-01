- Alert
PeriodSeconds
This function returns number of seconds in a period.
int PeriodSeconds(
Parameters
period=PERIOD_CURRENT
[in] Value of a chart period from the enumeration ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. If the parameter isn't specified, it returns the number of seconds of the current chart period, at which the program runs.
Return Value
Number of seconds in a selected period.
Example:
//--- input parameters
See also
_Period, Chart timeframes, Date and Time, Visibility of objects