FileCopy

The function copies the original file from a local or shared folder to another file.

bool FileCopy(

const string src_file_name,

int common_flag,

const string dst_file_name,

int mode_flags

);

Parameters

src_file_name

[in] File name to copy.

common_flag

[in] Flag determining the location of the file. If common_flag = FILE_COMMON, then the file is located in a shared folder for all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files. Otherwise, the file is located in a local folder (for example, common_flag=0).

dst_file_name

[in] Result file name.

mode_flags

[in] Access flags. The parameter can contain only 2 flags: FILE_REWRITE and/or FILE_COMMON - other flags are ignored. If the file already exists, and the FILE_REWRITE flag hasn't been specified, then the file will not be rewritten, and the function will return false.

Return Value

In case of failure the function returns false.

Note

For security reasons, work with files is strictly controlled in the MQL5 language. Files with which file operations are conducted using MQL5 means, cannot be outside the file sandbox.

If the new file already exists, the copy will be made depending on the availability of the FILE_REWRITE flag in the mode_flags parameter.

Example: