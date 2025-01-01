MQL5 ReferenceWorking with Events
Event Functions
This group contains functions for working with custom events and timer events. Besides this group, there are special functions for handling predefined events.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Launches event generator of the high-resolution timer with a period less than 1 second for the current chart
|
Starts the timer event generator with the specified periodicity for the current chart
|
Stops the generation of events by the timer in the current chart
|
Generates a custom event for the specified chart
See also