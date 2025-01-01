MathIsValidNumber

It checks the correctness of a real number.

bool MathIsValidNumber(

double number

);

Parameters

number

[in] Checked numeric value.

Return Value

It returns true, if the checked value is an acceptable real number. If the checked value is a plus or minus infinity, or "not a number" (NaN), the function returns false.

Example:

double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);

if(!MathIsValidNumber(abnormal)) Print("Attention! MathArcsin(2.0) = ",abnormal);

See also

Real types (double, float)