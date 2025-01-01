//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the current chart period and display the obtained value in the journal

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=ChartPeriod();

Print("Current chart period: ", EnumToString(period));



//--- take the existing (in this case, the current) chart ID

long chart_id=ChartID();

period=ChartPeriod(chart_id);

PrintFormat("Chart period with ID %I64d: %s", chart_id, EnumToString(period));



//--- set a random chart ID

period=ChartPeriod(1234567890);

if(period==0)

Print("The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist");

else

Print("Chart period with ID 1234567890: ", EnumToString(period));

/*

result:

Current chart period: PERIOD_M15

Chart period with ID 133510090240498505: PERIOD_M15

The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist

*/

}