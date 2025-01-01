//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| The EA displays MessageBox window with a request for further work|

//| upon reaching specified number of series of unprofitable trades |

//| Wait for the specified number of bars and display MessageBox |

//| with a request to continue work. |

//| To check, we need to manually open and close several positions |

//| with a loss, since the EA does not control |

//| its own "positions" by magic number for simplicity. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



//--- input parameters

input uint InpMaxLossDeals = 3; // Max Loss deals

input uint InpInactivityNumBars = 5; // Number of bars of advisor inactivity



//--- global variables

bool ExtFirstStart=true; // First launch flag

bool ExtFlag=true; // Flag for allowing the EA to work

uint ExtNumLoss; // Number of consecutive unprofitable trades

datetime ExtTimeLastLoss; // Time of the last trade to close a losing position



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- get the number of losing trades in a row and the time of the last trade to close the position

ExtNumLoss=GetNumLosingTradesInRow(ExtTimeLastLoss);



return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

Comment("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- determine how many bars have passed since the last closed losing position in the series

int bars_remaining=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,ExtTimeLastLoss);



//--- if this is the first launch

if(ExtFirstStart)

{

//--- If a specified number of bars have already passed after a series of unprofitable positions, set the EA operation flag

if(bars_remaining>(int)InpInactivityNumBars)

ExtFlag=true;

ExtFirstStart=false;

}



//--- if the EA operation flag is disabled

if(!ExtFlag)

{

Comment(StringFormat("The advisor is stopped for %d bars. Num Loss positions: %u, Time last loss: %s",

(InpInactivityNumBars-bars_remaining),ExtNumLoss,TimeToString(ExtTimeLastLoss,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)));

//--- if a specified number of bars have passed after a series of unprofitable positions

if(bars_remaining>(int)InpInactivityNumBars)

{

//--- display MessageBox window with the specified text and window title

//--- the request window has two Yes/No buttons and an icon with a question mark.

//--- the Yes button is selected by default.

string mb_text="The specified number of bars of EA inactivity have passed.

Continue its work?";

string mb_caption="Please note";

int mb_id=MessageBox(mb_text,mb_caption,MB_YESNO|MB_ICONQUESTION|MB_DEFBUTTON1);

//--- if the return code from MessageBox is the Yes button pressed, set the EA operation flag

if(mb_id==IDYES)

{

ExtFlag=true;

return;

}

}

//--- the EA operation flag is disabled, exit OnTick()

return;

}



//--- the EA operation flag is set - the EA works as provided by the code below

Comment(StringFormat("The advisor is working. Num Loss positions: %u, Time last loss: %s, Elapsed Bars: %d",

ExtNumLoss,TimeToString(ExtTimeLastLoss,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),bars_remaining));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| TradeTransaction function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,

const MqlTradeRequest& request,

const MqlTradeResult& result)

{

//--- if the transaction type is adding a transaction to history

if(trans.type==TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD)

{

//--- get a deal ticket and select a deal from the list by ticket

ulong deal_ticket=trans.deal;

if(HistoryDealSelect(deal_ticket))

{

//--- if this is a market exit trade, get the number of losing trades in a row and the time of the last trade

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry=(ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_ENTRY);

if(entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || entry==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT || entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY)

ExtNumLoss=GetNumLosingTradesInRow(ExtTimeLastLoss);

}

}



//--- if the number of losing trades in a row is greater than the specified value and the EA operation flag is enabled

if(ExtNumLoss>=InpMaxLossDeals && ExtFlag)

{

//--- display MessageBox window with the specified text and window title

//--- the request window has two Yes/No buttons and an icon with an exclamation mark.

//--- the No button is selected by default.

string mb_text="The number of losing trades has reached the specified maximum. The advisor is stopped.

Continue its work?";

string mb_caption="Attention!";

int mb_id=MessageBox(mb_text,mb_caption,MB_YESNO|MB_ICONQUESTION|MB_DEFBUTTON2);

//--- if the return code from MessageBox is the No button pressed, disable the EA operation flag

if(mb_id==IDNO)

ExtFlag=false;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the number of consecutive unprofitable trades |

//| and the time of the last trade to close a losing position |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

uint GetNumLosingTradesInRow(datetime &time_last_deal)

{

//--- select the entire history

if(!HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))

return(0);



//--- get the next trade ticket by the list of historical deals in a loop

uint res=0;

uint total=HistoryDealsTotal();

for(int i=(int)total-1; i>=0; i--)

{

ulong deal_ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

if(deal_ticket>0)

{

//--- if the deal is not for exiting the position, move on to the next one

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry=(ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_ENTRY);

if(entry!=DEAL_ENTRY_OUT && entry!=DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY && entry!=DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT)

continue;

//--- if the result of closing a position has a profit, interrupt the loop

if(!IsClosePositionWithLoss(deal_ticket))

break;

//--- increase the counter of consecutive loss-making trades

res++;

//--- write the maximum trade time into a variable (looking for the last one)

datetime deal_time=(datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TIME);

if(deal_time>time_last_deal)

time_last_deal=deal_time;

}

}



//--- return the number of consecutive losses

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the flag of closing a position with a loss |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool IsClosePositionWithLoss(const ulong deal_ticket)

{

//--- get the values of the properties affecting profit from the trade

double profit=HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket,DEAL_PROFIT);

double comission=HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket,DEAL_COMMISSION);

double swap=HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket,DEAL_SWAP);

double fee=HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket,DEAL_FEE);



//--- return the flag indicating that the total value of the received properties is negative

return(profit+comission+swap+fee<0);

}