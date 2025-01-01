- FileSelectDialog
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
- FileIsExist
- FileOpen
- FileClose
- FileCopy
- FileDelete
- FileMove
- FileFlush
- FileGetInteger
- FileIsEnding
- FileIsLineEnding
- FileReadArray
- FileReadBool
- FileReadDatetime
- FileReadDouble
- FileReadFloat
- FileReadInteger
- FileReadLong
- FileReadNumber
- FileReadString
- FileReadStruct
- FileSeek
- FileSize
- FileTell
- FileWrite
- FileWriteArray
- FileWriteDouble
- FileWriteFloat
- FileWriteInteger
- FileWriteLong
- FileWriteString
- FileWriteStruct
- FileLoad
- FileSave
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
FileIsEnding
Defines the end of a file in the process of reading.
bool FileIsEnding(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().
Return Value
The function returns true if the file end has been reached in the process of reading or moving of the file pointer.
Note
To define the end of the file, the function tries to read the next string from it. If the string does not exist, the function returns true, otherwise it returns false.
Example:
//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script