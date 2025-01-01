__DATE__ File compilation date without time (hours, minutes and seconds are equal to 0) Print

__DATETIME__ File compilation date and time Print

__FILE__ Name of the currently compiled file Print

__FUNCSIG__ Signature of the function in whose body the macro is located. Logging of the full description of functions can be useful in the identification of overloaded functions Print

__FUNCTION__ Name of the function, in whose body the macro is located Print

__LINE__ Line number in the source code, in which the macro is located Print

__MQLBUILD__, __MQL5BUILD__ Compiler build number Print

__PATH__ An absolute path to the file that is currently being compiled Print

ACCOUNT_ASSETS The current assets of an account AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_BALANCE Account balance in the deposit currency AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED The current blocked commission amount on an account AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_COMPANY Name of a company that serves the account AccountInfoString

ACCOUNT_CREDIT Account credit in the deposit currency AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_CURRENCY Account currency AccountInfoString

ACCOUNT_EQUITY Account equity in the deposit currency AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE Account leverage AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES The current liabilities on an account AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS Maximum allowed number of active pending orders AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_LOGIN Account number AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_MARGIN Account margin used in the deposit currency AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE Free margin of an account in the deposit currency AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL Initial margin. The amount reserved on an account to cover the margin of all pending orders AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL Account margin level in percents AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE Maintenance margin. The minimum equity reserved on an account to cover the minimum amount of all open positions AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL Margin call level. Depending on the set ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE is expressed in percents or in the deposit currency AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO Margin stop out level. Depending on the set ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE is expressed in percents or in the deposit currency AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_NAME Client name AccountInfoString

ACCOUNT_PROFIT Current profit of an account in the deposit currency AccountInfoDouble

ACCOUNT_SERVER Trade server name AccountInfoString

ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY Account stop out mode in money AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT Account stop out mode in percents AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED Allowed trade for the current account AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE Account trade mode AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST Contest account AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO Demo account AccountInfoInteger

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL Real account AccountInfoInteger

ALIGN_CENTER Centered (only for the Edit object) ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger, ChartScreenShot

ALIGN_LEFT Left alignment ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger, ChartScreenShot

ALIGN_RIGHT Right alignment ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger, ChartScreenShot

ANCHOR_CENTER Anchor point strictly in the center of the object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_LEFT Anchor point to the left in the center ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER Anchor point at the lower left corner ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER Anchor point at the upper left corner ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_LOWER Anchor point below in the center ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_RIGHT Anchor point to the right in the center ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER Anchor point at the lower right corner ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER Anchor point at the upper right corner ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ANCHOR_UPPER Anchor point above in the center ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

BASE_LINE Main line Indicators Lines

BOOK_TYPE_BUY Buy order (Bid) MqlBookInfo

BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET Buy order by Market MqlBookInfo

BOOK_TYPE_SELL Sell order (Offer) MqlBookInfo

BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET Sell order by Market MqlBookInfo

BORDER_FLAT Flat form ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

BORDER_RAISED Prominent form ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

BORDER_SUNKEN Concave form ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CHAR_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by char type Numerical Type Constants

CHAR_MIN Minimal value, which can be represented by char type Numerical Type Constants

CHART_AUTOSCROLL Mode of automatic moving to the right border of the chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_BARS Display as a sequence of bars ChartSetInteger

CHART_BEGIN Chart beginning (the oldest prices) ChartNavigate

CHART_BRING_TO_TOP Show chart on top of other charts ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_CANDLES Display as Japanese candlesticks ChartSetInteger

CHART_COLOR_ASK Ask price level color ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND Chart background color ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_BID Bid price level color ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR Body color of a bear candlestick ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL Body color of a bull candlestick ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND Color of axes, scales and OHLC line ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_GRID Grid color ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_LAST Line color of the last executed deal price (Last) ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit) ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COLOR_VOLUME Color of volumes and position opening levels ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_COMMENT Text of a comment in a chart ChartSetString, ChartGetString

CHART_CURRENT_POS Current position ChartNavigate

CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse. The drag mode is enabled by default (true value) ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) to all mql5 programs on a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE Send a notification of an event of new object creation (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE) to all mql5-programs on a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE Send a notification of an event of object deletion (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE) to all mql5-programs on a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR Number of the first visible bar in the chart. Indexing of bars is the same as for timeseries. ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_FIXED_MAX Fixed chart maximum ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_FIXED_MIN Fixed chart minimum ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_FIXED_POSITION Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value. Chart fixed position is marked by a small gray triangle on the horizontal time axis. It is displayed only if the automatic chart scrolling to the right on tick incoming is disabled (see CHART_AUTOSCROLL property). The bar on a fixed position remains in the same place when zooming in and out. ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_FOREGROUND Price chart in the foreground ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS Chart height in pixels ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_IS_OBJECT Identifying "Chart" (OBJ_CHART) object – returns true for a graphical object. Returns false for a real chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_LINE Display as a line drawn by Close prices ChartSetInteger

CHART_MODE Chart type (candlesticks, bars or line) ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button. Vertical scrolling is also available if the value of any following properties is set to true: CHART_SCALEFIX, CHART_SCALEFIX_11 or CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR Scale in points per bar ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_PRICE_MAX Chart maximum ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_PRICE_MIN Chart minimum ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR Scale to be specified in points per bar ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SCALEFIX Fixed scale mode ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SCALEFIX_11 Scale 1:1 mode ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHIFT Mode of price chart indent from the right border ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHIFT_SIZE The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents ChartSetDouble, ChartGetDouble

CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE Showing the time scale on a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_GRID Display grid in the chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR Pop-up descriptions of graphical objects ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_OHLC Show OHLC values in the upper left corner ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP Display vertical separators between adjacent periods ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE Showing the price scale on a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders) ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES Display volume in the chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_VISIBLE_BARS The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_VOLUME_HIDE Volumes are not shown ChartSetInteger

CHART_VOLUME_REAL Trade volumes ChartSetInteger

CHART_VOLUME_TICK Tick volumes ChartSetInteger

CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS Chart width in bars ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS Chart width in pixels ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE Chart window handle (HWND) ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE Visibility of subwindows ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window, along the vertical Y axis, in pixels. In case of a mouse event, the cursor coordinates are passed in terms of the coordinates of the main chart window, while the coordinates of graphical objects in an indicator subwindow are set relative to the upper left corner of the subwindow. The value is required for converting the absolute coordinates of the main chart to the local coordinates of a subwindow for correct work with the graphical objects, whose coordinates are set relative to the upper left corner of the subwindow frame. ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE Change of the chart size or modification of chart properties through the Properties dialog OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_CLICK Clicking on a chart OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM Initial number of an event from a range of custom events OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST The final number of an event from a range of custom events OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN Keystrokes OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE Mouse move, mouse clicks (if CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE=true is set for the chart) OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE Graphical object property changed via the properties dialog OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK Clicking on a graphical object OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE Graphical object created (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE=true is set for the chart) OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE Graphical object deleted (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE=true is set for the chart) OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG Drag and drop of a graphical object OnChartEvent

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT End of text editing in the graphical object Edit OnChartEvent

CHARTS_MAX The maximum possible number of simultaneously open charts in the terminal Other Constants

CHIKOUSPAN_LINE Chikou Span line Indicators Lines

clrAliceBlue Alice Blue Web Colors

clrAntiqueWhite Antique White Web Colors

clrAqua Aqua Web Colors

clrAquamarine Aquamarine Web Colors

clrBeige Beige Web Colors

clrBisque Bisque Web Colors

clrBlack Black Web Colors

clrBlanchedAlmond Blanched Almond Web Colors

clrBlue Blue Web Colors

clrBlueViolet Blue Violet Web Colors

clrBrown Brown Web Colors

clrBurlyWood Burly Wood Web Colors

clrCadetBlue Cadet Blue Web Colors

clrChartreuse Chartreuse Web Colors

clrChocolate Chocolate Web Colors

clrCoral Coral Web Colors

clrCornflowerBlue Cornflower Blue Web Colors

clrCornsilk Cornsilk Web Colors

clrCrimson Crimson Web Colors

clrDarkBlue Dark Blue Web Colors

clrDarkGoldenrod Dark Goldenrod Web Colors

clrDarkGray Dark Gray Web Colors

clrDarkGreen Dark Green Web Colors

clrDarkKhaki Dark Khaki Web Colors

clrDarkOliveGreen Dark Olive Green Web Colors

clrDarkOrange Dark Orange Web Colors

clrDarkOrchid Dark Orchid Web Colors

clrDarkSalmon Dark Salmon Web Colors

clrDarkSeaGreen Dark Sea Green Web Colors

clrDarkSlateBlue Dark Slate Blue Web Colors

clrDarkSlateGray Dark Slate Gray Web Colors

clrDarkTurquoise Dark Turquoise Web Colors

clrDarkViolet Dark Violet Web Colors

clrDeepPink Deep Pink Web Colors

clrDeepSkyBlue Deep Sky Blue Web Colors

clrDimGray Dim Gray Web Colors

clrDodgerBlue Dodger Blue Web Colors

clrFireBrick Fire Brick Web Colors

clrForestGreen Forest Green Web Colors

clrGainsboro Gainsboro Web Colors

clrGold Gold Web Colors

clrGoldenrod Goldenrod Web Colors

clrGray Gray Web Colors

clrGreen Green Web Colors

clrGreenYellow Green Yellow Web Colors

clrHoneydew Honeydew Web Colors

clrHotPink Hot Pink Web Colors

clrIndianRed Indian Red Web Colors

clrIndigo Indigo Web Colors

clrIvory Ivory Web Colors

clrKhaki Khaki Web Colors

clrLavender Lavender Web Colors

clrLavenderBlush Lavender Blush Web Colors

clrLawnGreen Lawn Green Web Colors

clrLemonChiffon Lemon Chiffon Web Colors

clrLightBlue Light Blue Web Colors

clrLightCoral Light Coral Web Colors

clrLightCyan Light Cyan Web Colors

clrLightGoldenrod Light Goldenrod Web Colors

clrLightGray Light Gray Web Colors

clrLightGreen Light Green Web Colors

clrLightPink Light Pink Web Colors

clrLightSalmon Light Salmon Web Colors

clrLightSeaGreen Light Sea Green Web Colors

clrLightSkyBlue Light Sky Blue Web Colors

clrLightSlateGray Light Slate Gray Web Colors

clrLightSteelBlue Light Steel Blue Web Colors

clrLightYellow Light Yellow Web Colors

clrLime Lime Web Colors

clrLimeGreen Lime Green Web Colors

clrLinen Linen Web Colors

clrMagenta Magenta Web Colors

clrMaroon Maroon Web Colors

clrMediumAquamarine Medium Aquamarine Web Colors

clrMediumBlue Medium Blue Web Colors

clrMediumOrchid Medium Orchid Web Colors

clrMediumPurple Medium Purple Web Colors

clrMediumSeaGreen Medium Sea Green Web Colors

clrMediumSlateBlue Medium Slate Blue Web Colors

clrMediumSpringGreen Medium Spring Green Web Colors

clrMediumTurquoise Medium Turquoise Web Colors

clrMediumVioletRed Medium Violet Red Web Colors

clrMidnightBlue Midnight Blue Web Colors

clrMintCream Mint Cream Web Colors

clrMistyRose Misty Rose Web Colors

clrMoccasin Moccasin Web Colors

clrNavajoWhite Navajo White Web Colors

clrNavy Navy Web Colors

clrNONE Absence of color Other Constants

clrOldLace Old Lace Web Colors

clrOlive Olive Web Colors

clrOliveDrab Olive Drab Web Colors

clrOrange Orange Web Colors

clrOrangeRed Orange Red Web Colors

clrOrchid Orchid Web Colors

clrPaleGoldenrod Pale Goldenrod Web Colors

clrPaleGreen Pale Green Web Colors

clrPaleTurquoise Pale Turquoise Web Colors

clrPaleVioletRed Pale Violet Red Web Colors

clrPapayaWhip Papaya Whip Web Colors

clrPeachPuff Peach Puff Web Colors

clrPeru Peru Web Colors

clrPink Pink Web Colors

clrPlum Plum Web Colors

clrPowderBlue Powder Blue Web Colors

clrPurple Purple Web Colors

clrRed Red Web Colors

clrRosyBrown Rosy Brown Web Colors

clrRoyalBlue Royal Blue Web Colors

clrSaddleBrown Saddle Brown Web Colors

clrSalmon Salmon Web Colors

clrSandyBrown Sandy Brown Web Colors

clrSeaGreen Sea Green Web Colors

clrSeashell Seashell Web Colors

clrSienna Sienna Web Colors

clrSilver Silver Web Colors

clrSkyBlue Sky Blue Web Colors

clrSlateBlue Slate Blue Web Colors

clrSlateGray Slate Gray Web Colors

clrSnow Snow Web Colors

clrSpringGreen Spring Green Web Colors

clrSteelBlue Steel Blue Web Colors

clrTan Tan Web Colors

clrTeal Teal Web Colors

clrThistle Thistle Web Colors

clrTomato Tomato Web Colors

clrTurquoise Turquoise Web Colors

clrViolet Violet Web Colors

clrWheat Wheat Web Colors

clrWhite White Web Colors

clrWhiteSmoke White Smoke Web Colors

clrYellow Yellow Web Colors

clrYellowGreen Yellow Green Web Colors

CORNER_LEFT_LOWER Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CORNER_LEFT_UPPER Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

CP_ACP The current Windows ANSI code page. CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_MACCP The current system Macintosh code page. Note: This value is mostly used in earlier created program codes and is of no use now, since modern Macintosh computers use Unicode for encoding. CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_OEMCP The current system OEM code page. CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_SYMBOL Symbol code page CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_THREAD_ACP The Windows ANSI code page for the current thread. CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_UTF7 UTF-7 code page. CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CP_UTF8 UTF-8 code page. CharArrayToString, StringToCharArray, FileOpen

CRYPT_AES128 AES encryption with 128 bit key (16 bytes) CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_AES256 AES encryption with 256 bit key (32 bytes) CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP ZIP archives CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_BASE64 BASE64 CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_DES DES encryption with 56 bit key (7 bytes) CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_HASH_MD5 MD5 HASH calculation CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_HASH_SHA1 SHA1 HASH calculation CryptEncode, CryptDecode

CRYPT_HASH_SHA256 SHA256 HASH calculation CryptEncode, CryptDecode

DBL_DIG Number of significant decimal digits for double type Numerical Type Constants

DBL_EPSILON Minimal value, which satisfies the condition: 1.0+DBL_EPSILON != 1.0 (for double type) Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MANT_DIG Bits count in a mantissa for double type Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by double type Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MAX_10_EXP Maximal decimal value of exponent degree for double type Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MAX_EXP Maximal binary value of exponent degree for double type Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MIN Minimal positive value, which can be represented by double type Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MIN_10_EXP Minimal decimal value of exponent degree for double type Numerical Type Constants

DBL_MIN_EXP Minimal binary value of exponent degree for double type Numerical Type Constants

DEAL_COMMENT Deal comment HistoryDealGetString

DEAL_COMMISSION Deal commission HistoryDealGetDouble

DEAL_ENTRY Deal entry - entry in, entry out, reverse HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_ENTRY_IN Entry in HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT Reverse HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_ENTRY_OUT Entry out HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_MAGIC Deal magic number (see ORDER_MAGIC) HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_POSITION_ID Identifier of a position, in the opening, modification or change of which this deal took part. Each position has a unique identifier that is assigned to all deals executed for the symbol during the entire lifetime of the position. HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_PRICE Deal price HistoryDealGetDouble

DEAL_PROFIT Deal profit HistoryDealGetDouble

DEAL_SWAP Cumulative swap on close HistoryDealGetDouble

DEAL_SYMBOL Deal symbol HistoryDealGetString

DEAL_TIME Deal time HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TIME_MSC The time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE Deal type HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE Balance HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_BONUS Bonus HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_BUY Buy HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED Canceled buy deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed buy deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_BUY) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE Additional charge HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION Additional commission HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY Daily agent commission HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY Monthly agent commission HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY Daily commission HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY Monthly commission HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION Correction HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT Credit HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST Interest rate HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_SELL Sell HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED Canceled sell deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed sell deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_SELL) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation HistoryDealGetInteger

DEAL_VOLUME Deal volume HistoryDealGetDouble

DRAW_BARS Display as a sequence of bars Drawing Styles

DRAW_CANDLES Display as a sequence of candlesticks Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW Drawing multicolored arrows Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM Multicolored histogram from the zero line Drawing Styles

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 Multicolored histogram of the two indicator buffers Drawing Styles

DRAW_FILLING Color fill between the two levels Drawing Styles

DRAW_HISTOGRAM Histogram from the zero line Drawing Styles

DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 Histogram of the two indicator buffers Drawing Styles

DRAW_ZIGZAG Style Zigzag allows vertical section on the bar Drawing Styles

ELLIOTT_CYCLE Cycle ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE Grand Supercycle ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE Intermediate ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_MINOR Minor ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_MINUETTE Minuette ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_MINUTE Minute ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_PRIMARY Primary ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE Subminuette ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE Supercycle ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

EMPTY_VALUE Empty value in an indicator buffer Other Constants

ERR_ACCOUNT_WRONG_PROPERTY Wrong account property ID GetLastError

ERR_ARRAY_BAD_SIZE Requested array size exceeds 2 GB GetLastError

ERR_ARRAY_RESIZE_ERROR Not enough memory for the relocation of an array, or an attempt to change the size of a static array GetLastError

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_ADD Depth Of Market can not be added GetLastError

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_DELETE Depth Of Market can not be removed GetLastError

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_GET The data from Depth Of Market can not be obtained GetLastError

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_SUBSCRIBE Error in subscribing to receive new data from Depth Of Market GetLastError

ERR_BUFFERS_NO_MEMORY Not enough memory for the distribution of indicator buffers GetLastError

ERR_BUFFERS_WRONG_INDEX Wrong indicator buffer index GetLastError

ERR_CANNOT_CLEAN_DIRECTORY Failed to clear the directory (probably one or more files are blocked and removal operation failed) GetLastError

ERR_CANNOT_DELETE_DIRECTORY The directory cannot be removed GetLastError

ERR_CANNOT_DELETE_FILE File deleting error GetLastError

ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE File opening error GetLastError

ERR_CHAR_ARRAY_ONLY Must be an array of type char GetLastError

ERR_CHART_CANNOT_CHANGE Failed to change chart symbol and period GetLastError

ERR_CHART_CANNOT_CREATE_TIMER Failed to create timer GetLastError

ERR_CHART_CANNOT_OPEN Chart opening error GetLastError

ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD Error adding an indicator to chart GetLastError

ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_DEL Error deleting an indicator from the chart GetLastError

ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_NOT_FOUND Indicator not found on the specified chart GetLastError

ERR_CHART_NAVIGATE_FAILED Error navigating through chart GetLastError

ERR_CHART_NO_EXPERT No Expert Advisor in the chart that could handle the event GetLastError

ERR_CHART_NO_REPLY Chart does not respond GetLastError

ERR_CHART_NOT_FOUND Chart not found GetLastError

ERR_CHART_SCREENSHOT_FAILED Error creating screenshots GetLastError

ERR_CHART_TEMPLATE_FAILED Error applying template GetLastError

ERR_CHART_WINDOW_NOT_FOUND Subwindow containing the indicator was not found GetLastError

ERR_CHART_WRONG_ID Wrong chart ID GetLastError

ERR_CHART_WRONG_PARAMETER Error value of the parameter for the function of working with charts GetLastError

ERR_CHART_WRONG_PROPERTY Wrong chart property ID GetLastError

ERR_CUSTOM_WRONG_PROPERTY Wrong ID of the custom indicator property GetLastError

ERR_DIRECTORY_NOT_EXIST Directory does not exist GetLastError

ERR_DOUBLE_ARRAY_ONLY Must be an array of type double GetLastError

ERR_FILE_BINSTRINGSIZE String size must be specified, because the file is opened as binary GetLastError

ERR_FILE_CACHEBUFFER_ERROR Not enough memory for cache to read GetLastError

ERR_FILE_CANNOT_REWRITE File can not be rewritten GetLastError

ERR_FILE_IS_DIRECTORY This is not a file, this is a directory GetLastError

ERR_FILE_ISNOT_DIRECTORY This is a file, not a directory GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOT_EXIST File does not exist GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTBIN The file must be opened as a binary one GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTCSV The file must be opened as CSV GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTTOREAD The file must be opened for reading GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTTOWRITE The file must be opened for writing GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTTXT The file must be opened as a text GetLastError

ERR_FILE_NOTTXTORCSV The file must be opened as a text or CSV GetLastError

ERR_FILE_READERROR File reading error GetLastError

ERR_FILE_WRITEERROR Failed to write a resource to a file GetLastError

ERR_FLOAT_ARRAY_ONLY Must be an array of type float GetLastError

ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED File sending via ftp failed GetLastError

ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED Function is not allowed for call GetLastError

ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_EXISTS Global variable of the client terminal with the same name already exists GetLastError

ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_NOT_FOUND Global variable of the client terminal is not found GetLastError

ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND Requested history not found GetLastError

ERR_HISTORY_WRONG_PROPERTY Wrong ID of the history property GetLastError

ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_ARRAYS Copying incompatible arrays. String array can be copied only to a string array, and a numeric array - in numeric array only GetLastError

ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_FILE A text file must be for string arrays, for other arrays - binary GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD Error applying an indicator to chart GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_APPLY The indicator cannot be applied to another indicator GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_CREATE Indicator cannot be created GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_CUSTOM_NAME The first parameter in the array must be the name of the custom indicator GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_DATA_NOT_FOUND Requested data not found GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_NO_MEMORY Not enough memory to add the indicator GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_PARAMETER_TYPE Invalid parameter type in the array when creating an indicator GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_PARAMETERS_MISSING No parameters when creating an indicator GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL Unknown symbol GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_HANDLE Wrong indicator handle GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_INDEX Wrong index of the requested indicator buffer GetLastError

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_PARAMETERS Wrong number of parameters when creating an indicator GetLastError

ERR_INT_ARRAY_ONLY Must be an array of type int GetLastError

ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR Unexpected internal error GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_ARRAY Array of a wrong type, wrong size, or a damaged object of a dynamic array GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_DATETIME Invalid date and/or time GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_FILEHANDLE A file with this handle was closed, or was not opening at all GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER Wrong parameter when calling the system function GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_POINTER Wrong pointer GetLastError

ERR_INVALID_POINTER_TYPE Wrong type of pointer GetLastError

ERR_LONG_ARRAY_ONLY Must be an array of type long GetLastError

ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED Email sending failed GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_LASTTIME_UNKNOWN Time of the last tick is not known (no ticks) GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED Symbol is not selected in MarketWatch GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_SELECT_ERROR Error adding or deleting a symbol in MarketWatch GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL Unknown symbol GetLastError

ERR_MARKET_WRONG_PROPERTY Wrong identifier of a symbol property GetLastError

ERR_MQL5_WRONG_PROPERTY Wrong identifier of the program property GetLastError

ERR_NO_STRING_DATE No date in the string GetLastError

ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY Not enough memory to perform the system function GetLastError

ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED Failed to send a notification GetLastError

ERR_NOTIFICATION_TOO_FREQUENT Too frequent sending of notifications GetLastError

ERR_NOTIFICATION_WRONG_PARAMETER Invalid parameter for sending a notification – an empty string or NULL has been passed to the SendNotification() function GetLastError

ERR_NOTIFICATION_WRONG_SETTINGS Wrong settings of notifications in the terminal (ID is not specified or permission is not set) GetLastError

ERR_NOTINITIALIZED_STRING Not initialized string GetLastError

ERR_NUMBER_ARRAYS_ONLY Must be a numeric array GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_ERROR Error working with a graphical object GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_GETDATE_FAILED Unable to get date corresponding to the value GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_GETVALUE_FAILED Unable to get value corresponding to the date GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_NOT_FOUND Graphical object was not found GetLastError

ERR_OBJECT_WRONG_PROPERTY Wrong ID of a graphical object property GetLastError

ERR_ONEDIM_ARRAYS_ONLY Must be a one-dimensional array GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_BUFFER_CREATE Failed to create an OpenCL buffer GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_CONTEXT_CREATE Error creating the OpenCL context GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_EXECUTE OpenCL program runtime error GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_INTERNAL Internal error occurred when running OpenCL GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_KERNEL_CREATE Error creating an OpenCL kernel GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_NOT_SUPPORTED OpenCL functions are not supported on this computer GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_QUEUE_CREATE Failed to create a run queue in OpenCL GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_SET_KERNEL_PARAMETER Error occurred when setting parameters for the OpenCL kernel GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_TOO_LONG_KERNEL_NAME Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel) GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_WRONG_BUFFER_OFFSET Invalid offset in the OpenCL buffer GetLastError

ERR_OPENCL_WRONG_BUFFER_SIZE Invalid size of the OpenCL buffer GetLastError

ERR_PLAY_SOUND_FAILED Sound playing failed GetLastError

ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_DUPLICATED The names of the dynamic and the static resource match GetLastError

ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG The resource name exceeds 63 characters GetLastError

ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND Resource with this name has not been found in EX5 GetLastError

ERR_RESOURCE_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE Unsupported resource type or its size exceeds 16 Mb GetLastError

ERR_SERIES_ARRAY Timeseries cannot be used GetLastError

ERR_SHORT_ARRAY_ONLY Must be an array of type short GetLastError

ERR_SMALL_ARRAY Too small array, the starting position is outside the array GetLastError

ERR_SMALL_ASSERIES_ARRAY The receiving array is declared as AS_SERIES, and it is of insufficient size GetLastError

ERR_STRING_OUT_OF_MEMORY Not enough memory for the string GetLastError

ERR_STRING_RESIZE_ERROR Not enough memory for the relocation of string GetLastError

ERR_STRING_SMALL_LEN The string length is less than expected GetLastError

ERR_STRING_TIME_ERROR Error converting string to date GetLastError

ERR_STRING_TOO_BIGNUMBER Too large number, more than ULONG_MAX GetLastError

ERR_STRING_UNKNOWNTYPE Unknown data type when converting to a string GetLastError

ERR_STRING_ZEROADDED 0 added to the string end, a useless operation GetLastError

ERR_STRINGPOS_OUTOFRANGE Position outside the string GetLastError

ERR_STRUCT_WITHOBJECTS_ORCLASS The structure contains objects of strings and/or dynamic arrays and/or structure of such objects and/or classes GetLastError

ERR_SUCCESS The operation completed successfully GetLastError

ERR_TERMINAL_WRONG_PROPERTY Wrong identifier of the terminal property GetLastError

ERR_TOO_LONG_FILENAME Too long file name GetLastError

ERR_TOO_MANY_FILES More than 64 files cannot be opened at the same time GetLastError

ERR_TOO_MANY_FORMATTERS Amount of format specifiers more than the parameters GetLastError

ERR_TOO_MANY_PARAMETERS Amount of parameters more than the format specifiers GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_DEAL_NOT_FOUND Deal not found GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_DISABLED Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_ORDER_NOT_FOUND Order not found GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_POSITION_NOT_FOUND Position not found GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_SEND_FAILED Trade request sending failed GetLastError

ERR_TRADE_WRONG_PROPERTY Wrong trade property ID GetLastError

ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST User defined errors start with this code GetLastError

ERR_WEBREQUEST_CONNECT_FAILED Failed to connect to specified URL GetLastError

ERR_WEBREQUEST_INVALID_ADDRESS Invalid URL GetLastError

ERR_WEBREQUEST_REQUEST_FAILED HTTP request failed GetLastError

ERR_WEBREQUEST_TIMEOUT Timeout exceeded GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_DIRECTORYNAME Wrong directory name GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_FILEHANDLE Wrong file handle GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_FILENAME Invalid file name GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_FORMATSTRING Invalid format string GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_INTERNAL_PARAMETER Wrong parameter in the inner call of the client terminal function GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_STRING_DATE Wrong date in the string GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_STRING_OBJECT Damaged string object GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER Damaged parameter of string type GetLastError

ERR_WRONG_STRING_TIME Wrong time in the string GetLastError

ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY An array of zero length GetLastError

FILE_ACCESS_DATE Date of the last access to the file FileGetInteger

FILE_ANSI Strings of ANSI type (one byte symbols). Flag is used in FileOpen(). FileOpen

FILE_BIN Binary read/write mode (without string to string conversion). Flag is used in FileOpen(). FileOpen

FILE_COMMON The file path in the common folder of all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files. Flag is used in FileOpen(), FileCopy(), FileMove() and in FileIsExist() functions. FileOpen, FileCopy, FileMove, FileIsExist

FILE_CREATE_DATE Date of creation FileGetInteger

FILE_CSV CSV file (all its elements are converted to strings of the appropriate type, Unicode or ANSI, and separated by separator). Flag is used in FileOpen(). FileOpen

FILE_END Get the end of file sign FileGetInteger

FILE_EXISTS Check the existence FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_ANSI The file is opened as ANSI (see FILE_ANSI) FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_BINARY The file is opened as a binary file (see FILE_BIN) FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_COMMON The file is opened in a shared folder of all terminals (see FILE_COMMON) FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_CSV The file is opened as CSV (see FILE_CSV) FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_READABLE The opened file is readable (see FILE_READ) FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_TEXT The file is opened as a text file (see FILE_TXT) FileGetInteger

FILE_IS_WRITABLE The opened file is writable (see FILE_WRITE) FileGetInteger

FILE_LINE_END Get the end of line sign FileGetInteger

FILE_MODIFY_DATE Date of the last modification FileGetInteger

FILE_POSITION Position of a pointer in the file FileGetInteger

FILE_READ File is opened for reading. Flag is used in FileOpen(). When opening a file specification of FILE_WRITE and/or FILE_READ is required. FileOpen

FILE_REWRITE Possibility for the file rewrite using functions FileCopy() and FileMove(). The file should exist or should be opened for writing, otherwise the file will not be opened. FileCopy, FileMove

FILE_SHARE_READ Shared access for reading from several programs. Flag is used in FileOpen(), but it does not replace the necessity to indicate FILE_WRITE and/or the FILE_READ flag when opening a file. FileOpen

FILE_SHARE_WRITE Shared access for writing from several programs. Flag is used in FileOpen(), but it does not replace the necessity to indicate FILE_WRITE and/or the FILE_READ flag when opening a file. FileOpen

FILE_SIZE File size in bytes FileGetInteger

FILE_TXT Simple text file (the same as csv file, but without taking into account the separators). Flag is used in FileOpen(). FileOpen

FILE_UNICODE Strings of UNICODE type (two byte symbols). Flag is used in FileOpen(). FileOpen

FILE_WRITE File is opened for writing. Flag is used in FileOpen(). When opening a file specification of FILE_WRITE and/or FILE_READ is required. FileOpen

FLT_DIG Number of significant decimal digits for float type Numerical Type Constants

FLT_EPSILON Minimal value, which satisfies the condition: 1.0+DBL_EPSILON != 1.0 (for float type) Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MANT_DIG Bits count in a mantissa for float type Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by float type Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MAX_10_EXP Maximal decimal value of exponent degree for float type Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MAX_EXP Maximal binary value of exponent degree for float type Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MIN Minimal positive value, which can be represented by float type Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MIN_10_EXP Minimal decimal value of exponent degree for float type Numerical Type Constants

FLT_MIN_EXP Minimal binary value of exponent degree for float type Numerical Type Constants

FRIDAY Friday SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

GANN_DOWN_TREND Line corresponding to the downward trend ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

GANN_UP_TREND Line corresponding to the uptrend line ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

GATORJAW_LINE Jaw line Indicators Lines

GATORLIPS_LINE Lips line Indicators Lines

GATORTEETH_LINE Teeth line Indicators Lines

IDABORT "Abort" button has been pressed MessageBox

IDCANCEL "Cancel" button has been pressed MessageBox

IDCONTINUE "Continue" button has been pressed MessageBox

IDIGNORE "Ignore" button has been pressed MessageBox

IDNO "No" button has been pressed MessageBox

IDOK "OK" button has been pressed MessageBox

IDRETRY "Retry" button has been pressed MessageBox

IDTRYAGAIN "Try Again" button has been pressed MessageBox

IDYES "Yes" button has been pressed MessageBox

IND_AC Accelerator Oscillator IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ADX Average Directional Index IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ADXW ADX by Welles Wilder IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ALLIGATOR Alligator IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_AMA Adaptive Moving Average IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_AO Awesome Oscillator IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ATR Average True Range IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_BANDS Bollinger Bands® IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_BEARS Bears Power IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_BULLS Bulls Power IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_BWMFI Market Facilitation Index IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_CCI Commodity Channel Index IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_CHAIKIN Chaikin Oscillator IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_CUSTOM Custom indicator IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_DEMA Double Exponential Moving Average IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_DEMARKER DeMarker IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ENVELOPES Envelopes IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_FORCE Force Index IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_FRACTALS Fractals IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_FRAMA Fractal Adaptive Moving Average IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_GATOR Gator Oscillator IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_ICHIMOKU Ichimoku Kinko Hyo IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_MA Moving Average IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_MACD MACD IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_MFI Money Flow Index IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_MOMENTUM Momentum IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_OBV On Balance Volume IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_OSMA OsMA IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_RSI Relative Strength Index IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_RVI Relative Vigor Index IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_SAR Parabolic SAR IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_STDDEV Standard Deviation IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_STOCHASTIC Stochastic Oscillator IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_TEMA Triple Exponential Moving Average IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_TRIX Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_VIDYA Variable Index Dynamic Average IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_VOLUMES Volumes IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

IND_WPR Williams' Percent Range IndicatorCreate, IndicatorParameters

INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS Auxiliary buffers for intermediate calculations SetIndexBuffer

INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX Color SetIndexBuffer

INDICATOR_DATA Data to draw SetIndexBuffer

INDICATOR_DIGITS Accuracy of drawing of indicator values IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_HEIGHT Fixed height of the indicator's window (the preprocessor command #property indicator_height) IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR Color of the level line IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_LEVELS Number of levels in the indicator window IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE Style of the level line IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT Level description IndicatorSetString

INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE Level value IndicatorSetDouble

INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH Thickness of the level line IndicatorSetInteger

INDICATOR_MAXIMUM Maximum of the indicator window IndicatorSetDouble

INDICATOR_MINIMUM Minimum of the indicator window IndicatorSetDouble

INDICATOR_SHORTNAME Short indicator name IndicatorSetString

INT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by int type Numerical Type Constants

INT_MIN Minimal value, which can be represented by int type Numerical Type Constants

INVALID_HANDLE Incorrect handle Other Constants

IS_DEBUG_MODE Flag that a mq5-program operates in debug mode Other Constants

IS_PROFILE_MODE Flag that a mq5-program operates in profiling mode Other Constants

KIJUNSEN_LINE Kijun-sen line Indicators Lines

LICENSE_DEMO A trial version of a paid product from the Market. It works only in the strategy tester MQLInfoInteger

LICENSE_FREE A free unlimited version MQLInfoInteger

LICENSE_FULL A purchased licensed version allows at least 5 activations. The number of activations is specified by seller. Seller may increase the allowed number of activations MQLInfoInteger

LICENSE_TIME A version with a limited term license MQLInfoInteger

LONG_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by long type Numerical Type Constants

LONG_MIN Minimal value, which can be represented by long type Numerical Type Constants

LOWER_BAND Lower limit Indicators Lines

LOWER_HISTOGRAM Bottom histogram Indicators Lines

LOWER_LINE Bottom line Indicators Lines

M_E e Mathematical Constants

M_PI pi Mathematical Constants

MAIN_LINE Main line Indicators Lines

MB_ABORTRETRYIGNORE Message window contains three buttons: Abort, Retry and Ignore MessageBox

MB_CANCELTRYCONTINUE Message window contains three buttons: Cancel, Try Again, Continue MessageBox

MB_DEFBUTTON1 The first button MB_DEFBUTTON1 - is default, if the other buttons MB_DEFBUTTON2, MB_DEFBUTTON3, or MB_DEFBUTTON4 are not specified MessageBox

MB_DEFBUTTON2 The second button is default MessageBox

MB_DEFBUTTON3 The third button is default MessageBox

MB_DEFBUTTON4 The fourth button is default MessageBox

MB_ICONEXCLAMATION, MB_ICONWARNING The exclamation/warning sign icon MessageBox

MB_ICONINFORMATION, MB_ICONASTERISK The encircled i sign MessageBox

MB_ICONQUESTION The question sign icon MessageBox

MB_ICONSTOP, MB_ICONERROR, MB_ICONHAND The STOP sign icon MessageBox

MB_OK Message window contains only one button: OK. Default MessageBox

MB_OKCANCEL Message window contains two buttons: OK and Cancel MessageBox

MB_RETRYCANCEL Message window contains two buttons: Retry and Cancel MessageBox

MB_YESNO Message window contains two buttons: Yes and No MessageBox

MB_YESNOCANCEL Message window contains three buttons: Yes, No and Cancel MessageBox

MINUSDI_LINE Line –DI Indicators Lines

MODE_EMA Exponential averaging Smoothing Methods

MODE_LWMA Linear-weighted averaging Smoothing Methods

MODE_SMA Simple averaging Smoothing Methods

MODE_SMMA Smoothed averaging Smoothing Methods

MONDAY Monday SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

MQL_DEBUG The flag, that indicates the debug mode MQLInfoInteger

MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED The permission to use DLL for the given executed program MQLInfoInteger

MQL_FRAME_MODE The flag, that indicates the Expert Advisor operating in gathering optimization result frames mode MQLInfoInteger

MQL_LICENSE_TYPE Type of license of the EX5 module. The license refers to the EX5 module, from which a request is made using MQLInfoInteger(MQL_LICENSE_TYPE). MQLInfoInteger

MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT Maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program in MB MQLInfoInteger

MQL_MEMORY_USED The memory size used by MQL5 program in MB MQLInfoInteger

MQL_OPTIMIZATION The flag, that indicates the optimization process MQLInfoInteger

MQL_PROFILER The flag, that indicates the program operating in the code profiling mode MQLInfoInteger

MQL_PROGRAM_NAME Name of the mql5-program executed MQLInfoString

MQL_PROGRAM_PATH Path for the given executed program MQLInfoString

MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE Type of the mql5 program MQLInfoInteger

MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED The permission to modify the Signals for the given executed program MQLInfoInteger

MQL_TESTER The flag, that indicates the tester process MQLInfoInteger

MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED The permission to trade for the given executed program MQLInfoInteger

MQL_VISUAL_MODE The flag, that indicates the visual tester process MQLInfoInteger

NULL Zero for any types Other Constants

OBJ_ALL_PERIODS The object is drawn in all timeframes ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE Left Price Label Object Types

OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE Right Price Label Object Types

OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 Elliott Correction Wave Object Types

OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 Elliott Motive Wave Object Types

OBJ_EVENT The "Event" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar Object Types

OBJ_FIBOTIMES Fibonacci Time Zones Object Types

OBJ_NO_PERIODS The object is not drawn in all timeframes ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_D1 The object is drawn in day charts ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H1 The object is drawn in 1-hour chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H12 The object is drawn in 12-hour chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H2 The object is drawn in 2-hour chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H3 The object is drawn in 3-hour chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H4 The object is drawn in 4-hour chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H6 The object is drawn in 6-hour chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_H8 The object is drawn in 8-hour chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M1 The object is drawn in 1-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M10 The object is drawn in 10-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M12 The object is drawn in 12-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M15 The object is drawn in 15-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M2 The object is drawn in 2-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M20 The object is drawn in 20-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M3 The object is drawn in 3-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M30 The object is drawn in 30-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M4 The object is drawn in 4-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M5 The object is drawn in 5-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_M6 The object is drawn in 6-minute chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 The object is drawn in month charts ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_PERIOD_W1 The object is drawn in week charts ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL The "Rectangle label" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface. Object Types

OBJ_REGRESSION Linear Regression Channel Object Types

OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL Standard Deviation Channel Object Types

OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE Trend Line By Angle Object Types

OBJPROP_ALIGN Horizontal text alignment in the "Edit" object (OBJ_EDIT) ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_ANCHOR Location of the anchor point of a graphical object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_ANGLE Angle. For the objects with no angle specified, created from a program, the value is equal to EMPTY_VALUE ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_ARROWCODE Arrow code for the Arrow object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_BACK Object in the background ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_BGCOLOR The background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_BMPFILE The name of BMP-file for Bitmap Label. See also Resources ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR Border color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE Border type for the "Rectangle label" object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_CHART_ID ID of the "Chart" object (OBJ_CHART). It allows working with the properties of this object like with a normal chart using the functions described in Chart Operations, but there some exceptions. ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE The scale for the Chart object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_COLOR Color ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_CORNER The corner of the chart to link a graphical object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_CREATETIME Time of object creation ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE Displaying the time scale for the Chart object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_DEGREE Level of the Elliott Wave Marking ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_DEVIATION Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_DIRECTION Trend of the Gann object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_DRAWLINES Displaying lines for marking the Elliott Wave ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_ELLIPSE Showing the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object (OBJ_FIBOARC) ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_FILL Fill an object with color (for OBJ_RECTANGLE, OBJ_TRIANGLE, OBJ_ELLIPSE, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, OBJ_REGRESSION) ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_FONT Font ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_FONTSIZE Font size ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_HIDDEN Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the list of objects from the terminal menu "Charts" - "Objects" - "List of objects". The true value allows to hide an object from the list. By default, true is set to the objects that display calendar events, trading history and to the objects created from MQL5 programs. To see such graphical objects and access their properties, click on the "All" button in the "List of objects" window. ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR Color of the line-level ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_LEVELS Number of levels ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE Style of the line-level ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT Level description ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE Level value ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH Thickness of the line-level ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_NAME Object name ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_PERIOD Timeframe for the Chart object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_PRICE Price coordinate ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE Displaying the price scale for the Chart object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_RAY A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT Ray goes to the left ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT Ray goes to the right ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_READONLY Ability to edit text in the Edit object ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_SCALE Scale (properties of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs) ObjectSetDouble, ObjectGetDouble

OBJPROP_SELECTABLE Object availability ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_SELECTED Object is selected ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_STATE Button state (pressed / depressed) ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_STYLE Style ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_SYMBOL Symbol for the Chart object ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_TEXT Description of the object (the text contained in the object) ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_TIME Time coordinate ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES Visibility of an object at timeframes ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_TOOLTIP The text of a tooltip. If the property is not set, then the tooltip generated automatically by the terminal is shown. A tooltip can be disabled by setting the "

" (line feed) value to it ObjectSetString, ObjectGetString

OBJPROP_TYPE Object type ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_WIDTH Line thickness ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_XDISTANCE The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner (see note) ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_XOFFSET The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area in the graphical objects "Bitmap Label" and "Bitmap" (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP). The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image. ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_XSIZE The object's width along the X axis in pixels. Specified for OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL objects. ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_YDISTANCE The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner (see note) ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_YOFFSET The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area in the graphical objects "Bitmap Label" and "Bitmap" (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP). The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image. ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_YSIZE The object's height along the Y axis in pixels. Specified for OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL objects. ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

OBJPROP_ZORDER Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK). The default zero value is set when creating an object; the priority can be increased if necessary. When applying objects one over another, only one of them with the highest priority will receive the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event. ObjectSetInteger, ObjectGetInteger

ORDER_COMMENT Order comment OrderGetString, HistoryOrderGetString

ORDER_FILLING_FOK This filling policy means that an order can be filled only in the specified amount. If the necessary amount of a financial instrument is currently unavailable in the market, the order will not be executed. The required volume can be filled using several offers available on the market at the moment. OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_FILLING_IOC This mode means that a trader agrees to execute a deal with the volume maximally available in the market within that indicated in the order. In case the the entire volume of an order cannot be filled, the available volume of it will be filled, and the remaining volume will be canceled. OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_FILLING_RETURN This policy is used only for market orders (ORDER_TYPE_BUY and ORDER_TYPE_SELL), limit and stop limit orders (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) and only for the symbols with Market or Exchange execution. In case of partial filling a market or limit order with remaining volume is not canceled but processed further. For the activation of the ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT orders, a corresponding limit order ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT/ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT with the ORDER_FILLING_RETURN execution type is created. OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_MAGIC ID of an Expert Advisor that has placed the order (designed to ensure that each Expert Advisor places its own unique number) OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_POSITION_ID Position identifier that is set to an order as soon as it is executed. Each executed order results in a deal that opens or modifies an already existing position. The identifier of exactly this position is set to the executed order at this moment. OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT The current price of the order symbol OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_PRICE_OPEN Price specified in the order OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT The Limit order price for the StopLimit order OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_SL Stop Loss value OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_STATE Order state OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_CANCELED Order canceled by client OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED Order expired OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_FILLED Order fully executed OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL Order partially executed OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_PLACED Order accepted OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_REJECTED Order rejected OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_ADD Order is being registered (placing to the trading system) OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_CANCEL Order is being deleted (deleting from the trading system) OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY Order is being modified (changing its parameters) OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_STATE_STARTED Order checked, but not yet accepted by broker OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_SYMBOL Symbol of the order OrderGetString, HistoryOrderGetString

ORDER_TIME_DAY Good till current trade day order OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_DONE Order execution or cancellation time OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC Order execution/cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION Order expiration time OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_GTC Good till cancel order OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_SETUP Order setup time OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC The time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED Good till expired order OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY The order will be effective till 23:59:59 of the specified day. If this time is outside a trading session, the order expires in the nearest trading time. OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TP Take Profit value OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_TYPE Order type OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_BUY Market Buy order OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT Buy Limit pending order OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP Buy Stop pending order OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT Upon reaching the order price, a pending Buy Limit order is placed at the StopLimit price OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_FILLING Order filling type OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_SELL Market Sell order OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT Sell Limit pending order OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP Sell Stop pending order OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT Upon reaching the order price, a pending Sell Limit order is placed at the StopLimit price OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_TYPE_TIME Order lifetime OrderGetInteger, HistoryOrderGetInteger

ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT Order current volume OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL Order initial volume OrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetDouble

PERIOD_CURRENT Current timeframe Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_D1 1 day Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H1 1 hour Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H12 12 hours Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H2 2 hours Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H3 3 hours Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H4 4 hours Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H6 6 hours Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_H8 8 hours Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M1 1 minute Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M10 10 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M12 12 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M15 15 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M2 2 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M20 20 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M3 3 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M30 30 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M4 4 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M5 5 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_M6 6 minutes Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_MN1 1 month Chart Timeframes

PERIOD_W1 1 week Chart Timeframes

PLOT_ARROW Arrow code for style DRAW_ARROW PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT Vertical shift of arrows for style DRAW_ARROW PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES The number of colors PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN Number of initial bars without drawing and values in the DataWindow PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_DRAW_TYPE Type of graphical construction PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE An empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing PlotIndexSetDouble

PLOT_LABEL The name of the indicator graphical series to display in the DataWindow. When working with complex graphical styles requiring several indicator buffers for display, the names for each buffer can be specified using ";" as a separator. Sample code is shown in DRAW_CANDLES PlotIndexSetString

PLOT_LINE_COLOR The index of a buffer containing the drawing color PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_LINE_STYLE Drawing line style PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_LINE_WIDTH The thickness of the drawing line PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_SHIFT Shift of indicator plotting along the time axis in bars PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLOT_SHOW_DATA Sign of display of construction values in the DataWindow PlotIndexSetInteger, PlotIndexGetInteger

PLUSDI_LINE Line +DI Indicators Lines

POINTER_AUTOMATIC Pointer of any objects created automatically (not using new()) CheckPointer

POINTER_DYNAMIC Pointer of the object created by the new() operator CheckPointer

POINTER_INVALID Incorrect pointer CheckPointer

POSITION_COMMENT Position comment PositionGetString

POSITION_COMMISSION Commission PositionGetDouble

POSITION_IDENTIFIER Position identifier is a unique number that is assigned to every newly opened position and doesn't change during the entire lifetime of the position. Position turnover doesn't change its identifier. PositionGetInteger

POSITION_MAGIC Position magic number (see ORDER_MAGIC) PositionGetInteger

POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT Current price of the position symbol PositionGetDouble

POSITION_PRICE_OPEN Position open price PositionGetDouble

POSITION_PROFIT Current profit PositionGetDouble

POSITION_SL Stop Loss level of opened position PositionGetDouble

POSITION_SWAP Cumulative swap PositionGetDouble

POSITION_SYMBOL Symbol of the position PositionGetString

POSITION_TIME Position open time PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TIME_MSC Position opening time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TIME_UPDATE Position changing time in seconds since 01.01.1970 PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TIME_UPDATE_MSC Position changing time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TP Take Profit level of opened position PositionGetDouble

POSITION_TYPE Position type PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TYPE_BUY Buy PositionGetInteger

POSITION_TYPE_SELL Sell PositionGetInteger

POSITION_VOLUME Position volume PositionGetDouble

PRICE_CLOSE Close price Price Constants

PRICE_HIGH The maximum price for the period Price Constants

PRICE_LOW The minimum price for the period Price Constants

PRICE_MEDIAN Median price, (high + low)/2 Price Constants

PRICE_OPEN Open price Price Constants

PRICE_TYPICAL Typical price, (high + low + close)/3 Price Constants

PRICE_WEIGHTED Average price, (high + low + close + close)/4 Price Constants

PROGRAM_EXPERT Expert MQLInfoInteger

PROGRAM_INDICATOR Indicator MQLInfoInteger

PROGRAM_SCRIPT Script MQLInfoInteger

REASON_ACCOUNT Another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_CHARTCHANGE Symbol or chart period has been changed UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_CHARTCLOSE Chart has been closed UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_CLOSE Terminal has been closed UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_INITFAILED This value means that OnInit() handler has returned a nonzero value UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_PARAMETERS Input parameters have been changed by a user UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_PROGRAM Expert Advisor terminated its operation by calling the ExpertRemove() function UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_RECOMPILE Program has been recompiled UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_REMOVE Program has been deleted from the chart UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

REASON_TEMPLATE A new template has been applied UninitializeReason, OnDeinit

SATURDAY Saturday SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

SEEK_CUR Current position of a file pointer FileSeek

SEEK_END File end FileSeek

SEEK_SET File beginning FileSeek

SENKOUSPANA_LINE Senkou Span A line Indicators Lines

SENKOUSPANB_LINE Senkou Span B line Indicators Lines

SERIES_BARS_COUNT Bars count for the symbol-period for the current moment SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_FIRSTDATE The very first date for the symbol-period for the current moment SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE Open time of the last bar of the symbol-period SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE The very first date in the history of the symbol on the server regardless of the timeframe SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED Symbol/period data synchronization flag for the current moment SeriesInfoInteger

SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE The very first date in the history of the symbol in the client terminal, regardless of the timeframe SeriesInfoInteger

SHORT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by short type Numerical Type Constants

SHORT_MIN Minimal value, which can be represented by short type Numerical Type Constants

SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN Author login SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE Account balance SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER Broker name (company) SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER Broker server SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY Signal base currency SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED Publication date (date when it become available for subscription) SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED Monitoring starting date SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY Account equity SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN Account gain SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_ID Signal ID SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE Account leverage SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN Account maximum drawdown SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_NAME Signal name SignalBaseGetString

SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS Profit in pips SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE Signal subscription price SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_RATING Position in rating SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_ROI Return on Investment (%) SignalBaseGetDouble

SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS Number of subscribers SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE Account type (0-real, 1-demo, 2-contest) SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES Number of trades SignalBaseGetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED The flag enables synchronization without confirmation dialog SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit flag SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT Deposit percent (%) SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT Equity limit SignalInfoGetDouble, SignalInfoSetDouble

SIGNAL_INFO_ID Signal id, r/o SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_NAME Signal name, r/o SignalInfoGetString

SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades) SignalInfoGetDouble, SignalInfoSetDouble

SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED "Copy trades by subscription" permission flag SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE "Agree to terms of use of Signals service" flag, r/o SignalInfoGetInteger, SignalInfoSetInteger

SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT Maximum percent of deposit used (%), r/o SignalInfoGetDouble, SignalInfoSetDouble

SIGNAL_LINE Signal line Indicators Lines

STAT_BALANCE_DD Maximum balance drawdown in monetary terms. In the process of trading, a balance may have numerous drawdowns; here the largest value is taken TesterStatistics

STAT_BALANCE_DD_RELATIVE Balance drawdown in monetary terms that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown as a percentage (STAT_BALANCE_DDREL_PERCENT). TesterStatistics

STAT_BALANCE_DDREL_PERCENT Maximum balance drawdown as a percentage. In the process of trading, a balance may have numerous drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value in percents is calculated. The greatest value is returned TesterStatistics

STAT_BALANCEDD_PERCENT Balance drawdown as a percentage that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in monetary terms (STAT_BALANCE_DD). TesterStatistics

STAT_BALANCEMIN Minimum balance value TesterStatistics

STAT_CONLOSSMAX Maximum loss in a series of losing trades. The value is less than or equal to zero TesterStatistics

STAT_CONLOSSMAX_TRADES The number of trades that have formed STAT_CONLOSSMAX (maximum loss in a series of losing trades) TesterStatistics

STAT_CONPROFITMAX Maximum profit in a series of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero TesterStatistics

STAT_CONPROFITMAX_TRADES The number of trades that have formed STAT_CONPROFITMAX (maximum profit in a series of profitable trades) TesterStatistics

STAT_CUSTOM_ONTESTER The value of the calculated custom optimization criterion returned by the OnTester() function TesterStatistics

STAT_DEALS The number of deals TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITY_DD Maximum equity drawdown in monetary terms. In the process of trading, numerous drawdowns may appear on the equity; here the largest value is taken TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITY_DD_RELATIVE Equity drawdown in monetary terms that was recorded at the moment of the maximum equity drawdown in percent (STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT). TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT Maximum equity drawdown as a percentage. In the process of trading, an equity may have numerous drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value in percents is calculated. The greatest value is returned TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITYDD_PERCENT Drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum equity drawdown in monetary terms (STAT_EQUITY_DD). TesterStatistics

STAT_EQUITYMIN Minimum equity value TesterStatistics

STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF Expected payoff TesterStatistics

STAT_GROSS_LOSS Total loss, the sum of all negative trades. The value is less than or equal to zero TesterStatistics

STAT_GROSS_PROFIT Total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero TesterStatistics

STAT_INITIAL_DEPOSIT The value of the initial deposit TesterStatistics

STAT_LONG_TRADES Long trades TesterStatistics

STAT_LOSS_TRADES Losing trades TesterStatistics

STAT_LOSSTRADES_AVGCON Average length of a losing series of trades TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_CONLOSS_TRADES The number of trades in the longest series of losing trades STAT_MAX_CONLOSSES TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_CONLOSSES The total loss of the longest series of losing trades TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_CONPROFIT_TRADES The number of trades in the longest series of profitable trades STAT_MAX_CONWINS TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_CONWINS The total profit of the longest series of profitable trades TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_LOSSTRADE Maximum loss – the lowest value of all losing trades. The value is less than or equal to zero TesterStatistics

STAT_MAX_PROFITTRADE Maximum profit – the largest value of all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero TesterStatistics

STAT_MIN_MARGINLEVEL Minimum value of the margin level TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT Net profit after testing, the sum of STAT_GROSS_PROFIT and STAT_GROSS_LOSS (STAT_GROSS_LOSS is always less than or equal to zero) TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR Profit factor, equal to the ratio of STAT_GROSS_PROFIT/STAT_GROSS_LOSS. If STAT_GROSS_LOSS=0, the profit factor is equal to DBL_MAX TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT_LONGTRADES Profitable long trades TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT_SHORTTRADES Profitable short trades TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFIT_TRADES Profitable trades TesterStatistics

STAT_PROFITTRADES_AVGCON Average length of a profitable series of trades TesterStatistics

STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR Recovery factor, equal to the ratio of STAT_PROFIT/STAT_BALANCE_DD TesterStatistics

STAT_SHARPE_RATIO Sharpe ratio TesterStatistics

STAT_SHORT_TRADES Short trades TesterStatistics

STAT_TRADES The number of trades TesterStatistics

STAT_WITHDRAWAL Money withdrawn from an account TesterStatistics

STO_CLOSECLOSE Calculation is based on Close/Close prices Price Constants

STO_LOWHIGH Calculation is based on Low/High prices Price Constants

STYLE_DASH Broken line Drawing Styles

STYLE_DASHDOT Dash-dot line Drawing Styles

STYLE_DASHDOTDOT Dash - two points Drawing Styles

STYLE_DOT Dotted line Drawing Styles

STYLE_SOLID Solid line Drawing Styles

SUNDAY Sunday SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

SYMBOL_ASK Ask - best buy offer SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_ASKHIGH Maximal Ask of the day SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_ASKLOW Minimal Ask of the day SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_BANK Feeder of the current quote SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_BASIS The underlying asset of a derivative SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_BID Bid - best sell offer SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_BIDHIGH Maximal Bid of the day SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_BIDLOW Minimal Bid of the day SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD CFD mode - calculation of margin and profit for CFD SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX CFD index mode - calculation of margin and profit for CFD by indexes SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE CFD Leverage mode - calculation of margin and profit for CFD at leverage trading SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES Futures mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading futures contracts on a stock exchange SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS FORTS Futures mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading futures contracts on FORTS. SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS Exchange mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading securities on a stock exchange SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX Forex mode - calculation of profit and margin for Forex SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES Futures mode - calculation of margin and profit for futures SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_SERV_COLLATERAL Collateral mode - a symbol is used as a non-tradable asset on a trading account. SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE Basic currency of a symbol SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN Margin currency SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT Profit currency SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION Symbol description SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_DIGITS Digits after a decimal point SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY The order is valid till the end of the day SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC The order is valid during the unlimited time period, until it is explicitly canceled SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE Flags of allowed order expiration modes SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED The expiration time is specified in the order SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY The expiration date is specified in the order SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME Date of the symbol trade end (usually used for futures) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK This policy means that a deal can be executed only with the specified volume. If the necessary amount of a financial instrument is currently unavailable in the market, the order will not be executed. The required volume can be filled using several offers available on the market at the moment. SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC In this case a trader agrees to execute a deal with the volume maximally available in the market within that indicated in the order. In case the order cannot be filled completely, the available volume of the order will be filled, and the remaining volume will be canceled. The possibility of using IOC orders is determined at the trade server. SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE Flags of allowed order filling modes SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ISIN The name of a symbol in the ISIN system (International Securities Identification Number). The International Securities Identification Number is a 12-digit alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies a security. The presence of this symbol property is determined on the side of a trade server. SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_LAST Price of the last deal SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_LASTHIGH Maximal Last of the day SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_LASTLOW Minimal Last of the day SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL Initial margin means the amount in the margin currency required for opening a position with the volume of one lot. It is used for checking a client's assets when he or she enters the market. SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE The maintenance margin. If it is set, it sets the margin amount in the margin currency of the symbol, charged from one lot. It is used for checking a client's assets when his/her account state changes. If the maintenance margin is equal to 0, the initial margin is used. SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE Option type SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE_EUROPEAN European option may only be exercised on a specified date (expiration, execution date, delivery date) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE_AMERICAN American option may be exercised on any trading day on or before expiry. The period within which a buyer can exercise the option is specified for it SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT Option right (Call/Put) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT_CALL A call option gives you the right to buy an asset at a specified price SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT_PUT A put option gives you the right to sell an asset at a specified price SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE The strike price of an option. The price at which an option buyer can buy (in a Call option) or sell (in a Put option) the underlying asset, and the option seller is obliged to sell or buy the appropriate amount of the underlying asset. SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT Limit orders are allowed (Buy Limit and Sell Limit) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET Market orders are allowed (Buy and Sell) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE Flags of allowed order types SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_SL Stop Loss is allowed SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP Stop orders are allowed (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT Stop-limit orders are allowed (Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_ORDER_TP Take Profit is allowed SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_PATH Path in the symbol tree SymbolInfoString

SYMBOL_POINT Symbol point value SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SELECT Symbol is selected in Market Watch SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SESSION_AW Average weighted price of the current session SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS Number of Buy orders at the moment SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME Current volume of Buy orders SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE Close price of the current session SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS Number of deals in the current session SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST Summary open interest SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN Open price of the current session SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX Maximal price of the current session SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN Minimal price of the current session SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT Settlement price of the current session SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS Number of Sell orders at the moment SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME Current volume of Sell orders SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER Summary turnover of the current session SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME Summary volume of current session deals SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SPREAD Spread value in points SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT Indication of a floating spread SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_START_TIME Date of the symbol trade beginning (usually used for futures) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG Long swap value SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE Swap calculation model SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT Swaps are charged in money, in client deposit currency SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN Swaps are charged in money in margin currency of the symbol SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL Swaps are charged in money in base currency of the symbol SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED Swaps disabled (no swaps) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT Swaps are charged as the specified annual interest from the instrument price at calculation of swap (standard bank year is 360 days) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN Swaps are charged as the specified annual interest from the open price of position (standard bank year is 360 days) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS Swaps are charged in points SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID Swaps are charged by reopening positions. At the end of a trading day the position is closed. Next day it is reopened by the current Bid price +/- specified number of points (parameters SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG and SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT Swaps are charged by reopening positions. At the end of a trading day the position is closed. Next day it is reopened by the close price +/- specified number of points (parameters SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG and SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS Day of week to charge 3 days swap rollover SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT Short swap value SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH Maximal number of requests shown in Depth of Market. For symbols that have no queue of requests, the value is equal to zero. SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TIME Time of the last quote SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE Contract price calculation mode SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE Trade contract size SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE Exchange execution SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT Instant execution SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET Market execution SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST Execution by request SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE Deal execution mode SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL Distance to freeze trade operations in points SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE Order execution type SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY Allowed only position close operations SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED Trade is disabled for the symbol SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL No trade restrictions SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY Allowed only long positions SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY Allowed only short positions SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL Minimal indention in points from the current close price to place Stop orders SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE Minimal price change SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE Value of SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS Calculated tick price for a losing position SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT Calculated tick price for a profitable position SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUME Volume of the last deal SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction (buy or sell) for the symbol. For example, with the limitation of 5 lots, you can have an open buy position with the volume of 5 lots and place a pending order Sell Limit with the volume of 5 lots. But in this case you cannot place a Buy Limit pending order (since the total volume in one direction will exceed the limitation) or place Sell Limit with the volume more than 5 lots. SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX Maximal volume for a deal SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN Minimal volume for a deal SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP Minimal volume change step for deal execution SymbolInfoDouble

SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH Maximal day volume SymbolInfoInteger

SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW Minimal day volume SymbolInfoInteger

TENKANSEN_LINE Tenkan-sen line Indicators Lines

TERMINAL_BUILD The client terminal build number TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_CODEPAGE Number of the code page of the language installed in the client terminal TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH Common path for all of the terminals installed on a computer TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_ACCOUNT The flag indicates the presence of MQL5.community authorization data in the terminal TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_BALANCE Balance in MQL5.community TerminalInfoDouble

TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_CONNECTION Connection to MQL5.community TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_COMPANY Company name TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_CONNECTED Connection to a trade server TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_CPU_CORES The number of CPU cores in the system TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_DATA_PATH Folder in which terminal data are stored TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_DISK_SPACE Free disk space for the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal (agent), MB TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED Permission to use DLL TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_EMAIL_ENABLED Permission to send e-mails using SMTP-server and login, specified in the terminal settings TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED Permission to send reports using FTP-server and login, specified in the terminal settings TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_LANGUAGE Language of the terminal TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_MAXBARS The maximal bars count on the chart TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE Free memory of the terminal (agent) process, MB TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL Physical memory in the system, MB TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL Memory available to the process of the terminal (agent), MB TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED Memory used by the terminal (agent), MB TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_MQID The flag indicates the presence of MetaQuotes ID data for Push notifications TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_NAME Terminal name TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED Permission to send notifications to smartphone TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_OPENCL_SUPPORT The version of the supported OpenCL in the format of 0x00010002 = 1.2. "0" means that OpenCL is not supported TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_PATH Folder from which the terminal is started TerminalInfoString

TERMINAL_PING_LAST The last known value of a ping to a trade server in microseconds. One second comprises of one million microseconds TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI). TerminalInfoInteger

TERMINAL_X64 Indication of the "64-bit terminal" TerminalInfoInteger

THURSDAY Thursday SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

TRADE_ACTION_DEAL Place a trade order for an immediate execution with the specified parameters (market order) MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY Modify the parameters of the order placed previously MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_ACTION_PENDING Place a trade order for the execution under specified conditions (pending order) MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE Delete the pending order placed previously MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_ACTION_SLTP Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an opened position MqlTradeRequest

TRADE_RETCODE_CANCEL Request canceled by trader MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_CLIENT_DISABLES_AT Autotrading disabled by client terminal MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_CONNECTION No connection with the trade server MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_DONE Request completed MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_DONE_PARTIAL Only part of the request was completed MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_ERROR Request processing error MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_FROZEN Order or position frozen MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID Invalid request MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_EXPIRATION Invalid order expiration date in the request MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_ORDER Incorrect or prohibited order type MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_PRICE Invalid price in the request MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_STOPS Invalid stops in the request MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_VOLUME Invalid volume in the request MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_ORDERS The number of pending orders has reached the limit MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_VOLUME The volume of orders and positions for the symbol has reached the limit MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_LOCKED Request locked for processing MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_MARKET_CLOSED Market is closed MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES No changes in request MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_NO_MONEY There is not enough money to complete the request MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_ONLY_REAL Operation is allowed only for live accounts MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_ORDER_CHANGED Order state changed MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED Order placed MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_POSITION_CLOSED Position with the specified POSITION_IDENTIFIER has already been closed MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_CHANGED Prices changed MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_OFF There are no quotes to process the request MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_REJECT Request rejected MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_REQUOTE Requote MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_SERVER_DISABLES_AT Autotrading disabled by server MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_TIMEOUT Request canceled by timeout MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_TOO_MANY_REQUESTS Too frequent requests MqlTradeResult

TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED Trade is disabled MqlTradeResult

TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD Adding a deal to the history. The action is performed as a result of an order execution or performing operations with an account balance. MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_DELETE Deleting a deal from the history. There may be cases when a previously executed deal is deleted from a server. For example, a deal has been deleted in an external trading system (exchange) where it was previously transferred by a broker. MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_UPDATE Updating a deal in the history. There may be cases when a previously executed deal is changed on a server. For example, a deal has been changed in an external trading system (exchange) where it was previously transferred by a broker. MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_ADD Adding an order to the history as a result of execution or cancellation. MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_DELETE Deleting an order from the orders history. This type is provided for enhancing functionality on a trade server side. MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_UPDATE Changing an order located in the orders history. This type is provided for enhancing functionality on a trade server side. MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD Adding a new open order. MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_DELETE Removing an order from the list of the open ones. An order can be deleted from the open ones as a result of setting an appropriate request or execution (filling) and moving to the history. MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_UPDATE Updating an open order. The updates include not only evident changes from the client terminal or a trade server sides but also changes of an order state when setting it (for example, transition from ORDER_STATE_STARTED to ORDER_STATE_PLACED or from ORDER_STATE_PLACED to ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL, etc.). MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_POSITION Changing a position not related to a deal execution. This type of transaction shows that a position has been changed on a trade server side. Position volume, open price, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels can be changed. Data on changes are submitted in MqlTradeTransaction structure via OnTradeTransaction handler. Position change (adding, changing or closing), as a result of a deal execution, does not lead to the occurrence of TRADE_TRANSACTION_POSITION transaction. MqlTradeTransaction

TRADE_TRANSACTION_REQUEST Notification of the fact that a trade request has been processed by a server and processing result has been received. Only type field (trade transaction type) must be analyzed for such transactions in MqlTradeTransaction structure. The second and third parameters of OnTradeTransaction (request and result) must be analyzed for additional data. MqlTradeTransaction

TUESDAY Tuesday SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

TYPE_BOOL bool MqlParam

TYPE_CHAR char MqlParam

TYPE_COLOR color MqlParam

TYPE_DATETIME datetime MqlParam

TYPE_DOUBLE double MqlParam

TYPE_FLOAT float MqlParam

TYPE_INT int MqlParam

TYPE_LONG long MqlParam

TYPE_SHORT short MqlParam

TYPE_STRING string MqlParam

TYPE_UCHAR uchar MqlParam

TYPE_UINT uint MqlParam

TYPE_ULONG ulong MqlParam

TYPE_USHORT ushort MqlParam

UCHAR_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by uchar type Numerical Type Constants

UINT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by uint type Numerical Type Constants

ULONG_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by ulong type Numerical Type Constants

UPPER_BAND Upper limit Indicators Lines

UPPER_HISTOGRAM Upper histogram Indicators Lines

UPPER_LINE Upper line Indicators Lines

USHORT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by ushort type Numerical Type Constants

VOLUME_REAL Trade volume Price Constants

VOLUME_TICK Tick volume Price Constants

WEDNESDAY Wednesday SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoSessionQuote, SymbolInfoSessionTrade

WHOLE_ARRAY Means the number of items remaining until the end of the array, i.e., the entire array will be processed Other Constants