DatabaseExport

Exports a table or an SQL request execution result to a CSV file. The file is created in the UTF-8 encoding.

long DatabaseExport(

int database,

const string table_or_sql,

const string filename,

uint flags,

const string separator

);

Parameters

database

[in] Database handle received in DatabaseOpen().

table_or_sql

[in] A name of a table or a text of an SQL request whose results are to be exported to a specified file.

filename

[in] A file name for data export. The path is set relative to the MQL5\Files folder.

flags

[in] Combination of flags from the ENUM_DATABASE_EXPORT_FLAGS enumeration.

separator

[in] Data separator. If NULL is specified, the '\t' tabulation character is used as a separator. An empty string "" is considered a valid separator but the obtained CSV file cannot be read as a table – it is considered as a set of strings.

Return Value

Return the number of exported entries or a negative value in case of an error. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:

ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (4001) – critical runtime error;

ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003) – path to the database file contains an empty string, or an incompatible combination of flags is set;

ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (4004) - insufficient memory;

ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED(4014) – specified pipe is not allowed;

ERR_PROGRAM_STOPPED(4022) – operation canceled (MQL program stopped);

ERR_WRONG_FILENAME (5002) - invalid file name;

ERR_TOO_LONG_FILENAME (5003) - absolute path to the file exceeds the maximum length;

ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE(5004) – unable to open the file for writing;

ERR_FILE_WRITEERROR(5026) – unable to write to the file;

ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL (5120) – internal database error;

ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121) - invalid database handle;

ERR_DATABASE_QUERY_PREPARE(5125) – request generation error;

ERR_DATABASE_QUERY_NOT_READONLY – read-only request is allowed.

Note

If request results are exported, the SQL request should begin with "SELECT" or "select". In other words, the SQL request cannot alter the database status, otherwise DatabaseExport() fails with an error.

Database string values may contain the conversion character ('\r' or '\r

' ), as well as the value separator character set in the separator parameter. In this case, be sure to use the DATABASE_EXPORT_QUOTED_STRINGS flag in the 'flags' parameter. If this flag is present, all displayed strings are enclosed in double quotes. If a string contains a double quote, it is replaced by two double quotes.

ENUM_DATABASE_EXPORT_FLAGS

ID Description DATABASE_EXPORT_HEADER Display field names in the first string DATABASE_EXPORT_INDEX Display string indices DATABASE_EXPORT_NO_BOM Do not insert BOM mark at the beginning of the file (BOM is inserted by default) DATABASE_EXPORT_CRLF Use CRLF for string break (the default is LF) DATABASE_EXPORT_APPEND Add data to the end of an existing file (by default, the file is overwritten). If the file does not exist, it will be created. DATABASE_EXPORT_QUOTED_STRINGS Display string values in double quotes. DATABASE_EXPORT_COMMON_FOLDER A CSV file is created in the common folder of all client terminals \Terminal\Common\File.

Example:

input int InpRates=100;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

MqlRates rates[];

//--- remember the start time before receiving bars

ulong start=GetMicrosecondCount();

//--- request the last 100 bars on H1

if(CopyRates(Symbol(), PERIOD_H1, 1, InpRates, rates)<InpRates)

{

Print("CopyRates() failed,, Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

else

{

//--- how many bars were received and how much time it took to receive them

PrintFormat("%s: CopyRates received %d bars in %d ms ",

_Symbol, ArraySize(rates), (GetMicrosecondCount()-start)/1000);

}

//--- set the file name for storing the database

string filename=_Symbol+"_"+EnumToString(PERIOD_H1)+"_"+TimeToString(TimeCurrent())+".sqlite";

StringReplace(filename, ":", "-"); // ":" character is not allowed in file names

//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder

int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE|DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE|DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);

if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("Database: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());

return;

}

else

Print("Database: ", filename, " opened successfully");



//--- check if the RATES table exists

if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "RATES"))

{

//--- remove the RATES table

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS RATES"))

{

Print("Failed to drop the RATES table with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

}

//--- create the RATES table

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "CREATE TABLE RATES("

"SYMBOL CHAR(10),"

"TIME INT NOT NULL,"

"OPEN REAL,"

"HIGH REAL,"

"LOW REAL,"

"CLOSE REAL,"

"TICK_VOLUME INT,"

"SPREAD INT,"

"REAL_VOLUME INT);"))

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " create table RATES with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- display the list of all fields in the RATES table

if(DatabasePrint(db, "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(RATES)", 0)<0)

{

PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(RATES)\") failed, error code=%d at line %d", GetLastError(), __LINE__);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- create a parametrized request to add bars to the RATES table

string sql="INSERT INTO RATES (SYMBOL,TIME,OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE,TICK_VOLUME,SPREAD,REAL_VOLUME)"

" VALUES (?1,?2,?3,?4,?5,?6,?7,?8,?9)"; // request parameters

int request=DatabasePrepare(db, sql);

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("DatabasePrepare() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

Print("SQL request: ", sql);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- set the value of the first request parameter

DatabaseBind(request, 0, _Symbol);

//--- remember the start time before adding bars to the RATES table

start=GetMicrosecondCount();

DatabaseTransactionBegin(db);

int total=ArraySize(rates);

bool request_error=false;

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- set the values of the remaining parameters before adding the entry

ResetLastError();

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 1, rates[i].time))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Bar #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

//--- if the previous DatabaseBind() call was successful, set the next parameter

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 2, rates[i].open))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Bar #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 3, rates[i].high))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Bar #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 4, rates[i].low))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Bar #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 5, rates[i].close))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Bar #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 6, rates[i].tick_volume))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Bar #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 7, rates[i].spread))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Bar #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 8, rates[i].real_volume))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Bar #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}



//--- execute a request for inserting the entry and check for an error

if(!request_error && !DatabaseRead(request) && (GetLastError()!=ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseRead() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

DatabaseFinalize(request);

request_error=true;

break;

}

//--- reset the request before the next parameter update

if(!request_error && !DatabaseReset(request))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseReset() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

DatabaseFinalize(request);

request_error=true;

break;

}

} //--- done going through all the bars



//--- transactions status

if(request_error)

{

PrintFormat("Table RATES: failed to add %d bars ", ArraySize(rates));

DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

else

{

DatabaseTransactionCommit(db);

PrintFormat("Table RATES: added %d bars in %d ms",

ArraySize(rates), (GetMicrosecondCount()-start)/1000);

}

//--- save the RATES table to a CSV file

string csv_filename=Symbol()+".csv";

long saved=DatabaseExport(db, "SELECT * FROM RATES", csv_filename, DATABASE_EXPORT_HEADER|DATABASE_EXPORT_INDEX|DATABASE_EXPORT_COMMON_FOLDER, ";");

if(saved>0)

Print("Table RATES saved in ", Symbol(), ".csv");

else

Print("DatabaseExport() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

//--- close the database file and inform of that

DatabaseClose(db);

PrintFormat("Database: %s created and closed", filename);

See also

DatabasePrint, DatabaseImport