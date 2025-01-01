- GlobalVariableCheck
- GlobalVariableTime
- GlobalVariableDel
- GlobalVariableGet
- GlobalVariableName
- GlobalVariableSet
- GlobalVariablesFlush
- GlobalVariableTemp
- GlobalVariableSetOnCondition
- GlobalVariablesDeleteAll
- GlobalVariablesTotal
GlobalVariablesFlush
Forcibly saves contents of all global variables to a disk.
void GlobalVariablesFlush();
Return Value
No return value.
Note
The terminal writes all the global variables when the work is over, but data can be lost at a sudden computer operation failure. This function allows independently controlling the process of saving global variables in case of contingency.
Example:
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."