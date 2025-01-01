MQL5 ReferenceMath FunctionsMathIsValidNumber
MathIsValidNumber
It checks the correctness of a real number.
|
bool MathIsValidNumber(
Parameters
number
[in] Checked numeric value.
Return Value
It returns true, if the checked value is an acceptable real number. If the checked value is a plus or minus infinity, or "not a number" (NaN), the function returns false.
Example:
|
double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
