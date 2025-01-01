DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceWorking with Events 

Event Functions

This group contains functions for working with custom events and timer events. Besides this group, there are special functions for handling predefined events.

Function

Action

EventSetMillisecondTimer

Launches event generator of the high-resolution timer with a period less than 1 second for the current chart

EventSetTimer

Starts the timer event generator with the specified periodicity for the current chart

EventKillTimer

Stops the generation of events by the timer in the current chart

EventChartCustom

Generates a custom event for the specified chart

See also

Types of Chart Events