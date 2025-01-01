HistoryDealGetString

Returns the requested property of a deal. The deal property must be of the string type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

string HistoryDealGetString(

ulong ticket_number,

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING property_id

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool HistoryDealGetString(

ulong ticket_number,

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING property_id,

string& string_var

);

Parameters

ticket_number

[in] Deal ticket.

property_id

[in] Identifier of the deal property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.

string_var

[out] Variable of the string type that accepts the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the string type.

Note

Do not confuse orders, deals and positions. Each deal is the result of the execution of an order, each position is the summary result of one or more deals.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- request deal and order history

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- in a loop by the list of deals in the account history

int total=HistoryDealsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the ticket of the next deal (the deal is automatically selected to get its properties)

ulong ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- get the type and direction of the deal and display the header for the list of real properties of the selected deal

string type=DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_TYPE));

string entry=DealEntryDescription((ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_ENTRY));

PrintFormat("String properties of an deal %s entry %s #%I64u:", type, entry, ticket);



//--- print all the real properties of the selected deal under the header

HistoryDealPropertiesStringPrint(ticket, 13);

}

/*

result:

String properties of an deal Buy entry In #2785021084:

Symbol: EURUSD

Comment: Test PositionGetString

Extarnal ID:

String properties of an deal Buy entry Out #2497993663:

Symbol: EURUSD

Comment: [tp 1.08639]

Extarnal ID:

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display string properties of the selected deal in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryDealPropertiesStringPrint(const ulong ticket, const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

string value ="";



//--- define the header text and the width of the header field

//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1

header="Symbol:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- get and display the deal symbol with the specified header width in the journal

if(!HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- display the deal comment in the journal

header="Comment:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_COMMENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- display the deal ID in an external trading system

header="Extarnal ID:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_EXTERNAL_ID, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the deal type description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE : return("Balance");

case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT : return("Credit");

case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE : return("Additional charge");

case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION : return("Correction");

case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS : return("Bonus");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION : return("Additional commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY : return("Daily commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY : return("Monthly commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return("Daily agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY: return("Monthly agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST : return("Interest rate");

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED : return("Canceled buy deal");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED : return("Canceled sell deal");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND : return("Dividend operations");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED : return("Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations");

case DEAL_TAX : return("Tax charges");

default : return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return position change method |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)

{

switch(entry)

{

case DEAL_ENTRY_IN : return("In");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT : return("Out");

case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT : return("Reverce");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY : return("Out by");

case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE : return("Status record");

default : return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);

}

}

See also

HistoryDealsTotal(), HistorySelect(), HistoryDealGetTicket(), Deal Properties