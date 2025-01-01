ObjectName

The function returns the name of the corresponding object in the specified chart, in the specified subwindow, of the specified type.

string ObjectName(

long chart_id,

int pos,

int sub_window=-1,

int type=-1

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

pos

[in] Ordinal number of the object according to the specified filter by the number and type of the subwindow.

sub_window=-1

[in] Number of the chart subwindow. 0 means the main chart window, -1 means all the subwindows of the chart, including the main window.

type=-1

[in] Type of the object. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT enumeration. -1 means all types.

Return Value

Name of the object is returned in case of success.

Note

The function uses a synchronous call, which means that the function waits for the execution of all commands that have been enqueued for this chart prior to its call, that is why this function can be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

When an object is renamed, two events are formed simultaneously. These events can be handled in an Expert Advisor or indicator by the OnChartEvent() function:

an event of deletion of an object with the old name;

an event of creation of an object with a new name.

Example: