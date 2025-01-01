ChartTimePriceToXY

Converts the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation to the X and Y coordinates.

bool ChartTimePriceToXY(

long chart_id,

int sub_window,

datetime time,

double price,

int& x,

int& y

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart ID. 0 means the current chart.

sub_window

[in] The number of the chart subwindow. 0 means the main chart window.

time

[in] The time value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the X axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.

price

[in] The price value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the Y axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.

x

[out] The variable, into which the conversion of time to X will be received.

y

[out] The variable, into which the conversion of price to Y will be received.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Example:

#define BAR_NUMBER 0 // number of the bar we get the price and time from



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- copy data of a single bar by the BAR_NUMBER index

MqlRates rates[]={};

if(CopyRates(_Symbol, _Period, BAR_NUMBER, 1, rates)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates() failed for bar %d. Error %d", BAR_NUMBER, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- convert the obtained price and time into chart pixel coordinates

int x=0, y=0;

ResetLastError();

if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(ChartID(), 0, rates[0].time, rates[0].close, x, y))

{

Print("ChartTimePriceToXY() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- print the obtained result in the journal

PrintFormat("For bar[%d] with opening time %s and price %.*f, the chart coordinates are x: %d, y: %d", BAR_NUMBER, TimeToString(rates[0].time), _Digits, rates[0].close, x, y);



/*

result:

For bar[0] with opening time 2024.08.09 15:06 and price 1.27378, the chart coordinates are x: 784, y: 240

*/

}

See also

ChartXYToTimePrice()