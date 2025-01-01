- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartTimePriceToXY
Converts the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation to the X and Y coordinates.
|
bool ChartTimePriceToXY(
Parameters
chart_id
[in] Chart ID. 0 means the current chart.
sub_window
[in] The number of the chart subwindow. 0 means the main chart window.
time
[in] The time value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the X axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.
price
[in] The price value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the Y axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.
x
[out] The variable, into which the conversion of time to X will be received.
y
[out] The variable, into which the conversion of price to Y will be received.
Return Value
Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.
Example:
|
#define BAR_NUMBER 0 // number of the bar we get the price and time from
See also