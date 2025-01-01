ObjectGetString

The function returns the value of the corresponding object property. The object property must be of the string type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

string ObjectGetString(

long chart_id,

string name,

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING prop_id,

int prop_modifier=0

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the property value is placed to a receiving variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool ObjectGetString(

long chart_id,

string name,

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING prop_id,

int prop_modifier,

string& string_var

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

name

[in] Name of the object.

prop_id

[in] ID of the object property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.

prop_modifier

[in] Modifier of the specified property. For the first variant, the default modifier value is equal to 0. Most properties do not require a modifier. It denotes the number of the level in Fibonacci tools and in the graphical object Andrew's pitchfork. The numeration of levels starts from zero.

string_var

[out] Variable of the string type that receives the value of the requested properties.

Return Value

String value for the first version of the call.

For the second version of the call returns true, if this property is maintained and the value has been placed into the string_var variable, otherwise returns false. To read more about the error call GetLastError().

Note

The function uses a synchronous call, which means that the function waits for the execution of all commands that have been enqueued for this chart prior to its call, that is why this function can be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

When an object is renamed, two events are formed simultaneously. These events can be handled in an Expert Advisor or indicator by the OnChartEvent() function:

an event of deletion of an object with the old name;

an event of creation of an object with a new name.

Example: