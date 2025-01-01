|
void OnStart()
{
//--- get the last known time of the server, declare the date/time structure and fill in the structure fields
datetime time=TimeCurrent();
MqlDateTime tm ={};
if(!TimeToStruct(time,tm))
Print("TimeToStruct() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
//--- display the obtained server time and the result of filling the MqlDateTime structure using TimeToStruct() in the log
PrintFormat("Server time: %s\n- Year: %u\n- Month: %02u\n- Day: %02u\n- Hour: %02u\n- Min: %02u\n- Sec: %02u\n- Day of Year: %03u\n- Day of Week: %u (%s)",
(string)time, tm.year, tm.mon, tm.day, tm.hour, tm.min, tm.sec, tm.day_of_year, tm.day_of_week, EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)tm.day_of_week));
/*
result:
Server time: 2024.04.18 15:47:27
- Year: 2024
- Month: 04
- Day: 18
- Hour: 15
- Min: 47
- Sec: 27
- Day of Year: 108
- Day of Week: 4 (THURSDAY)
*/
}