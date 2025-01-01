#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableFlush"

#define GV_VALUE 1.23456



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create a global variable for the client terminal

if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME, GV_VALUE))

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- work in the program with the created global variables of the client terminal

//--- ...

//--- at the required moment of the program operation, depending on the logic of the independent

//--- process of saving global variables in case of emergency,

//--- forcefully write the contents of all global variables to the disk

GlobalVariablesFlush();

}