- FileSelectDialog
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
- FileIsExist
- FileOpen
- FileClose
- FileCopy
- FileDelete
- FileMove
- FileFlush
- FileGetInteger
- FileIsEnding
- FileIsLineEnding
- FileReadArray
- FileReadBool
- FileReadDatetime
- FileReadDouble
- FileReadFloat
- FileReadInteger
- FileReadLong
- FileReadNumber
- FileReadString
- FileReadStruct
- FileSeek
- FileSize
- FileTell
- FileWrite
- FileWriteArray
- FileWriteDouble
- FileWriteFloat
- FileWriteInteger
- FileWriteLong
- FileWriteString
- FileWriteStruct
- FileLoad
- FileSave
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
FileGetInteger
Gets an integer property of a file. There are two variants of the function.
1. Get a property by the handle of a file.
|
long FileGetInteger(
2. Get a property by the file name.
|
long FileGetInteger(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().
file_name
[in] File name.
property_id
[in] File property ID. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration. If the second variant of the function is used, you can receive only the values of the following properties: FILE_EXISTS, FILE_CREATE_DATE, FILE_MODIFY_DATE, FILE_ACCESS_DATE and FILE_SIZE.
common_folder=false
[in] Points to the file location. If the parameter is false, terminal data folder is viewed. Otherwise it is assumed that the file is in the shared folder of all terminals \Terminal\Common\Files (FILE_COMMON).
Return Value
The value of the property. In case of an error, -1 is returned. To get an error code use the GetLastError() function.
If a folder is specified when getting properties by the name, the function will have error 5018 (ERR_MQL_FILE_IS_DIRECTORY) in any case, though the return value will be correct.
Note
The function always changes the error code. In case of successful completion the error code is reset to NULL.
Example:
|
//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script
See also