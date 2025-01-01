FileGetInteger

Gets an integer property of a file. There are two variants of the function.

1. Get a property by the handle of a file.

long FileGetInteger(

int file_handle,

ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id

);

2. Get a property by the file name.

long FileGetInteger(

const string file_name,

ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id,

bool common_folder=false

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

file_name

[in] File name.

property_id

[in] File property ID. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration. If the second variant of the function is used, you can receive only the values of the following properties: FILE_EXISTS, FILE_CREATE_DATE, FILE_MODIFY_DATE, FILE_ACCESS_DATE and FILE_SIZE.

common_folder=false

[in] Points to the file location. If the parameter is false, terminal data folder is viewed. Otherwise it is assumed that the file is in the shared folder of all terminals \Terminal\Common\Files (FILE_COMMON).

Return Value

The value of the property. In case of an error, -1 is returned. To get an error code use the GetLastError() function.

If a folder is specified when getting properties by the name, the function will have error 5018 (ERR_MQL_FILE_IS_DIRECTORY) in any case, though the return value will be correct.

Note

The function always changes the error code. In case of successful completion the error code is reset to NULL.

Example:

//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input string InpFileName="data.csv";

input string InpDirectoryName="SomeFolder";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string path=InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName;

long l=0;

//--- open the file

ResetLastError();

int handle=FileOpen(path,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- print all information about the file

Print(InpFileName," file info:");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_EXISTS,l,"bool");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_CREATE_DATE,l,"date");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_MODIFY_DATE,l,"date");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_ACCESS_DATE,l,"date");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_SIZE,l,"other");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_POSITION,l,"other");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_END,l,"bool");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_IS_COMMON,l,"bool");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_IS_TEXT,l,"bool");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_IS_BINARY,l,"bool");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_IS_CSV,l,"bool");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_IS_ANSI,l,"bool");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_IS_READABLE,l,"bool");

FileInfo(handle,FILE_IS_WRITABLE,l,"bool");

//--- close the file

FileClose(handle);

}

else

PrintFormat("%s file is not opened, ErrorCode = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display the value of the file property |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FileInfo(const int handle,const ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER id,

long l,const string type)

{

//--- receive the property value

ResetLastError();

if((l=FileGetInteger(handle,id))!=-1)

{

//--- the value received, display it in the correct format

if(!StringCompare(type,"bool"))

Print(EnumToString(id)," = ",l ? "true" : "false");

if(!StringCompare(type,"date"))

Print(EnumToString(id)," = ",(datetime)l);

if(!StringCompare(type,"other"))

Print(EnumToString(id)," = ",l);

}

else

Print("Error, Code = ",GetLastError());

}

See also

File Operations, File Properties