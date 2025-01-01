DocumentationSections
The function cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the right part of the string after the last meaningful symbol. The string is modified at place.

int  StringTrimRight(
   string&  string_var      // string to cut
   );

Parameters

string_var

[in][out]  String that will be cut from the right.

Return Value

Returns the number of cut symbols.

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- define the source string with six spaces on the right
   string text="All spaces on the right will be removed from this string      ";
//--- Display the source string in the log
   PrintFormat("Source line:\n'%s'"text);
//--- remove all spaces on the right and display the number of removed characters and the resulting string in the log
   int num=StringTrimRight(text);
   PrintFormat("The StringTrimRight() function removed %d chars from the right side. Now the line looks like this:\n'%s'"numtext);
   
   /*
   Result
   Source line:
   'All spaces on the right will be removed from this string      '
   The StringTrimRight() function removed 6 chars from the right sideNow the line looks like this:
   'All spaces on the right will be removed from this string'
   */
  }

See also

