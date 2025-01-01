DocumentationSections
Defines the end of a file in the process of reading.

bool  FileIsEnding(
   int  file_handle      // File handle
   );

Parameters

file_handle

[in]  File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

Return Value

The function returns true if the file end has been reached in the process of reading or moving of the file pointer.

Note

To define the end of the file, the function tries to read the next string from it. If the string does not exist, the function returns true, otherwise it returns false.

Example:

//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input string InpFileName="file.txt";    // file name
input string InpDirectoryName="Data";   // directory name
input int    InpEncodingType=FILE_ANSI// ANSI=32 or UNICODE=64
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- print the path to the file we are going to use
   PrintFormat("Working %s\\Files\\ folder",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- open the file for reading (if the file does not exist, the error will occur)
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|InpEncodingType);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- print the file contents
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
         Print(FileReadString(file_handle));
      //--- close the file
      FileClose(file_handle);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Error, code = %d",GetLastError());
  }