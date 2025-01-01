void OnStart()

{

//--- define the source string with six spaces on the right

string text="All spaces on the right will be removed from this string ";

//--- Display the source string in the log

PrintFormat("Source line:

'%s'", text);

//--- remove all spaces on the right and display the number of removed characters and the resulting string in the log

int num=StringTrimRight(text);

PrintFormat("The StringTrimRight() function removed %d chars from the right side. Now the line looks like this:

'%s'", num, text);



/*

Result

Source line:

'All spaces on the right will be removed from this string '

The StringTrimRight() function removed 6 chars from the right side. Now the line looks like this:

'All spaces on the right will be removed from this string'

*/

}