FileIsEnding

Defines the end of a file in the process of reading.

bool FileIsEnding(

int file_handle

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

Return Value

The function returns true if the file end has been reached in the process of reading or moving of the file pointer.

Note

To define the end of the file, the function tries to read the next string from it. If the string does not exist, the function returns true, otherwise it returns false.

Example: