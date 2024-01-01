//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // custom symbol name

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on



#define SESSION_0_FROM D'1970.01.01 00:15:00' // session 0 start time

#define SESSION_0_TO D'1970.01.01 11:59:00' // session 0 end time

#define SESSION_1_FROM D'1970.01.01 12:15:00' // session 1 start time

#define SESSION_1_TO D'1970.01.01 23:59:00' // session 1 end time



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the error code when creating a custom symbol

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- if the error code is not 0 (successful symbol creation) and not 5304 (symbol has already been created) - leave

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- print the header with the base symbol and session index and

//--- in a loop by day of the week from Mon to Fri, print the start and end times of each quote session in the journal

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

PrintFormat("Quote session %d of '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created", session, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session);

}



//--- in a loop by two sessions

bool res=true;

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

datetime from = SESSION_0_FROM;

datetime to = SESSION_0_TO;

if(session>0)

{

from = SESSION_1_FROM;

to = SESSION_1_TO;

}

//--- set the quote sessions time for a custom symbol of each day of the week

ResetLastError();

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

res &=CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session, from, to);

}



//--- if there was an error when setting any of the sessions, display an appropriate message in the journal

if(!res)

Print("CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- print the header with the custom symbol and session index and

//--- in a loop by day of the week from Mon to Fri, print the start and end times of each quote session in the journal

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

PrintFormat("Quote session %d of custom symbol '%s' based on '%s'", session, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session);

}



//--- display a hint about the script termination keys on the chart comment

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- wait for pressing the Esc or Del keys to exit in an endless loop

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- when pressing Del, delete the created custom symbol

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- clear the chart before exiting

Comment("");

/*

result:

Quote session 0 of 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created

- Monday 00:15 - 23:55

- Tuesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Wednesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Thursday 00:15 - 23:55

- Friday 00:15 - 23:55

Quote session 1 of 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created

- Monday Session not set

- Tuesday Session not set

- Wednesday Session not set

- Thursday Session not set

- Friday Session not set

Quote session 0 of custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD'

- Monday 00:15 - 11:59

- Tuesday 00:15 - 11:59

- Wednesday 00:15 - 11:59

- Thursday 00:15 - 11:59

- Friday 00:15 - 11:59

Quote session 1 of custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD'

- Monday 12:15 - 23:59

- Tuesday 12:15 - 23:59

- Wednesday 12:15 - 23:59

- Thursday 12:15 - 23:59

- Friday 12:15 - 23:59

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- define the name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- if failed to create a custom symbol and this is not error 5304, report this in the journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successful

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Remove a custom symbol |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- hide the symbol from the Market Watch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- if failed to delete a custom symbol, report this in the journal and return 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Send the start and end times of the specified quote session |

//| for the specified symbol and day of the week to the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(const string symbol, const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week, const uint session_index)

{

//--- declare variables to record the beginning and end of the quote session

datetime date_from; // session start time

datetime date_to; // session end time



//--- create the week day name from the enumeration constant

string week_day=EnumToString(day_of_week);

if(week_day.Lower())

week_day.SetChar(0, ushort(week_day.GetChar(0)-32));



//--- get data from the quotation session by symbol and day of the week

if(!SymbolInfoSessionQuote(symbol, day_of_week, session_index, date_from, date_to))

{

int err=GetLastError();

string message=(err==4307 ? StringFormat("- %-10s Session not set", week_day) :

StringFormat("SymbolInfoSessionQuote(%s, %s, session %d) failed. Error %d", symbol, week_day, session_index, GetLastError()));

Print(message);

return;

}



//--- send data for the specified quote session to the journal

PrintFormat("- %-10s %s - %s", week_day, TimeToString(date_from, TIME_MINUTES), TimeToString(date_to, TIME_MINUTES));

}