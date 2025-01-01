void OnStart()

{

//--- get the last known time of the server, declare the date/time structure and fill in the structure fields

datetime time=TimeCurrent();

MqlDateTime tm ={};

if(!TimeToStruct(time,tm))

Print("TimeToStruct() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- display the obtained server time and the result of filling the MqlDateTime structure using TimeToStruct() in the log

PrintFormat("Server time: %s

- Year: %u

- Month: %02u

- Day: %02u

- Hour: %02u

- Min: %02u

- Sec: %02u

- Day of Year: %03u

- Day of Week: %u (%s)",

(string)time, tm.year, tm.mon, tm.day, tm.hour, tm.min, tm.sec, tm.day_of_year, tm.day_of_week, EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)tm.day_of_week));

/*

result:

Server time: 2024.04.18 15:47:27

- Year: 2024

- Month: 04

- Day: 18

- Hour: 15

- Min: 47

- Sec: 27

- Day of Year: 108

- Day of Week: 4 (THURSDAY)

*/

}