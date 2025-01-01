DocumentationSections
List of MQL5 Constants

All MQL5 constants in alphabetical order.

Constant

Description

Usage

__DATE__

File compilation date without time (hours, minutes and seconds are equal to 0)

Print

__DATETIME__

File compilation date and time

Print

__FILE__

Name of the currently compiled file

Print

__FUNCSIG__

Signature of the function in whose body the macro is located. Logging of the full description of functions can be useful in the identification of overloaded functions

Print

__FUNCTION__

Name of the function, in whose body the macro is located

Print

__LINE__

Line number in the source code, in which the macro is located

Print

__MQLBUILD__, __MQL5BUILD__

Compiler build number

Print

__PATH__

An absolute path to the file that is currently being compiled

Print

ACCOUNT_ASSETS

The current assets of an account

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_BALANCE

Account balance in the deposit currency

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED

The current blocked commission amount on an account

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_COMPANY

Name of a company that serves the account

AccountInfoString

ACCOUNT_CREDIT

Account credit in the deposit currency

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_CURRENCY

Account currency

AccountInfoString

ACCOUNT_EQUITY

Account equity in the deposit currency

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE

Account leverage

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES

The current liabilities on an account

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS

Maximum allowed number of active pending orders

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_LOGIN

Account number

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_MARGIN

Account margin used in the deposit currency

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE

Free margin of an account in the deposit currency

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL

Initial margin. The amount reserved on an account to cover the margin of all pending orders

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL

Account margin level in percents

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE

Maintenance margin. The minimum equity reserved on an account to cover the minimum amount of all open positions

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL

Margin call level. Depending on the set ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE is expressed in percents or in the deposit currency

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE

Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO

Margin stop out level. Depending on the set ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE is expressed in percents or in the deposit currency

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_NAME

Client name

AccountInfoString

ACCOUNT_PROFIT

Current profit of an account in the deposit currency

AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_SERVER

Trade server name

AccountInfoString

ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY

Account stop out mode in money

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT

Account stop out mode in percents

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED

Allowed trade for the current account

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT

Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE

Account trade mode

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST

Contest account

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO

Demo account

AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL

Real account

AccountInfoInteger

ALIGN_CENTER

Centered (only for the Edit object)

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger, ChartScreenShot

ALIGN_LEFT

Left alignment

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger, ChartScreenShot

ALIGN_RIGHT

Right alignment

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger, ChartScreenShot

ANCHOR_CENTER

Anchor point strictly in the center of the object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_LEFT

Anchor point to the left in the center

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER

Anchor point at the lower left corner

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER

Anchor point at the upper left corner

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_LOWER

Anchor point below in the center

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_RIGHT

Anchor point to the right in the center

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER

Anchor point at the lower right corner

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER

Anchor point at the upper right corner

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_UPPER

Anchor point above in the center

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

BASE_LINE

Main line

Indicators Lines

BOOK_TYPE_BUY

Buy order (Bid)

MqlBookInfo

BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET

Buy order by Market

MqlBookInfo

BOOK_TYPE_SELL

Sell order (Offer)

MqlBookInfo

BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET

Sell order by Market

MqlBookInfo

BORDER_FLAT

Flat form

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

BORDER_RAISED

Prominent form

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

BORDER_SUNKEN

Concave form

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CHAR_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by char type

Numerical Type Constants

CHAR_MIN

Minimal value, which can be represented by char type

Numerical Type Constants

CHART_AUTOSCROLL

Mode of automatic moving to the right border of the chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_BARS

Display as a sequence of bars

ChartSetInteger

CHART_BEGIN

Chart beginning (the oldest prices)

ChartNavigate

CHART_BRING_TO_TOP

Show chart on top of other charts

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_CANDLES

Display as Japanese candlesticks

ChartSetInteger

CHART_COLOR_ASK

Ask price level color

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND

Chart background color

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_BID

Bid price level color

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR

Body color of a bear candlestick

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL

Body color of a bull candlestick

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN

Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE

Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP

Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND

Color of axes, scales and OHLC line

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_GRID

Grid color

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_LAST

Line color of the last executed deal price (Last)

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL

Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_VOLUME

Color of volumes and position opening levels

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COMMENT

Text of a comment in a chart

ChartSetString, ChartGetString

CHART_CURRENT_POS

Current position

ChartNavigate

CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS

Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse. The drag mode is enabled by default (true value)

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE

Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) to all mql5 programs on a chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE

Send a notification of an event of new object creation (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE) to all mql5-programs on a chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE

Send a notification of an event of object deletion (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE) to all mql5-programs on a chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR

Number of the first visible bar in the chart. Indexing of bars is the same as for timeseries.

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_FIXED_MAX

Fixed  chart maximum

ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_FIXED_MIN

Fixed  chart minimum

ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_FIXED_POSITION

Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value. Chart fixed position is marked by a small gray triangle on the horizontal time axis. It is displayed only if the automatic chart scrolling to the right on tick incoming is disabled (see CHART_AUTOSCROLL property). The bar on a fixed position remains in the same place when zooming in and out.

ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_FOREGROUND

Price chart in the foreground

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS

Chart height in pixels

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_IS_OBJECT

Identifying "Chart" (OBJ_CHART) object – returns true for a graphical object. Returns false for a real chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_LINE

Display as a line drawn by Close prices

ChartSetInteger

CHART_MODE

Chart type (candlesticks, bars or line)

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL

Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button. Vertical scrolling is also available if the value of any following properties is set to true: CHART_SCALEFIX, CHART_SCALEFIX_11 or CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR

Scale in points per bar

ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_PRICE_MAX

Chart maximum

ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_PRICE_MIN

Chart minimum

ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_SCALE

Scale

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR

Scale to be specified in points per bar

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SCALEFIX

Fixed scale mode

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SCALEFIX_11

Scale 1:1 mode

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHIFT

Mode of price chart indent from the right border

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHIFT_SIZE

The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents

ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE

Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE

Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE

Showing the time scale on a chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_GRID

Display grid in the chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE

Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR

Pop-up descriptions of graphical objects

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_OHLC

Show OHLC values in the upper left corner

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK

Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP

Display vertical separators between adjacent periods

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE

Showing the price scale on a chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS

Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES

Display volume in the chart

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_VISIBLE_BARS

The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_VOLUME_HIDE

Volumes are not shown

ChartSetInteger

CHART_VOLUME_REAL

Trade volumes

ChartSetInteger

CHART_VOLUME_TICK

Tick volumes

ChartSetInteger

CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS

Chart width in bars

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS

Chart width in pixels

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE

Chart window handle (HWND)

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE

Visibility of subwindows

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE

The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window, along the vertical Y axis, in pixels. In case of a mouse event, the cursor coordinates are passed in terms of the coordinates of the main chart window, while the coordinates of graphical objects in an indicator subwindow are set relative to the upper left corner of the subwindow.

The value is required for converting the absolute coordinates of the main chart to the local coordinates of a subwindow for correct work with the graphical objects, whose coordinates are set relative to  the upper left corner of the subwindow frame.

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL

The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows

ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE

Change of the chart size or modification of chart properties through the Properties dialog

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_CLICK

Clicking on a chart

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM

Initial number of an event from a range of custom events

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST

The final number of an event from a range of custom events

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN

Keystrokes

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE

Mouse move, mouse clicks (if CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE=true is set for the chart)

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE

Graphical object property changed via the properties dialog

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK

Clicking on a graphical object

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE

Graphical object created (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE=true is set for the chart)

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE

Graphical object deleted (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE=true is set for the chart)

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG

Drag and drop of a graphical object

OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT

End of text editing in the graphical object Edit

OnChartEvent

CHARTS_MAX

The maximum possible number of simultaneously open charts in the terminal

Other Constants

CHIKOUSPAN_LINE

Chikou Span line

Indicators Lines

clrAliceBlue

Alice Blue

Web Colors

clrAntiqueWhite

Antique White

Web Colors

clrAqua

Aqua

Web Colors

clrAquamarine

Aquamarine

Web Colors

clrBeige

Beige

Web Colors

clrBisque

Bisque

Web Colors

clrBlack

Black

Web Colors

clrBlanchedAlmond

Blanched Almond

Web Colors

clrBlue

Blue

Web Colors

clrBlueViolet

Blue Violet

Web Colors

clrBrown

Brown

Web Colors

clrBurlyWood

Burly Wood

Web Colors

clrCadetBlue

Cadet Blue

Web Colors

clrChartreuse

Chartreuse

Web Colors

clrChocolate

Chocolate

Web Colors

clrCoral

Coral

Web Colors

clrCornflowerBlue

Cornflower Blue

Web Colors

clrCornsilk

Cornsilk

Web Colors

clrCrimson

Crimson

Web Colors

clrDarkBlue

Dark Blue

Web Colors

clrDarkGoldenrod

Dark Goldenrod

Web Colors

clrDarkGray

Dark Gray

Web Colors

clrDarkGreen

Dark Green

Web Colors

clrDarkKhaki

Dark Khaki

Web Colors

clrDarkOliveGreen

Dark Olive Green

Web Colors

clrDarkOrange

Dark Orange

Web Colors

clrDarkOrchid

Dark Orchid

Web Colors

clrDarkSalmon

Dark Salmon

Web Colors

clrDarkSeaGreen

Dark Sea Green

Web Colors

clrDarkSlateBlue

Dark Slate Blue

Web Colors

clrDarkSlateGray

Dark Slate Gray

Web Colors

clrDarkTurquoise

Dark Turquoise

Web Colors

clrDarkViolet

Dark Violet

Web Colors

clrDeepPink

Deep Pink

Web Colors

clrDeepSkyBlue

Deep Sky Blue

Web Colors

clrDimGray

Dim Gray

Web Colors

clrDodgerBlue

Dodger Blue

Web Colors

clrFireBrick

Fire Brick

Web Colors

clrForestGreen

Forest Green

Web Colors

clrGainsboro

Gainsboro

Web Colors

clrGold

Gold

Web Colors

clrGoldenrod

Goldenrod

Web Colors

clrGray

Gray

Web Colors

clrGreen

Green

Web Colors

clrGreenYellow

Green Yellow

Web Colors

clrHoneydew

Honeydew

Web Colors

clrHotPink

Hot Pink

Web Colors

clrIndianRed

Indian Red

Web Colors

clrIndigo

Indigo

Web Colors

clrIvory

Ivory

Web Colors

clrKhaki

Khaki

Web Colors

clrLavender

Lavender

Web Colors

clrLavenderBlush

Lavender Blush

Web Colors

clrLawnGreen

Lawn Green

Web Colors

clrLemonChiffon

Lemon Chiffon

Web Colors

clrLightBlue

Light Blue

Web Colors

clrLightCoral

Light Coral

Web Colors

clrLightCyan

Light Cyan

Web Colors

clrLightGoldenrod

Light Goldenrod

Web Colors

clrLightGray

Light Gray

Web Colors

clrLightGreen

Light Green

Web Colors

clrLightPink

Light Pink

Web Colors

clrLightSalmon

Light Salmon

Web Colors

clrLightSeaGreen

Light Sea Green

Web Colors

clrLightSkyBlue

Light Sky Blue

Web Colors

clrLightSlateGray

Light Slate Gray

Web Colors

clrLightSteelBlue

Light Steel Blue

Web Colors

clrLightYellow

Light Yellow

Web Colors

clrLime

Lime

Web Colors

clrLimeGreen

Lime Green

Web Colors

clrLinen

Linen

Web Colors

clrMagenta

Magenta

Web Colors

clrMaroon

Maroon

Web Colors

clrMediumAquamarine

Medium Aquamarine

Web Colors

clrMediumBlue

Medium Blue

Web Colors

clrMediumOrchid

Medium Orchid

Web Colors

clrMediumPurple

Medium Purple

Web Colors

clrMediumSeaGreen

Medium Sea Green

Web Colors

clrMediumSlateBlue

Medium Slate Blue

Web Colors

clrMediumSpringGreen

Medium Spring Green

Web Colors

clrMediumTurquoise

Medium Turquoise

Web Colors

clrMediumVioletRed

Medium Violet Red

Web Colors

clrMidnightBlue

Midnight Blue

Web Colors

clrMintCream

Mint Cream

Web Colors

clrMistyRose

Misty Rose

Web Colors

clrMoccasin

Moccasin

Web Colors

clrNavajoWhite

Navajo White

Web Colors

clrNavy

Navy

Web Colors

clrNONE

Absence of color

Other Constants

clrOldLace

Old Lace

Web Colors

clrOlive

Olive

Web Colors

clrOliveDrab

Olive Drab

Web Colors

clrOrange

Orange

Web Colors

clrOrangeRed

Orange Red

Web Colors

clrOrchid

Orchid

Web Colors

clrPaleGoldenrod

Pale Goldenrod

Web Colors

clrPaleGreen

Pale Green

Web Colors

clrPaleTurquoise

Pale Turquoise

Web Colors

clrPaleVioletRed

Pale Violet Red

Web Colors

clrPapayaWhip

Papaya Whip

Web Colors

clrPeachPuff

Peach Puff

Web Colors

clrPeru

Peru

Web Colors

clrPink

Pink

Web Colors

clrPlum

Plum

Web Colors

clrPowderBlue

Powder Blue

Web Colors

clrPurple

Purple

Web Colors

clrRed

Red

Web Colors

clrRosyBrown

Rosy Brown

Web Colors

clrRoyalBlue

Royal Blue

Web Colors

clrSaddleBrown

Saddle Brown

Web Colors

clrSalmon

Salmon

Web Colors

clrSandyBrown

Sandy Brown

Web Colors

clrSeaGreen

Sea Green

Web Colors

clrSeashell

Seashell

Web Colors

clrSienna

Sienna

Web Colors

clrSilver

Silver

Web Colors

clrSkyBlue

Sky Blue

Web Colors

clrSlateBlue

Slate Blue

Web Colors

clrSlateGray

Slate Gray

Web Colors

clrSnow

Snow

Web Colors

clrSpringGreen

Spring Green

Web Colors

clrSteelBlue

Steel Blue

Web Colors

clrTan

Tan

Web Colors

clrTeal

Teal

Web Colors

clrThistle

Thistle

Web Colors

clrTomato

Tomato

Web Colors

clrTurquoise

Turquoise

Web Colors

clrViolet

Violet

Web Colors

clrWheat

Wheat

Web Colors

clrWhite

White

Web Colors

clrWhiteSmoke

White Smoke

Web Colors

clrYellow

Yellow

Web Colors

clrYellowGreen

Yellow Green

Web Colors

CORNER_LEFT_LOWER

Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CORNER_LEFT_UPPER

Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER

Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER

Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CP_ACP

The current Windows ANSI code page.

CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_MACCP

The current system Macintosh code page.

Note: This value is mostly used in earlier created program codes and is of no use now, since modern Macintosh computers use Unicode for encoding.

CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_OEMCP

The current system OEM code page.

CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_SYMBOL

Symbol code page

CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_THREAD_ACP

The Windows ANSI code page for the current thread.

CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_UTF7

UTF-7 code page.

CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_UTF8

UTF-8 code page.

CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CRYPT_AES128

AES encryption with 128 bit key (16 bytes)

CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_AES256

AES encryption with 256 bit key (32 bytes)

CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP

ZIP archives

CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_BASE64

BASE64

CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_DES

DES encryption with 56 bit key (7 bytes)

CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_HASH_MD5

MD5 HASH calculation

CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_HASH_SHA1

SHA1 HASH calculation

CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_HASH_SHA256

SHA256 HASH calculation

CryptEncode, CryptDecode

DBL_DIG

Number of significant decimal digits for double type

Numerical Type Constants

DBL_EPSILON

Minimal value, which satisfies the condition:

1.0+DBL_EPSILON != 1.0 (for double type)

Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MANT_DIG

Bits count in a mantissa for double type

Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by double type

Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MAX_10_EXP

Maximal decimal value of exponent degree for double type

Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MAX_EXP

Maximal binary value of exponent degree for double type

Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MIN

Minimal positive value, which can be represented by double type

Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MIN_10_EXP

Minimal decimal value of exponent degree for double type

Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MIN_EXP

Minimal binary value of exponent degree for double type

Numerical Type Constants

DEAL_COMMENT

Deal comment

HistoryDealGetString

DEAL_COMMISSION

Deal commission

HistoryDealGetDouble

DEAL_ENTRY

Deal entry - entry in, entry out, reverse

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_ENTRY_IN

Entry in

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT

Reverse

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_ENTRY_OUT

Entry out

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_MAGIC

Deal magic number (see ORDER_MAGIC)

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_ORDER

Deal order number

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_POSITION_ID

Identifier of a position, in the opening, modification or change of which this deal took part. Each position has a unique identifier that is assigned to all deals executed for the symbol during the entire lifetime of the position.

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_PRICE

Deal price

HistoryDealGetDouble

DEAL_PROFIT

Deal profit

HistoryDealGetDouble

DEAL_SWAP

Cumulative swap on close

HistoryDealGetDouble

DEAL_SYMBOL

Deal symbol

HistoryDealGetString

DEAL_TIME

Deal time

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TIME_MSC

The time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE

Deal type

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE

Balance

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_BONUS

Bonus

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_BUY

Buy

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED

Canceled buy deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed buy deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_BUY) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE

Additional charge

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION

Additional commission

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY

Daily agent commission

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY

Monthly agent commission

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY

Daily commission

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY

Monthly commission

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION

Correction

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT

Credit

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST

Interest rate

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_SELL

Sell

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED

Canceled sell deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed sell deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_SELL) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation

HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_VOLUME

Deal volume

HistoryDealGetDouble

DRAW_ARROW

Drawing arrows

Drawing Styles

DRAW_BARS

Display as a sequence of bars

Drawing Styles

DRAW_CANDLES

Display as a sequence of candlesticks

Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW

Drawing multicolored arrows

Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_BARS

Multicolored bars

Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

Multicolored candlesticks

Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

Multicolored histogram from the zero line

Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2

Multicolored histogram of the two indicator buffers

Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_LINE

Multicolored line

Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION

Multicolored section

Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG

Multicolored ZigZag

Drawing Styles

DRAW_FILLING

Color fill between the two levels

Drawing Styles

DRAW_HISTOGRAM

Histogram from the zero line

Drawing Styles

DRAW_HISTOGRAM2

Histogram of the two indicator buffers

Drawing Styles

DRAW_LINE

Line

Drawing Styles

DRAW_NONE

Not drawn

Drawing Styles

DRAW_SECTION

Section

Drawing Styles

DRAW_ZIGZAG

Style Zigzag allows vertical section on the bar

Drawing Styles

ELLIOTT_CYCLE

Cycle

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE

Grand Supercycle

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE

Intermediate

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_MINOR

Minor

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_MINUETTE

Minuette

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_MINUTE

Minute

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_PRIMARY

Primary

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE

Subminuette

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE

Supercycle

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

EMPTY_VALUE

Empty value in an indicator buffer

Other Constants

ERR_ACCOUNT_WRONG_PROPERTY

Wrong account property ID

GetLastError

ERR_ARRAY_BAD_SIZE

Requested array size exceeds 2 GB

GetLastError

ERR_ARRAY_RESIZE_ERROR

Not enough memory for the relocation of an array, or an attempt to change the size of a static array

GetLastError

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_ADD

Depth Of Market can not be added

GetLastError

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_DELETE

Depth Of Market can not be removed

GetLastError

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_GET

The data from Depth Of Market can not be obtained

GetLastError

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_SUBSCRIBE

Error in subscribing to receive new data from Depth Of Market

GetLastError

ERR_BUFFERS_NO_MEMORY

Not enough memory for the distribution of indicator buffers

GetLastError

ERR_BUFFERS_WRONG_INDEX

Wrong indicator buffer index

GetLastError

ERR_CANNOT_CLEAN_DIRECTORY

Failed to clear the directory (probably one or more files are blocked and removal operation failed)

GetLastError

ERR_CANNOT_DELETE_DIRECTORY

The directory cannot be removed

GetLastError

ERR_CANNOT_DELETE_FILE

File deleting error

GetLastError

ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE

File opening error

GetLastError

ERR_CHAR_ARRAY_ONLY

Must be an array of type char

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_CANNOT_CHANGE

Failed to change chart symbol and period

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_CANNOT_CREATE_TIMER

Failed to create timer

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_CANNOT_OPEN

Chart opening error

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD

Error adding an indicator to chart

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_DEL

Error deleting an indicator from the chart

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_NOT_FOUND

Indicator not found on the specified chart

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_NAVIGATE_FAILED

Error navigating through chart

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_NO_EXPERT

No Expert Advisor in the chart that could handle the event

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_NO_REPLY

Chart does not respond

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_NOT_FOUND

Chart not found

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_SCREENSHOT_FAILED

Error creating screenshots

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_TEMPLATE_FAILED

Error applying template

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_WINDOW_NOT_FOUND

Subwindow containing the indicator was not found

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_WRONG_ID

Wrong chart ID

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_WRONG_PARAMETER

Error value of the parameter for the function of working with charts

GetLastError

ERR_CHART_WRONG_PROPERTY

Wrong chart property ID

GetLastError

ERR_CUSTOM_WRONG_PROPERTY

Wrong ID of the custom indicator property

GetLastError

ERR_DIRECTORY_NOT_EXIST

Directory does not exist

GetLastError

ERR_DOUBLE_ARRAY_ONLY

Must be an array of type double

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_BINSTRINGSIZE

String size must be specified, because the file is opened as binary

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_CACHEBUFFER_ERROR

Not enough memory for cache to read

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_CANNOT_REWRITE

File can not be rewritten

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_IS_DIRECTORY

This is not a file, this is a directory

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_ISNOT_DIRECTORY

This is a file, not a directory

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOT_EXIST

File does not exist

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTBIN

The file must be opened as a binary one

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTCSV

The file must be opened as CSV

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTTOREAD

The file must be opened for reading

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTTOWRITE

The file must be opened for writing

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTTXT

The file must be opened as a text

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTTXTORCSV

The file must be opened as a text or CSV

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_READERROR

File reading error

GetLastError

ERR_FILE_WRITEERROR

Failed to write a resource to a file

GetLastError

ERR_FLOAT_ARRAY_ONLY

Must be an array of type float

GetLastError

ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED

File sending via ftp failed

GetLastError

ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED

Function is not allowed for call

GetLastError

ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_EXISTS

Global variable of the client terminal with the same name already exists

GetLastError

ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_NOT_FOUND

Global variable of the client terminal is not found

GetLastError

ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND

Requested history not found

GetLastError

ERR_HISTORY_WRONG_PROPERTY

Wrong ID of the history property

GetLastError

ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_ARRAYS

Copying incompatible arrays. String array can be copied only to a string array, and a numeric array - in numeric array only

GetLastError

ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_FILE

A text file must be for string arrays, for other arrays - binary

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD

Error applying an indicator to chart

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_APPLY

The indicator cannot be applied to another indicator

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_CREATE

Indicator cannot be created

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_CUSTOM_NAME

The first parameter in the array must be the name of the custom indicator

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_DATA_NOT_FOUND

Requested data not found

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_NO_MEMORY

Not enough memory to add the indicator

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_PARAMETER_TYPE

Invalid parameter type in the array when creating an indicator

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_PARAMETERS_MISSING

No parameters when creating an indicator

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL

Unknown symbol

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_HANDLE

Wrong indicator handle

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_INDEX

Wrong index of the requested indicator buffer

GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_PARAMETERS

Wrong number of parameters when creating an indicator

GetLastError

ERR_INT_ARRAY_ONLY

Must be an array of type int

GetLastError

ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR

Unexpected internal error

GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_ARRAY

Array of a wrong type, wrong size, or a damaged object of a dynamic array

GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_DATETIME

Invalid date and/or time

GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_FILEHANDLE

A file with this handle was closed, or was not opening at all

GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER

Wrong parameter when calling the system function

GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_POINTER

Wrong pointer

GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_POINTER_TYPE

Wrong type of pointer

GetLastError

ERR_LONG_ARRAY_ONLY

Must be an array of type long

GetLastError

ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED

Email sending failed

GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_LASTTIME_UNKNOWN

Time of the last tick is not known (no ticks)

GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED

Symbol is not selected in MarketWatch

GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_SELECT_ERROR

Error adding or deleting a symbol in MarketWatch

GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL

Unknown symbol

GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_WRONG_PROPERTY

Wrong identifier of a symbol property

GetLastError

ERR_MQL5_WRONG_PROPERTY

Wrong identifier of the program property

GetLastError

ERR_NO_STRING_DATE

No date in the string

GetLastError

ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY

Not enough memory to perform the system function

GetLastError

ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED

Failed to send a notification

GetLastError

ERR_NOTIFICATION_TOO_FREQUENT

Too frequent sending of notifications

GetLastError

ERR_NOTIFICATION_WRONG_PARAMETER

Invalid parameter for sending a notification – an empty string or NULL has been passed to the SendNotification() function

GetLastError

ERR_NOTIFICATION_WRONG_SETTINGS

Wrong settings of notifications in the terminal (ID is not specified or permission is not set)

GetLastError

ERR_NOTINITIALIZED_STRING

Not initialized string

GetLastError

ERR_NUMBER_ARRAYS_ONLY

Must be a numeric array

GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_ERROR

Error working with a graphical object

GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_GETDATE_FAILED

Unable to get date corresponding to the value

GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_GETVALUE_FAILED

Unable to get value corresponding to the date

GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_NOT_FOUND

Graphical object was not found

GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_WRONG_PROPERTY

Wrong ID of a graphical object property

GetLastError

ERR_ONEDIM_ARRAYS_ONLY

Must be a one-dimensional array

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_BUFFER_CREATE

Failed to create an OpenCL buffer

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_CONTEXT_CREATE

Error creating the OpenCL context

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_EXECUTE

OpenCL program runtime error

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_INTERNAL

Internal error occurred when running OpenCL

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_INVALID_HANDLE

Invalid OpenCL handle

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_KERNEL_CREATE

Error creating an OpenCL kernel

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_NOT_SUPPORTED

OpenCL functions are not supported on this computer

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_PROGRAM_CREATE

Error occurred when compiling an OpenCL program

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_QUEUE_CREATE

Failed to create a run queue in OpenCL

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_SET_KERNEL_PARAMETER

Error occurred when setting parameters for the OpenCL kernel

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_TOO_LONG_KERNEL_NAME

Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_WRONG_BUFFER_OFFSET

Invalid offset in the OpenCL buffer

GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_WRONG_BUFFER_SIZE

Invalid size of the OpenCL buffer

GetLastError

ERR_PLAY_SOUND_FAILED

Sound playing failed

GetLastError

ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_DUPLICATED

The names of the dynamic and the static resource match

GetLastError

ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG

The resource name exceeds 63 characters

GetLastError

ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND

Resource with this name has not been found in EX5

GetLastError

ERR_RESOURCE_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE

Unsupported resource type or its size exceeds 16 Mb

GetLastError

ERR_SERIES_ARRAY

Timeseries cannot be used

GetLastError

ERR_SHORT_ARRAY_ONLY

Must be an array of type short

GetLastError

ERR_SMALL_ARRAY

Too small array, the starting position is outside the array

GetLastError

ERR_SMALL_ASSERIES_ARRAY

The receiving array is declared as AS_SERIES, and it is of insufficient size

GetLastError

ERR_STRING_OUT_OF_MEMORY

Not enough memory for the string

GetLastError

ERR_STRING_RESIZE_ERROR

Not enough memory for the relocation of string

GetLastError

ERR_STRING_SMALL_LEN

The string length is less than expected

GetLastError

ERR_STRING_TIME_ERROR

Error converting string to date

GetLastError

ERR_STRING_TOO_BIGNUMBER

Too large number, more than ULONG_MAX

GetLastError

ERR_STRING_UNKNOWNTYPE

Unknown data type when converting to a string

GetLastError

ERR_STRING_ZEROADDED

0 added to the string end, a useless operation

GetLastError

ERR_STRINGPOS_OUTOFRANGE

Position outside the string

GetLastError

ERR_STRUCT_WITHOBJECTS_ORCLASS

The structure contains objects of strings and/or dynamic arrays and/or structure of such objects and/or classes

GetLastError

ERR_SUCCESS

The operation completed successfully

GetLastError

ERR_TERMINAL_WRONG_PROPERTY

Wrong identifier of the terminal property

GetLastError

ERR_TOO_LONG_FILENAME

Too long file name

GetLastError

ERR_TOO_MANY_FILES

More than 64 files cannot be opened at the same time

GetLastError

ERR_TOO_MANY_FORMATTERS

Amount of format specifiers more than the parameters

GetLastError

ERR_TOO_MANY_PARAMETERS

Amount of parameters more than the format specifiers

GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_DEAL_NOT_FOUND

Deal not found

GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_DISABLED

Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited

GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_ORDER_NOT_FOUND

Order not found

GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_POSITION_NOT_FOUND

Position not found

GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_SEND_FAILED

Trade request sending failed

GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_WRONG_PROPERTY

Wrong trade property ID

GetLastError

ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST

User defined errors start with this code

GetLastError

ERR_WEBREQUEST_CONNECT_FAILED

Failed to connect to specified URL

GetLastError

ERR_WEBREQUEST_INVALID_ADDRESS

Invalid URL

GetLastError

ERR_WEBREQUEST_REQUEST_FAILED

HTTP request failed

GetLastError

ERR_WEBREQUEST_TIMEOUT

Timeout exceeded

GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_DIRECTORYNAME

Wrong directory name

GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_FILEHANDLE

Wrong file handle

GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_FILENAME

Invalid file name

GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_FORMATSTRING

Invalid format string

GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_INTERNAL_PARAMETER

Wrong parameter in the inner call of the client terminal function

GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_STRING_DATE

Wrong date in the string

GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_STRING_OBJECT

Damaged string object

GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER

Damaged parameter of string type

GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_STRING_TIME

Wrong time in the string

GetLastError

ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY

An array of zero length

GetLastError

FILE_ACCESS_DATE

Date of the last access to the file

FileGetInteger

FILE_ANSI

Strings of ANSI type (one byte symbols). Flag is used in FileOpen().

FileOpen

FILE_BIN

Binary read/write mode (without string to string conversion). Flag is used in FileOpen().

FileOpen

FILE_COMMON

The file path in the common folder of all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files. Flag is used in FileOpen(), FileCopy(), FileMove() and in FileIsExist() functions.

FileOpen, FileCopy, FileMove, FileIsExist

FILE_CREATE_DATE

Date of creation

FileGetInteger

FILE_CSV

CSV file (all its elements are converted to strings of the appropriate type, Unicode or ANSI, and separated by separator). Flag is used in FileOpen().

FileOpen

FILE_END

Get the end of file sign

FileGetInteger

FILE_EXISTS

Check the existence

FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_ANSI

The file is opened as ANSI (see FILE_ANSI)

FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_BINARY

The file is opened as a binary file (see FILE_BIN)

FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_COMMON

The file is opened in a shared folder of all terminals (see FILE_COMMON)

FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_CSV

The file is opened as CSV (see FILE_CSV)

FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_READABLE

The opened file is readable (see FILE_READ)

FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_TEXT

The file is opened as a text file (see FILE_TXT)

FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_WRITABLE

The opened file is writable (see FILE_WRITE)

FileGetInteger

FILE_LINE_END

Get the end of line sign

FileGetInteger

FILE_MODIFY_DATE

Date of the last modification

FileGetInteger

FILE_POSITION

Position of a pointer in the file

FileGetInteger

FILE_READ

File is opened for reading. Flag is used in FileOpen(). When opening a file specification of FILE_WRITE and/or FILE_READ is required.

FileOpen

FILE_REWRITE

Possibility for the file rewrite using functions FileCopy() and FileMove(). The file should exist or should be opened for writing, otherwise the file will not be opened.

FileCopy, FileMove

FILE_SHARE_READ

Shared access for reading from several programs. Flag is used in FileOpen(), but it does not replace the necessity to indicate FILE_WRITE and/or the FILE_READ flag when opening a file.

FileOpen

FILE_SHARE_WRITE

Shared access for writing from several programs. Flag is used in FileOpen(), but it does not replace the necessity to indicate FILE_WRITE and/or the FILE_READ flag when opening a file.

FileOpen

FILE_SIZE

File size in bytes

FileGetInteger

FILE_TXT

Simple text file (the same as csv file, but without taking into account the separators). Flag is used in FileOpen().

FileOpen

FILE_UNICODE

Strings of UNICODE type (two byte symbols). Flag is used in FileOpen().

FileOpen

FILE_WRITE

File is opened for writing. Flag is used in FileOpen(). When opening a file specification of FILE_WRITE and/or FILE_READ is required.

FileOpen

FLT_DIG

Number of significant decimal digits for float type

Numerical Type Constants

FLT_EPSILON

Minimal value, which satisfies the condition:

1.0+DBL_EPSILON != 1.0 (for float type)

Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MANT_DIG

Bits count in a mantissa for float type

Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by float type

Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MAX_10_EXP

Maximal decimal value of exponent degree for float type

Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MAX_EXP

Maximal binary value of exponent degree for float type

Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MIN

Minimal positive value, which can be represented by float type

Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MIN_10_EXP

Minimal decimal value of exponent degree for float type

Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MIN_EXP

Minimal binary value of exponent degree for float type

Numerical Type Constants

FRIDAY

Friday

SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

GANN_DOWN_TREND

Line corresponding to the downward trend

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

GANN_UP_TREND

Line corresponding to the uptrend line

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

GATORJAW_LINE

Jaw line

Indicators Lines

GATORLIPS_LINE

Lips line

Indicators Lines

GATORTEETH_LINE

Teeth line

Indicators Lines

IDABORT

"Abort" button has been pressed

MessageBox

IDCANCEL

"Cancel" button has been pressed

MessageBox

IDCONTINUE

"Continue" button has been pressed

MessageBox

IDIGNORE

"Ignore" button has been pressed

MessageBox

IDNO

"No" button has been pressed

MessageBox

IDOK

"OK" button has been pressed

MessageBox

IDRETRY

"Retry" button has been pressed

MessageBox

IDTRYAGAIN

"Try Again" button has been pressed

MessageBox

IDYES

"Yes" button has been pressed

MessageBox

IND_AC

Accelerator Oscillator

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_AD

Accumulation/Distribution

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ADX

Average Directional Index

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ADXW

ADX by Welles Wilder

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ALLIGATOR

Alligator

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_AMA

Adaptive Moving Average

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_AO

Awesome Oscillator

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ATR

Average True Range

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_BANDS

Bollinger Bands®

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_BEARS

Bears Power

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_BULLS

Bulls Power

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_BWMFI

Market Facilitation Index

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_CCI

Commodity Channel Index

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_CHAIKIN

Chaikin Oscillator

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_CUSTOM

Custom indicator

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_DEMA

Double Exponential Moving Average

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_DEMARKER

DeMarker

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ENVELOPES

Envelopes

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_FORCE

Force Index

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_FRACTALS

Fractals

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_FRAMA

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_GATOR

Gator Oscillator

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ICHIMOKU

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_MA

Moving Average

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_MACD

MACD

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_MFI

Money Flow Index

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_MOMENTUM

Momentum

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_OBV

On Balance Volume

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_OSMA

OsMA

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_RSI

Relative Strength Index

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_RVI

Relative Vigor Index

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_SAR

Parabolic SAR

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_STDDEV

Standard Deviation

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_STOCHASTIC

Stochastic Oscillator

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_TEMA

Triple Exponential Moving Average

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_TRIX

Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_VIDYA

Variable Index Dynamic Average

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_VOLUMES

Volumes

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_WPR

Williams' Percent Range

IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS

Auxiliary buffers for intermediate calculations

SetIndexBuffer

INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX

Color

SetIndexBuffer

INDICATOR_DATA

Data to draw

SetIndexBuffer

INDICATOR_DIGITS

Accuracy of drawing of indicator values

IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_HEIGHT

Fixed height of the indicator's window (the preprocessor command #property indicator_height)

IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR

Color of the level line

IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_LEVELS

Number of levels in the indicator window

IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE

Style of the level line

IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT

Level description

IndicatorSetString

INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE

Level value

IndicatorSetDouble

INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH

Thickness of the level line

IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_MAXIMUM

Maximum of the indicator window

IndicatorSetDouble

INDICATOR_MINIMUM

Minimum of the indicator window

IndicatorSetDouble

INDICATOR_SHORTNAME

Short indicator name

IndicatorSetString

INT_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by int type

Numerical Type Constants

INT_MIN

Minimal value, which can be represented by int type

Numerical Type Constants

INVALID_HANDLE

Incorrect handle

Other Constants

IS_DEBUG_MODE

Flag that a mq5-program operates in debug mode

Other Constants

IS_PROFILE_MODE

Flag that a mq5-program operates in profiling mode

Other Constants

KIJUNSEN_LINE

Kijun-sen line

Indicators Lines

LICENSE_DEMO

A trial version of a paid product from the Market. It works only in the strategy tester

MQLInfoInteger

LICENSE_FREE

A free unlimited version

MQLInfoInteger

LICENSE_FULL

A purchased licensed version allows at least 5 activations. The number of activations is specified by seller. Seller may increase the allowed number of activations

MQLInfoInteger

LICENSE_TIME

A version with a limited term license

MQLInfoInteger

LONG_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by long type

Numerical Type Constants

LONG_MIN

Minimal value, which can be represented by long type

Numerical Type Constants

LOWER_BAND

Lower limit

Indicators Lines

LOWER_HISTOGRAM

Bottom histogram

Indicators Lines

LOWER_LINE

Bottom line

Indicators Lines

M_1_PI

1/pi

Mathematical Constants

M_2_PI

2/pi

Mathematical Constants

M_2_SQRTPI

2/sqrt(pi)

Mathematical Constants

M_E

e

Mathematical Constants

M_LN10

ln(10)

Mathematical Constants

M_LN2

ln(2)

Mathematical Constants

M_LOG10E

log10(e)

Mathematical Constants

M_LOG2E

log2(e)

Mathematical Constants

M_PI

pi

Mathematical Constants

M_PI_2

pi/2

Mathematical Constants

M_PI_4

pi/4

Mathematical Constants

M_SQRT1_2

1/sqrt(2)

Mathematical Constants

M_SQRT2

sqrt(2)

Mathematical Constants

MAIN_LINE

Main line

Indicators Lines

MB_ABORTRETRYIGNORE

Message window contains three buttons: Abort, Retry and Ignore

MessageBox

MB_CANCELTRYCONTINUE

Message window contains three buttons: Cancel, Try Again, Continue

MessageBox

MB_DEFBUTTON1

The first button MB_DEFBUTTON1 - is default, if the other buttons MB_DEFBUTTON2, MB_DEFBUTTON3, or MB_DEFBUTTON4 are not specified

MessageBox

MB_DEFBUTTON2

The second button is default

MessageBox

MB_DEFBUTTON3

The third button is default

MessageBox

MB_DEFBUTTON4

The fourth button is default

MessageBox

MB_ICONEXCLAMATION,

MB_ICONWARNING

The exclamation/warning sign icon

MessageBox

MB_ICONINFORMATION,

MB_ICONASTERISK

The encircled i sign

MessageBox

MB_ICONQUESTION

The question sign icon

MessageBox

MB_ICONSTOP,

MB_ICONERROR,

MB_ICONHAND

The STOP sign icon

MessageBox

MB_OK

Message window contains only one button: OK. Default

MessageBox

MB_OKCANCEL

Message window contains two buttons: OK and Cancel

MessageBox

MB_RETRYCANCEL

Message window contains two buttons: Retry and Cancel

MessageBox

MB_YESNO

Message window contains two buttons: Yes and No

MessageBox

MB_YESNOCANCEL

Message window contains three buttons: Yes, No and Cancel

MessageBox

MINUSDI_LINE

Line –DI

Indicators Lines

MODE_EMA

Exponential averaging

Smoothing Methods

MODE_LWMA

Linear-weighted averaging

Smoothing Methods

MODE_SMA

Simple averaging

Smoothing Methods

MODE_SMMA

Smoothed averaging

Smoothing Methods

MONDAY

Monday

SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

MQL_DEBUG

The flag, that indicates the debug mode

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED

The permission to use DLL for the given executed program

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_FRAME_MODE

The flag, that indicates the Expert Advisor operating in gathering optimization result frames mode

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_LICENSE_TYPE

Type of license of the EX5 module. The license refers to the EX5 module, from which a request is made using MQLInfoInteger(MQL_LICENSE_TYPE).

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT

Maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program in MB

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_MEMORY_USED

The memory size used by MQL5 program in MB

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_OPTIMIZATION

The flag, that indicates the optimization process

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_PROFILER

The flag, that indicates the program operating in the code profiling mode

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_PROGRAM_NAME

Name of the mql5-program executed

MQLInfoString

MQL_PROGRAM_PATH

Path for the given executed program

MQLInfoString

MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE

Type of the mql5 program

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED

The permission to modify the Signals for the given executed program

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_TESTER

The flag, that indicates the tester process

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED

The permission to trade for the given executed program

MQLInfoInteger

MQL_VISUAL_MODE

The flag, that indicates the visual tester process

MQLInfoInteger

NULL

Zero for any types

Other Constants

OBJ_ALL_PERIODS

The object is drawn in all timeframes

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_ARROW

Arrow

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_BUY

Buy Sign

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_CHECK

Check Sign

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_DOWN

Arrow Down

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE

Left Price Label

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE

Right Price Label

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_SELL

Sell Sign

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_STOP

Stop Sign

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN

Thumbs Down

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP

Thumbs Up

Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_UP

Arrow Up

Object Types

OBJ_ARROWED_LINE

Arrowed Line

Object Types

OBJ_BITMAP

Bitmap

Object Types

OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL

Bitmap Label

Object Types

OBJ_BUTTON

Button

Object Types

OBJ_CHANNEL

Equidistant Channel

Object Types

OBJ_CHART

Chart

Object Types

OBJ_CYCLES

Cycle Lines

Object Types

OBJ_EDIT

Edit

Object Types

OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3

Elliott Correction Wave

Object Types

OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5

Elliott Motive Wave

Object Types

OBJ_ELLIPSE

Ellipse

Object Types

OBJ_EVENT

The "Event" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar

Object Types

OBJ_EXPANSION

Fibonacci Expansion

Object Types

OBJ_FIBO

Fibonacci Retracement

Object Types

OBJ_FIBOARC

Fibonacci Arcs

Object Types

OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL

Fibonacci Channel

Object Types

OBJ_FIBOFAN

Fibonacci Fan

Object Types

OBJ_FIBOTIMES

Fibonacci Time Zones

Object Types

OBJ_GANNFAN

Gann Fan

Object Types

OBJ_GANNGRID

Gann Grid

Object Types

OBJ_GANNLINE

Gann Line

Object Types

OBJ_HLINE

Horizontal Line

Object Types

OBJ_LABEL

Label

Object Types

OBJ_NO_PERIODS

The object is not drawn in all timeframes

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_D1

The object is drawn in day charts

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H1

The object is drawn in 1-hour chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H12

The object is drawn in 12-hour chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H2

The object is drawn in 2-hour chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H3

The object is drawn in 3-hour chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H4

The object is drawn in 4-hour chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H6

The object is drawn in 6-hour chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H8

The object is drawn in 8-hour chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M1

The object is drawn in 1-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M10

The object is drawn in 10-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M12

The object is drawn in 12-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M15

The object is drawn in 15-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M2

The object is drawn in 2-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M20

The object is drawn in 20-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M3

The object is drawn in 3-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M30

The object is drawn in 30-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M4

The object is drawn in 4-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M5

The object is drawn in 5-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M6

The object is drawn in 6-minute chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_MN1

The object is drawn in month charts

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_W1

The object is drawn in week charts

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PITCHFORK

Andrews’ Pitchfork

Object Types

OBJ_RECTANGLE

Rectangle

Object Types

OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL

The "Rectangle label" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface.

Object Types

OBJ_REGRESSION

Linear Regression Channel

Object Types

OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL

Standard Deviation Channel

Object Types

OBJ_TEXT

Text

Object Types

OBJ_TREND

Trend Line

Object Types

OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE

Trend Line By Angle

Object Types

OBJ_TRIANGLE

Triangle

Object Types

OBJ_VLINE

Vertical Line

Object Types

OBJPROP_ALIGN

Horizontal text alignment in the "Edit" object (OBJ_EDIT)

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_ANCHOR

Location of the anchor point of a graphical object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_ANGLE

Angle.  For the objects with no angle specified, created from a program, the value is equal to EMPTY_VALUE

ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_ARROWCODE

Arrow code for the Arrow object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_BACK

Object in the background

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_BGCOLOR

The background color for  OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_BMPFILE

The name of BMP-file for Bitmap Label. See also Resources

ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR

Border color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE

Border type for the "Rectangle label" object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_CHART_ID

ID of the "Chart" object (OBJ_CHART). It allows working with the properties of this object like with a normal chart using the functions described in Chart Operations, but there some exceptions.

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE

The scale for the Chart object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_COLOR

Color

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_CORNER

The corner of the chart to link a graphical object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_CREATETIME

Time of object creation

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE

Displaying the time scale for the Chart object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_DEGREE

Level of the Elliott Wave Marking

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_DEVIATION

Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel

ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_DIRECTION

Trend of the Gann object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_DRAWLINES

Displaying lines for marking the Elliott Wave

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_ELLIPSE

Showing the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object (OBJ_FIBOARC)

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_FILL

Fill an object with color (for OBJ_RECTANGLE, OBJ_TRIANGLE, OBJ_ELLIPSE, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, OBJ_REGRESSION)

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_FONT

Font

ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_FONTSIZE

Font size

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_HIDDEN

Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the list of objects from the terminal menu "Charts" - "Objects" - "List of objects". The true value allows to hide an object from the list. By default, true is set to the objects that display calendar events, trading history and to the objects created from MQL5 programs. To see such graphical objects and access their properties, click on the "All" button in the "List of objects" window.

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR

Color of the line-level

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_LEVELS

Number of levels

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE

Style of the line-level

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT

Level description

ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE

Level value

ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH

Thickness of the line-level

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_NAME

Object name

ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_PERIOD

Timeframe for the Chart object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_PRICE

Price coordinate

ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE

Displaying the price scale for the Chart object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_RAY

A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT

Ray goes to the left

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT

Ray goes to the right

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_READONLY

Ability to edit text in the Edit object

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_SCALE

Scale (properties of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs)

ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_SELECTABLE

Object availability

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_SELECTED

Object is selected

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_STATE

Button state (pressed / depressed)

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_STYLE

Style

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_SYMBOL

Symbol for the Chart object

ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_TEXT

Description of the object (the text contained in the object)

ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_TIME

Time coordinate

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES

Visibility of an object at timeframes

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_TOOLTIP

The text of a tooltip. If the property is not set, then the tooltip generated automatically by the terminal is shown. A tooltip can be disabled by setting the "\n" (line feed) value to it

ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_TYPE

Object type

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_WIDTH

Line thickness

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_XDISTANCE

The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner (see note)

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_XOFFSET

The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area in the graphical objects "Bitmap Label" and "Bitmap" (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP). The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image.

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_XSIZE

The object's width along the X axis in pixels. Specified for  OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL objects.

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_YDISTANCE

The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner (see note)

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_YOFFSET

The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area in the graphical objects "Bitmap Label" and "Bitmap" (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP). The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image.

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_YSIZE

The object's height along the Y axis in pixels. Specified for  OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL objects.

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_ZORDER

Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK). The default zero value is set when creating an object; the priority can be increased if necessary. When applying objects one over another, only one of them with the highest priority will receive the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event.

ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ORDER_COMMENT

Order comment

OrderGetString, HistoryOrderGetString

ORDER_FILLING_FOK

This filling policy means that an order can be filled only in the specified amount. If the necessary amount of a financial instrument is currently unavailable in the market, the order will not be executed. The required volume can be filled using several offers available on the market at the moment.

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_FILLING_IOC

This mode means that a trader agrees to execute a deal with the volume maximally available in the market within that indicated in the order. In case the the entire volume of an order cannot be filled, the available volume of it will be filled, and the remaining volume will be canceled.

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_FILLING_RETURN

This policy is used only for market orders (ORDER_TYPE_BUY and ORDER_TYPE_SELL), limit and stop limit orders (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) and only for the symbols with Market or Exchange execution. In case of partial filling a market or limit order with remaining volume is not canceled but processed further.

For the activation of the ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT orders, a corresponding limit order ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT/ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT with the ORDER_FILLING_RETURN execution type is created.

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_MAGIC

ID of an Expert Advisor that has placed the order (designed to ensure that each Expert Advisor places its own unique number)

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_POSITION_ID

Position identifier that is set to an order as soon as it is executed. Each executed order results in a deal that opens or modifies an already existing position. The identifier of exactly this position is set to the executed order at this moment.

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT

The current price of the order symbol

OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_PRICE_OPEN

Price specified in the order

OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT

The Limit order price for the StopLimit order

OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_SL

Stop Loss value

OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_STATE

Order state

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_CANCELED

Order canceled by client

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED

Order expired

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_FILLED

Order fully executed

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL

Order partially executed

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_PLACED

Order accepted

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_REJECTED

Order rejected

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_ADD

Order is being registered (placing to the trading system)

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_CANCEL

Order is being deleted (deleting from the trading system)

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY

Order is being modified (changing its parameters)

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_STARTED

Order checked, but not yet accepted by broker

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_SYMBOL

Symbol of the order

OrderGetString, HistoryOrderGetString

ORDER_TIME_DAY

Good till current trade day order

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_DONE

Order execution or cancellation time

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC

Order execution/cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION

Order expiration time

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_GTC

Good till cancel order

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_SETUP

Order setup time

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC

The time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED

Good till expired order

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY

The order will be effective till 23:59:59 of the specified day. If this time is outside a trading session, the order expires in the nearest trading time.

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TP

Take Profit value

OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_TYPE

Order type

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_BUY

Market Buy order

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT

Buy Limit pending order

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP

Buy Stop pending order

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT

Upon reaching the order price, a pending Buy Limit order is placed at the StopLimit price

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_FILLING

Order filling type

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_SELL

Market Sell order

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT

Sell Limit pending order

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP

Sell Stop pending order

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT

Upon reaching the order price, a pending Sell Limit order is placed at the StopLimit price

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_TIME

Order lifetime

OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT

Order current volume

OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL

Order initial volume

OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

PERIOD_CURRENT

Current timeframe

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_D1

1 day

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H1

1 hour

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H12

12 hours

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H2

2 hours

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H3

3 hours

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H4

4 hours

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H6

6 hours

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H8

8 hours

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M1

1 minute

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M10

10 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M12

12 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M15

15 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M2

2 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M20

20 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M3

3 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M30

30 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M4

4 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M5

5 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M6

6 minutes

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_MN1

1 month

Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_W1

1 week

Chart Timeframes

PLOT_ARROW

Arrow code for style DRAW_ARROW

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT

Vertical shift of arrows for style DRAW_ARROW

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES

The number of colors

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN

Number of initial bars without drawing and values in the DataWindow

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_DRAW_TYPE

Type of graphical construction

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE

An empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing

PlotIndexSetDouble

PLOT_LABEL

The name of the indicator graphical series to display in the DataWindow. When working with complex graphical styles requiring several indicator buffers for display, the names for each buffer can be specified using ";" as a separator. Sample code is shown in DRAW_CANDLES

PlotIndexSetString

PLOT_LINE_COLOR

The index of a buffer containing the drawing color

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_LINE_STYLE

Drawing line style

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_LINE_WIDTH

The thickness of the drawing line

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_SHIFT

Shift of indicator plotting along the time axis in bars

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_SHOW_DATA

Sign of display of construction values in the DataWindow

PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLUSDI_LINE

Line +DI

Indicators Lines

POINTER_AUTOMATIC

Pointer of any objects created automatically (not using new())

CheckPointer

POINTER_DYNAMIC

Pointer of the object created by the new() operator

CheckPointer

POINTER_INVALID

Incorrect pointer

CheckPointer

POSITION_COMMENT

Position comment

PositionGetString

POSITION_COMMISSION

Commission

PositionGetDouble

POSITION_IDENTIFIER

Position identifier is a unique number that is assigned to every newly opened position and doesn't change during the entire lifetime of the position. Position turnover doesn't change its identifier.

PositionGetInteger

POSITION_MAGIC

Position magic number (see ORDER_MAGIC)

PositionGetInteger

POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT

Current price of the position symbol

PositionGetDouble

POSITION_PRICE_OPEN

Position open price

PositionGetDouble

POSITION_PROFIT

Current profit

PositionGetDouble

POSITION_SL

Stop Loss level of opened position

PositionGetDouble

POSITION_SWAP

Cumulative swap

PositionGetDouble

POSITION_SYMBOL

Symbol of the position

PositionGetString

POSITION_TIME

Position open time

PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TIME_MSC

Position opening time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TIME_UPDATE

Position changing time in seconds since 01.01.1970

PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TIME_UPDATE_MSC

Position changing time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TP

Take Profit level of opened position

PositionGetDouble

POSITION_TYPE

Position type

PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TYPE_BUY

Buy

PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TYPE_SELL

Sell

PositionGetInteger

POSITION_VOLUME

Position volume

PositionGetDouble

PRICE_CLOSE

Close price

Price Constants

PRICE_HIGH

The maximum price for the period

Price Constants

PRICE_LOW

The minimum price for the period

Price Constants

PRICE_MEDIAN

Median price, (high + low)/2

Price Constants

PRICE_OPEN

Open price

Price Constants

PRICE_TYPICAL

Typical price, (high + low + close)/3

Price Constants

PRICE_WEIGHTED

Average price, (high + low + close + close)/4

Price Constants

PROGRAM_EXPERT

Expert

MQLInfoInteger

PROGRAM_INDICATOR

Indicator

MQLInfoInteger

PROGRAM_SCRIPT

Script

MQLInfoInteger

REASON_ACCOUNT

Another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_CHARTCHANGE

Symbol or chart period has been changed

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_CHARTCLOSE

Chart has been closed

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_CLOSE

Terminal has been closed

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_INITFAILED

This value means that OnInit() handler has returned a nonzero value

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_PARAMETERS

Input parameters have been changed by a user

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_PROGRAM

Expert Advisor terminated its operation by calling the ExpertRemove() function

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_RECOMPILE

Program has been recompiled

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_REMOVE

Program has been deleted from the chart

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_TEMPLATE

A new template has been applied

UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

SATURDAY

Saturday

SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

SEEK_CUR

Current position of a file pointer

FileSeek

SEEK_END

File end

FileSeek

SEEK_SET

File beginning

FileSeek

SENKOUSPANA_LINE

Senkou Span A line

Indicators Lines

SENKOUSPANB_LINE

Senkou Span B line

Indicators Lines

SERIES_BARS_COUNT

Bars count for the symbol-period for the current moment

SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_FIRSTDATE

The very first date for the symbol-period for the current moment

SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE

Open time of the last bar of the symbol-period

SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE

The very first date in the history of the symbol on the server regardless of the timeframe

SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED

Symbol/period data synchronization flag for the current moment

SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE

The very first date in the history of the symbol in the client terminal, regardless of the timeframe

SeriesInfoInteger

SHORT_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by short type

Numerical Type Constants

SHORT_MIN

Minimal value, which can be represented by short type

Numerical Type Constants

SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN

Author login

SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE

Account balance

SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER

Broker name (company)

SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER

Broker server

SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY

Signal base currency

SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED

Publication date (date when it become available for subscription)

SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED

Monitoring starting date

SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY

Account equity

SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN

Account gain

SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_ID

Signal ID

SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE

Account leverage

SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN

Account maximum drawdown

SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_NAME

Signal name

SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS

Profit in pips

SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE

Signal subscription price

SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_RATING

Position in rating

SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_ROI

Return on Investment (%)

SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS

Number of subscribers

SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE

Account type (0-real, 1-demo, 2-contest)

SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES

Number of trades

SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED

The flag enables synchronization without confirmation dialog

SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP

Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit flag

SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT

Deposit percent (%)

SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT

Equity limit

SignalInfoGetDouble, SignalInfoSetDouble

SIGNAL_INFO_ID

Signal id, r/o

SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_NAME

Signal name, r/o

SignalInfoGetString

SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE

Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)

SignalInfoGetDouble, SignalInfoSetDouble

SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED

"Copy trades by subscription" permission flag

SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE

"Agree to terms of use of Signals service" flag, r/o

SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT

Maximum percent of deposit used (%), r/o

SignalInfoGetDouble, SignalInfoSetDouble

SIGNAL_LINE

Signal line

Indicators Lines

STAT_BALANCE_DD

Maximum balance drawdown in monetary terms. In the process of trading, a balance may have numerous drawdowns; here the largest value is taken

TesterStatistics

STAT_BALANCE_DD_RELATIVE

Balance drawdown in monetary terms that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown as a percentage (STAT_BALANCE_DDREL_PERCENT).

TesterStatistics

STAT_BALANCE_DDREL_PERCENT

Maximum balance drawdown as a percentage. In the process of trading, a balance may have numerous drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value in percents is calculated. The greatest value is returned

TesterStatistics

STAT_BALANCEDD_PERCENT

Balance drawdown as a percentage that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in monetary terms (STAT_BALANCE_DD).

TesterStatistics

STAT_BALANCEMIN

Minimum balance value

TesterStatistics

STAT_CONLOSSMAX

Maximum loss in a series of losing trades. The value is less than or equal to zero

TesterStatistics

STAT_CONLOSSMAX_TRADES

The number of trades that have formed STAT_CONLOSSMAX (maximum loss in a series of losing trades)

TesterStatistics

STAT_CONPROFITMAX

Maximum profit in a series of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero

TesterStatistics

STAT_CONPROFITMAX_TRADES

The number of trades that have formed STAT_CONPROFITMAX (maximum profit in a series of profitable trades)

TesterStatistics

STAT_CUSTOM_ONTESTER

The value of the calculated custom optimization criterion returned by the OnTester() function

TesterStatistics

STAT_DEALS

The number of deals

TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITY_DD

Maximum equity drawdown in monetary terms. In the process of trading, numerous drawdowns may appear on the equity; here the largest value is taken

TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITY_DD_RELATIVE

Equity drawdown in monetary terms that was recorded at the moment of the maximum equity drawdown in percent (STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT).

TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT

Maximum equity drawdown as a percentage. In the process of trading, an equity may have numerous drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value in percents is calculated. The greatest value is returned

TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITYDD_PERCENT

Drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum equity drawdown in monetary terms (STAT_EQUITY_DD).

TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITYMIN

Minimum equity value

TesterStatistics

STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF

Expected payoff

TesterStatistics

STAT_GROSS_LOSS

Total loss, the sum of all negative trades. The value is less than or equal to zero

TesterStatistics

STAT_GROSS_PROFIT

Total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero

TesterStatistics

STAT_INITIAL_DEPOSIT

The value of the initial deposit

TesterStatistics

STAT_LONG_TRADES

Long trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_LOSS_TRADES

Losing trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_LOSSTRADES_AVGCON

Average length of a losing series of trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_CONLOSS_TRADES

The number of trades in the longest series of losing trades STAT_MAX_CONLOSSES

TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_CONLOSSES

The total loss of the longest series of losing trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_CONPROFIT_TRADES

The number of trades in the longest series of profitable trades STAT_MAX_CONWINS

TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_CONWINS

The total profit of the longest series of profitable trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_LOSSTRADE

Maximum loss – the lowest value of all losing trades. The value is less than or equal to zero

TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_PROFITTRADE

Maximum profit – the largest value of all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero

TesterStatistics

STAT_MIN_MARGINLEVEL

Minimum value of the margin level

TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT

Net profit after testing, the sum of STAT_GROSS_PROFIT and STAT_GROSS_LOSS (STAT_GROSS_LOSS is always less than or equal to zero)

TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR

Profit factor, equal to  the ratio of STAT_GROSS_PROFIT/STAT_GROSS_LOSS. If STAT_GROSS_LOSS=0, the profit factor is equal to DBL_MAX

TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT_LONGTRADES

Profitable long trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT_SHORTTRADES

Profitable short trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT_TRADES

Profitable trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFITTRADES_AVGCON

Average length of a profitable series of trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR

Recovery factor, equal to the ratio of STAT_PROFIT/STAT_BALANCE_DD

TesterStatistics

STAT_SHARPE_RATIO

Sharpe ratio

TesterStatistics

STAT_SHORT_TRADES

Short trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_TRADES

The number of trades

TesterStatistics

STAT_WITHDRAWAL

Money withdrawn from an account

TesterStatistics

STO_CLOSECLOSE

Calculation is based on Close/Close prices

Price Constants

STO_LOWHIGH

Calculation is based on Low/High prices

Price Constants

STYLE_DASH

Broken line

Drawing Styles

STYLE_DASHDOT

Dash-dot line

Drawing Styles

STYLE_DASHDOTDOT

Dash - two points

Drawing Styles

STYLE_DOT

Dotted line

Drawing Styles

STYLE_SOLID

Solid line

Drawing Styles

SUNDAY

Sunday

SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

SYMBOL_ASK

Ask - best buy offer

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_ASKHIGH

Maximal Ask of the day

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_ASKLOW

Minimal Ask of the day

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_BANK

Feeder of the current quote

SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_BASIS

The underlying asset of a derivative

SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_BID

Bid - best sell offer

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_BIDHIGH

Maximal Bid of the day

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_BIDLOW

Minimal Bid of the day

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD

CFD mode - calculation of margin and profit for CFD

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX

CFD index mode - calculation of margin and profit for CFD by indexes

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE

CFD Leverage mode - calculation of margin and profit for CFD at leverage trading

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES

Futures mode –  calculation of margin and profit for trading futures contracts on a stock exchange

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS

FORTS Futures mode –  calculation of margin and profit for trading futures contracts on FORTS.

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS

Exchange mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading securities on a stock exchange

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX

Forex mode - calculation of profit and margin for Forex

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES

Futures mode - calculation of margin and profit for futures

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_SERV_COLLATERAL

Collateral mode - a symbol is used as a non-tradable asset on a trading account.

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE

Basic currency of a symbol

SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN

Margin currency

SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT

Profit currency

SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION

Symbol description

SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_DIGITS

Digits after a decimal point

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY

The order is valid till the end of the day

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC

The order is valid during the unlimited time period, until it is explicitly canceled

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE

Flags of allowed order expiration modes

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED

The expiration time is specified in the order

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY

The expiration date is specified in the order

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME

Date of the symbol trade end (usually used for futures)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK

This policy means that a deal can be executed only with the specified volume. If the necessary amount of a financial instrument is currently unavailable in the market, the order will not be executed. The required volume can be filled using several offers available on the market at the moment.

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC

In this case a trader agrees to execute a deal with the volume maximally available in the market within that indicated in the order. In case the order cannot be filled completely, the available volume of the order will be filled, and the remaining volume will be canceled. The possibility of using IOC orders is determined at the trade server.

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE

Flags of allowed order filling modes

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ISIN

The name of a symbol in the ISIN system (International Securities Identification Number). The International Securities Identification Number is a 12-digit alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies a security. The presence of this symbol property is determined on the side of a trade server.

SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_LAST

Price of the last deal

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_LASTHIGH

Maximal Last of the day

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_LASTLOW

Minimal Last of the day

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL

Initial margin means the amount in the margin currency required for opening a position with the volume of one lot. It is used for checking a client's assets when he or she enters the market.

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE

The maintenance margin. If it is set, it sets the margin amount in the margin currency of the symbol, charged from one lot. It is used for checking a client's assets when his/her account state changes. If the maintenance margin is equal to 0, the initial margin is used.

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE

Option type

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE_EUROPEAN

European option may only be exercised on a specified date (expiration, execution date, delivery date)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE_AMERICAN

American option may be exercised on any trading day on or before expiry. The period within which a buyer can exercise the option is specified for it

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT

Option right (Call/Put)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT_CALL

A call option gives you the right to buy an asset at a specified price

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT_PUT

A put option gives you the right to sell an asset at a specified price

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE

The strike price of an option. The price at which an option buyer can buy (in a Call option) or sell (in a Put option) the underlying asset, and the option seller is obliged to sell or buy the appropriate amount of the underlying asset.

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT

Limit orders are allowed (Buy Limit and Sell Limit)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET

Market orders are allowed (Buy and Sell)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE

Flags of allowed order types

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_SL

Stop Loss is allowed

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP

Stop orders are allowed (Buy Stop and Sell Stop)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT

Stop-limit orders are allowed (Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_TP

Take Profit is allowed

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_PATH

Path in the symbol tree

SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_POINT

Symbol point value

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SELECT

Symbol is selected in Market Watch

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SESSION_AW

Average weighted price of the current session

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS

Number of Buy orders at the moment

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME

Current volume of Buy orders

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE

Close price of the current session

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS

Number of deals in the current session

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST

Summary open interest

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN

Open price of the current session

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX

Maximal price of the current session

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN

Minimal price of the current session

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT

Settlement price of the current session

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS

Number of Sell orders at the moment

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME

Current volume of Sell orders

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER

Summary turnover of the current session

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME

Summary volume of current session deals

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SPREAD

Spread value in points

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT

Indication of a floating spread

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_START_TIME

Date of the symbol trade beginning (usually used for futures)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG

Long swap value

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE

Swap calculation model

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT

Swaps are charged in money, in client deposit currency

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN

Swaps are charged in money in margin currency of the symbol

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL

Swaps are charged in money in base currency of the symbol

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED

Swaps disabled (no swaps)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT

Swaps are charged as the specified annual interest from the instrument price at calculation of swap (standard bank year is 360 days)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN

Swaps are charged as the specified annual interest from the open price of position (standard bank year is 360 days)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS

Swaps are charged in points

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID

Swaps are charged by reopening positions. At the end of a trading day the position is closed. Next day it is reopened by the current Bid price +/- specified number of points (parameters SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG and SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT

Swaps are charged by reopening positions. At the end of a trading day the position is closed. Next day it is reopened by the close price +/- specified number of points (parameters SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG and SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT)

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS

Day of week to charge 3 days swap rollover

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT

Short swap value

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH

Maximal number of requests shown in Depth of Market. For symbols that have no queue of requests, the value is equal to zero.

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TIME

Time of the last quote

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE

Contract price calculation mode

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE

Trade contract size

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE

Exchange execution

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT

Instant execution

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET

Market execution

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST

Execution by request

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE

Deal execution mode

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

Distance to freeze trade operations in points

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE

Order execution type

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY

Allowed only position close operations

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED

Trade is disabled for the symbol

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL

No trade restrictions

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY

Allowed only long positions

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY

Allowed only short positions

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL

Minimal indention in points from the current close price to place Stop orders

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE

Minimal price change

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE

Value of SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS

Calculated tick price for a losing position

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT

Calculated tick price for a profitable position

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUME

Volume of the last deal

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT

Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction (buy or sell) for the symbol. For example, with the limitation of 5 lots, you can have an open buy position with the volume of 5 lots and place a pending order Sell Limit with the volume of 5 lots. But in this case you cannot place a Buy Limit pending order (since the total volume in one direction will exceed the limitation) or place Sell Limit with the volume more than 5 lots.

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX

Maximal volume for a deal

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN

Minimal volume for a deal

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP

Minimal volume change step for deal execution

SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH

Maximal day volume

SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW

Minimal day volume

SymbolInfoInteger

TENKANSEN_LINE

Tenkan-sen line

Indicators Lines

TERMINAL_BUILD

The client terminal build number

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_CODEPAGE

Number of the code page of the language installed in the client terminal

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH

Common path for all of the terminals installed on a computer

TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_ACCOUNT

The flag indicates the presence of MQL5.community authorization data in the terminal

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_BALANCE

Balance in MQL5.community

TerminalInfoDouble

TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_CONNECTION

Connection to MQL5.community

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_COMPANY

Company name

TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_CONNECTED

Connection to a trade server

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_CPU_CORES

The number of CPU cores in the system

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_DATA_PATH

Folder in which terminal data are stored

TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_DISK_SPACE

Free disk space for the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal (agent), MB

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED

Permission to use DLL

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_EMAIL_ENABLED

Permission to send e-mails using SMTP-server and login, specified in the terminal settings

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED

Permission to send reports using FTP-server and login, specified in the terminal settings

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_LANGUAGE

Language of the terminal

TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_MAXBARS

The maximal bars count on the chart

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE

Free memory of the terminal (agent) process, MB

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL

Physical memory in the system, MB

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL

Memory available to the process of the terminal (agent), MB

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED

Memory used by the terminal (agent), MB

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MQID

The flag indicates the presence of MetaQuotes ID data for Push notifications

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_NAME

Terminal name

TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED

Permission to send notifications to smartphone

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_OPENCL_SUPPORT

The version of the supported OpenCL in the format of 0x00010002 = 1.2.  "0" means that OpenCL is not supported

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_PATH

Folder from which the terminal is started

TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_PING_LAST

The last known value of a ping to a trade server in microseconds. One second comprises of one million microseconds

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI

The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI).

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED

Permission to trade

TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_X64

Indication of the "64-bit terminal"

TerminalInfoInteger

THURSDAY

Thursday

SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

TRADE_ACTION_DEAL

Place a trade order for an immediate execution with the specified parameters (market order)

MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY

Modify the parameters of the order placed previously

MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_ACTION_PENDING

Place a trade order for the execution under specified conditions (pending order)

MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE

Delete the pending order placed previously

MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_ACTION_SLTP

Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an opened position

MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_RETCODE_CANCEL

Request canceled by trader

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_CLIENT_DISABLES_AT

Autotrading disabled by client terminal

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_CONNECTION

No connection with the trade server

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_DONE

Request completed

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_DONE_PARTIAL

Only part of the request was completed

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_ERROR

Request processing error

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_FROZEN

Order or position frozen

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID

Invalid request

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_EXPIRATION

Invalid order expiration date in the request

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_FILL

Invalid order filling type

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_ORDER

Incorrect or prohibited order type

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_PRICE

Invalid price in the request

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_STOPS

Invalid stops in the request

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_VOLUME

Invalid volume in the request

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_ORDERS

The number of pending orders has reached the limit

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_VOLUME

The volume of orders and positions for the symbol has reached the limit

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_LOCKED

Request locked for processing

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_MARKET_CLOSED

Market is closed

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES

No changes in request

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_NO_MONEY

There is not enough money to complete the request

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_ONLY_REAL

Operation is allowed only for live accounts

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_ORDER_CHANGED

Order state changed

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED

Order placed

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_POSITION_CLOSED

Position with the specified POSITION_IDENTIFIER has already been closed

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_CHANGED

Prices changed

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_OFF

There are no quotes to process the request

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_REJECT

Request rejected

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_REQUOTE

Requote

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_SERVER_DISABLES_AT

Autotrading disabled by server

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_TIMEOUT

Request canceled by timeout

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_TOO_MANY_REQUESTS

Too frequent requests

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED

Trade is disabled

MqlTradeResult

TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD

Adding a deal to the history. The action is performed as a result of an order execution or performing operations with an account balance.

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_DELETE

Deleting a deal from the history. There may be cases when a previously executed deal is deleted from a server. For example, a deal has been deleted in an external trading system (exchange) where it was previously transferred by a broker.

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_UPDATE

Updating a deal in the history. There may be cases when a previously executed deal is changed on a server. For example, a deal has been changed in an external trading system (exchange) where it was previously transferred by a broker.

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_ADD

Adding an order to the history as a result of execution or cancellation.

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_DELETE

Deleting an order from the orders history. This type is provided for enhancing functionality on a trade server side.

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_UPDATE

Changing an order located in the orders history. This type is provided for enhancing functionality on a trade server side.

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD

Adding a new open order.

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_DELETE

Removing an order from the list of the open ones. An order can be deleted from the open ones as a result of setting an appropriate request or execution (filling) and moving to the history.

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_UPDATE

Updating an open order. The updates include not only evident changes from the client terminal or a trade server sides but also changes of an order state when setting it (for example, transition from ORDER_STATE_STARTED to ORDER_STATE_PLACED or from ORDER_STATE_PLACED to ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL, etc.).

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_POSITION

Changing a position not related to a deal execution. This type of transaction shows that a position has been changed on a trade server side. Position volume, open price, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels can be changed. Data on changes are submitted in MqlTradeTransaction structure via OnTradeTransaction handler. Position change (adding, changing or closing), as a result of a deal execution, does not lead to the occurrence of TRADE_TRANSACTION_POSITION transaction.

MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_REQUEST

Notification of the fact that a trade request has been processed by a server and processing result has been received. Only type field (trade transaction type) must be analyzed for such transactions in MqlTradeTransaction structure. The second and third parameters of OnTradeTransaction (request and result) must be analyzed for additional data.

MqlTradeTransaction

TUESDAY

Tuesday

SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

TYPE_BOOL

bool

MqlParam

TYPE_CHAR

char

MqlParam

TYPE_COLOR

color

MqlParam

TYPE_DATETIME

datetime

MqlParam

TYPE_DOUBLE

double

MqlParam

TYPE_FLOAT

float

MqlParam

TYPE_INT

int

MqlParam

TYPE_LONG

long

MqlParam

TYPE_SHORT

short

MqlParam

TYPE_STRING

string

MqlParam

TYPE_UCHAR

uchar

MqlParam

TYPE_UINT

uint

MqlParam

TYPE_ULONG

ulong

MqlParam

TYPE_USHORT

ushort

MqlParam

UCHAR_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by uchar type

Numerical Type Constants

UINT_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by uint type

Numerical Type Constants

ULONG_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by ulong type

Numerical Type Constants

UPPER_BAND

Upper limit

Indicators Lines

UPPER_HISTOGRAM

Upper histogram

Indicators Lines

UPPER_LINE

Upper line

Indicators Lines

USHORT_MAX

Maximal value, which can be represented by ushort type

Numerical Type Constants

VOLUME_REAL

Trade volume

Price Constants

VOLUME_TICK

Tick volume

Price Constants

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday

SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

WHOLE_ARRAY

Means the number of items remaining until the end of the array, i.e., the entire array will be processed

Other Constants

WRONG_VALUE

The constant can be implicitly cast to any enumeration type

Other Constants