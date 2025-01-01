DatabaseReadBind

Moves to the next record and reads data into the structure from it.

bool DatabaseReadBind(

int request,

void& struct_object

);

Parameters

request

[in] The handle of a request created in DatabasePrepare().

struct_object

[out] The reference to the structure the data from the current record is to be read to. The structure should only have numerical types and/or strings (arrays are not allowed) as members and cannot be a descendant.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:

ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003) – no table name specified (empty string or NULL);

ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER (5040) – error converting a request into a UTF-8 string;

ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL (5120) – internal database error;

ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121) – invalid database handle;

ERR_DATABASE_EXECUTE (5124) – request execution error;

ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA (5126) – no table exists (not an error, normal completion).

Note

A number of fields in the struct_object structure should not exceed DatabaseColumnsCount(). If the number of fields in the struct_object structure is less than the number of fields in the record, the partial reading is performed. The remaining data can be explicitly obtained using the corresponding DatabaseColumnText(), DatabaseColumnInteger() and other functions.

Example:

struct Person

{

int id;

string name;

int age;

string address;

double salary;

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

int db;

string filename="company.sqlite";

//--- open

db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE |DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);

if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- if the table COMPANY exists then drop the table

if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "COMPANY"))

{

//--- delete the table

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "DROP TABLE COMPANY"))

{

Print("Failed to drop table COMPANY with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

}

//--- create table

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "CREATE TABLE COMPANY("

"ID INT PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,"

"NAME TEXT NOT NULL,"

"AGE INT NOT NULL,"

"ADDRESS CHAR(50),"

"SALARY REAL );"))

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " create table failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- insert data

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (1, 'Paul', 32, 'California', 25000.00 ); "

"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (2, 'Allen', 25, 'Texas', 15000.00 ); "

"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (3, 'Teddy', 23, 'Norway', 20000.00 );"

"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (4, 'Mark', 25, 'Rich-Mond ', 65000.00 );"))

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " insert failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- prepare the request

int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT * FROM COMPANY WHERE SALARY>15000");

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- print records

Person person;

Print("Persons with salary > 15000:");

for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, person); i++)

Print(i, ": ", person.id, " ", person.name, " ", person.age, " ", person.address, " ", person.salary);

//--- delete request after use

DatabaseFinalize(request);



Print("Some statistics:");

//--- prepare new request about total salary

request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT SUM(SALARY) FROM COMPANY");

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

while(DatabaseRead(request))

{

double total_salary;

DatabaseColumnDouble(request, 0, total_salary);

Print("Total salary=", total_salary);

}

//--- delete request after use

DatabaseFinalize(request);



//--- prepare new request about average salary

request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT AVG(SALARY) FROM COMPANY");

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());

ResetLastError();

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

while(DatabaseRead(request))

{

double aver_salary;

DatabaseColumnDouble(request, 0, aver_salary);

Print("Average salary=", aver_salary);

}

//--- delete request after use

DatabaseFinalize(request);



//--- close database

DatabaseClose(db);

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------

/*

Output:

Persons with salary > 15000:

0: 1 Paul 32 California 25000.0

1: 3 Teddy 23 Norway 20000.0

2: 4 Mark 25 Rich-Mond 65000.0

Some statistics:

Total salary=125000.0

Average salary=31250.0

*/

See also

DatabasePrepare, DatabaseRead