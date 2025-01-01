- Indexing Direction in Arrays, Buffers and Timeseries
iHighest
Returns the index of the highest value found on the corresponding chart (shift relative to the current bar).
int iHighest(
Parameters
symbol
[in] The symbol, on which the search will be performed. NULL means the current symbol.
timeframe
[in] Period. It can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. 0 means the current chart period.
type
[in] The identifier of the timeseries, in which the search will be performed. Can be equal to any value from ENUM_SERIESMODE.
count=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] The number of elements in the timeseries (from the current bar towards index increasing direction), among which the search should be performed.
start=0
[in] The index (shift relative to the current bar) of the initial bar, from which search for the highest value begins. Negative values are ignored and replaced with a zero value.
Return Value
The index of the highest value found on the corresponding chart (shift relative to the current bar) or -1 in case of an error. For error details, call the GetLastError() function.
Example:
double val;